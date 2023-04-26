Wings for Life World Run 2023: Your Ultimate FAQ Guide

01 General FAQ's

How can I take part in the Wings for Life World Run 2023?

You have two options: Either you take part at one of the two organised app runs (taking part at GreenPoint Park in Cape Town, or Ruimsig Stadium in Gauteng). Alternatively, you can run virtually with the rest of the world from wherever you are with the App. Register here.

Will I receive a medal?

All participants of the organised app run events will receive a medal at the race village at the finish line.

Will I receive a t-shirt?

The first 800 registrants at both organised app runs will receive a t-shirt. You will receive a notification that your t-shirt is ready for collection if you're one of the lucky few.

What is the deadline for registrations?

Registrations for the organised app run events close on 4 May 2023. Registrations for the virtual app run close on 7 May.

How do vouchers work?

Vouchers are a great gift! Getting them is easy – you can buy them here.

02 Format

What is the race format?

The Wings for Life World Run starts at 1 pm. 30 minutes later, the Catcher Car will begin its pursuit. There is no actual finish line. You keep running until the Catcher Car reaches you. Then you've completed the race, and it’s time to celebrate. If you want to set a personal goal, the Goal Calculator can help you.

03 App Run Events

How do the App Run Events work?

Just download the Wings for Life World Run App to your phone and register. You have the option of running individually, or you can join an App Run Event near you. You'll start at the same time as everyone else in the world and will be chased by a virtual Catcher Car. Your App will keep you updated by telling you how far ahead you are and telling you when you are eventually caught. Then your race is over, and you'll see your result on the Global Result List. Why not give it a go?

All the world ran together © Craig Kolesky for Wings for Life World Run

What happens if I don't have Internet: Will the catcher car chase me anyway?

As long as your GPS signal is working, the catcher car will chase you anyway. As soon as you have Internet again, your data will be synchronized, and you will be able to look at your result and share it. Despite that, we highly recommend having internet anytime.

Can I record or do my Run on Race Day earlier or later?

No. The run starts for everyone worldwide at the same time, 1 pm.

Do I need to press start on race day or does the run start on its own?

No, on Race Day you don't need to press start after the countdown. Simply start to run for those who can't. Good luck for your race and see you on the virtual starting line. Run responsibly!

Sandile Mkhize and crew at Wings for Life World Run © Mpumelelo Macu

When should I start the App on race day?

We suggest checking the App, your registration, and all settings latest on Saturday to make sure you are fully set for Race Day. On Sunday, we highly recommend being ready to race latest 15 minutes before the race starts. The Audio Experience starts 15 minutes before the start, and after the countdown, it's time to run for those who can't! See you on the virtual start line. Run responsibly!

H ow can I get in touch with Wings for Life World Run in case of an App issue?

Please go to our contact form on our website and reach out to us. We are happy to help you.