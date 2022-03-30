How these gamers will run for life

On the first weekend of May every year, the Wings for Life World Run occurs. Since 2014, people around the world enter the run, with their entry fee going to the Wings for Life foundation. Wings for Life is a non-profit organisation which is investing resources and funds into spinal cord research to try to help find a cure for spinal cord injury. This year gamers from across South Africa will turn off their PCs, put down their controllers and take to the streets.
Cape Town and Johannesburg gamers have long had a friendly competitive history, meeting each year at the annual rAge Expo to play together and settle where the best gamers reside. In the past few years, the global pandemic has put the annual meet ups on hold. However, local content creators Sam “Tech Girl” Wright and Rachel Kay have found a way to utilise the rivalry to encourage gamers in both cities to join forces to participate in the Wings for Life World Run. The pair will each captain a team in their respective cities.
How it works
For gamers who want to run together, both Kay and Wright will be running in select locations on the day and gamers can join them in the flesh. Alternatively, the Wings for Life World Run is virtual, meaning anyone can participate from anywhere they are. Everyone starts their run at the same time, worldwide. For South Africa, this will mean everyone will begin running at 1pm on 8 May. Via the Wings for Life app, the Catcher Car will begin “chasing” participants 30 minutes after the start, passing participants one after the other until the race is over. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or simply want to walk a short distance, everyone can take part.
All entry fees and donations go directly to spinal cord research as mentioned.
Professional FIFA Player, Thabo “YvngSavage” Moloi says gamers should consider getting involved and helping raise awareness:
“It’s up to the gamers whether they want to join or not, but it is always nice to get up and get active. Getting outdoors is good too! Especially for gamers, because we are usually sitting inside gaming! Some fresh air and moving your body is so good for you.
The main reason I take part in the Wings for Life World Run every year is because we’re walking and running for those who can’t. It’s also fun to take part with my Goliath Gaming and Red Bull Family.
I had a lot of fun last year in the Wings for Life event, where I could go at my own pace. There was no pressure to reach a certain time - only fun and healthy competitive and friendly rivalry among my Goliath Gaming teammates and I.”