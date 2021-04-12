It's time to lace up and run for those who can’t

Part of this story Wings for Life World Run View Event Calendar

It's time to lace up for those who can't

Wings for Life was established by two-time motocross world champion Heinz Kinigadner and Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz in 2004.

After both his brother and son sustained serious injuries and became wheelchair-bound, Kinigadner knew there was more support needed for those with spinal cord injuries.

Worldwide, millions of people are living with the impact of a spinal cord injury, in fact, four New Zealanders will be affected by a spinal cord injury every week. In over half of cases, these injuries are caused by a traffic accident or a fall which can affect anybody.

Together we will run for those that can't

Everyone that gets involved in The Wings for Life World Run is helping to make a difference for these people and ultimately helping towards the goal of finding a cure.

To date, Wings for Life has raised € 29.3 million globally, supported 239 research projects with 59 still currently in progress.

In November 2018, a Wings for Life supported research and clinical study called STIMO (Stimulation Movement Overground) saw incredible results when three study participants regained their ability to control their muscles after several years of paralysis.

Wings For Life World Run is funding vital spinal cord research

The Wings for Life World Run has a twist, you start running with thousands of people around the world at the exact same time from wherever you are. You'll run as far as you can until the virtual 'Catcher Car' on the Wings for Life World Run app passes you.

Last year 77,103 Wings for Life World runners across 104 countries came together to run, walk and roll simultaneously, separated by distance but united in spirit. Together they raised € 2.8 million for spinal cord injury research!

The Wings for Life World Run app even has a training mode, download it from the app store and get training straight away.