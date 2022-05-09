All the action from a super successful Wings for Life World Run

A total of R79 267 991 was raised globally for spinal cord research through entry fees and donations. Mzansi's very own Admire Muzopambwa won the South African run for the third time with an outstanding 45.4KM.

Admire Muzopambwa © Mpumelelo Macu for Wings for Life World Run

“I love Wings For Life World run because it’s my way of giving back, we are running for those who can’t and it’s motivating,” Muzopambwa said. “Even though I was a bit tired just coming off the Ultra Trail Drakensberg, I gave it my all because I love running with the community that’s part of the Wings for Life World Run. My goal was to run as much distance as my body could handle”

By the numbers © Wings for Life World Run

Sandile Mkhize © Mpumelelo Macu for Wings for Life World Run Sam 'Tech Girl' Wright owning it © Mpumelelo Macu for Wings for Life World Run

Mzansi came in their numbers to join the world and took to the streets to lend their voices to the cause. Over 3,500 South Africans across the country took part in this year’s run. The run saw local media personalities such as Paralympic Gold Medallist Pieter du Preez, TV Presenter Ryle de Morny and trail ultra-runner Ryan Sandes take to the streets. Sandes clocked in 7.1km this year, post his almost 1100km circumnavigation of Lesotho just a week ago. Wings For Life World Run local ambassadors Brandon Beack and Sandile Mkhize didn’t miss out on the action - finishing on 6.3km and 7.7KM respectively.

Cape Town came out in droves © Craig Kolesky for Wings for Life World Run Team spirit ruled the day © Craig Kolesky for Wings for Life World Run Got App © Craig Kolesky for Wings for Life World Run Smiles © Craig Kolesky for Wings for Life World Run Vouks showing his support (while training for his next Breaking The Cycle) © Craig Kolesky for Wings for Life World Run All the world ran together © Craig Kolesky for Wings for Life World Run Ryan Sandes (left) and friends off the back of his Navigate Lesotho project © Craig Kolesky for Wings for Life World Run Admire Muzopambwa © Mpumelelo Macu for Wings for Life World Run

Sandile Mkhize is overjoyed to see so many people support the course, “Another year, another spectacular Wings for Life World Run. This year’s race not only reminded me of the importance of community, but it also reminded me that people coming together and cheering each other on will always be one of the best things we can experience in this life,” said Mkhize.

The worldwide field of participants started off at the same time around the globe and all runners were connected virtually through the Wings for Life World Run App. That provided the basis for the special community experience that was enhanced with inspirational comments and messages from the virtual Catcher Car, which began pursuit as a moving finish line 30 minutes after the runners’ start. Through the app, participants were able to experience the same event feeling that’s loved across the world.

“Whenever a lot of people join forces, great things happen,” said Anita Gerhardter, CEO of Wings for Life. “I’m deeply grateful that so many people went out running for our cause today. Over the past years, we’ve already made big steps towards finding a cure for spinal cord injury. And thanks to today’s participants, we can continue to fund brilliant scientists on their journey.”

All about the App © Mpumelelo Macu for Wings for Life World Run