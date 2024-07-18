Red Bull Winter Edition Twist
© Emmanuel Nkana / Red Bull Content Pool
How to Make a Refreshing Red Bull Winter Edition Mocktail

Learn more about the Pomegranate Twist, here
    Ingredients:
    Method:
Looking for a refreshing drink that's perfect for the winter season? This mocktail combines the unique taste of Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate with zesty lime and refreshing mint, creating a delightful beverage that's perfect for any occasion. Follow the simple steps below to create this mocktail.
Ingredients:

  • Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate
  • Ice cubes
  • 2 Lime wedges
  • 3 Mint leaves
  • Mint sprig for garnish
Red Bull Winter Edition

Method:

Prepare the Glass: Begin by filling a tall glass with ice cubes. This will ensure your mocktail is chilled and refreshing.
Add Lime: Take 2 lime wedges and add them to the glass. The lime adds a zesty and tangy flavour that pairs well with the pomegranate.
Add Mint Leaves: Place 3 fresh mint leaves in the glass. The mint provides a cool, refreshing taste and aroma, enhancing the overall flavour of the mocktail.
Red Bull Winter Edition Twist

Pour Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate: Open a can of Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate and pour it into the glass over the ice, lime, and mint. This limited-edition drink has a unique pomegranate flavour that adds a festive and fruity twist to your mocktail.
Garnish: Finish by garnishing with a mint sprig on top. This not only makes the drink look attractive but also adds an extra hint of minty freshness with each sip.
Stir & Enjoy: Give the mocktail a gentle stir to mix all the ingredients together. Now, your Red Bull Winter Edition Mocktail is ready to enjoy!
This mocktail is perfect for any occasion, offering a delightful combination of pomegranate, lime, and mint flavours. The Red Bull Winter Edition adds a special seasonal touch, making it an ideal drink for the winter months.
