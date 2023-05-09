Brazilian skateboarder Leticia Bufoni and Argentinian counterpart Aldana Bertran toured SA in early 2023 to ride with the local women's skaters and see what the country has to offer. During the tour they spent a lot of time travelling and sessioning with locals Melissa Williams and Ntokozo “Choccy” Mono, among others.

We caught up with Mel and Choccie to get there views.

01 ON THE STATE OF WOMEN'S SKATING IN SA

MELISSA: Women's skateboarding is a sport that has been gaining more attention and recognition around the world in recent years, and South Africa is no exception. While the country may not yet have the same level of development and resources as other skateboarding scenes in America and Europe, the growth and potential of women's skateboarding in South Africa is definitely something to keep an eye on.

CHOCCIE: The state of women's skateboarding in South Africa has grown so much in the past few years because I can just leave my house and run into a girl skating, and skating alone. When I started skating, that was rare.

Aldana Bertran © Sam Clark / Red Bull Content Pool

02 ON THE CHALLENGES:

MELISSA: One of the biggest challenges faced by female skaters in South Africa is the difficulty of finding safe spaces to skate. Street skating can be dangerous, and women often have to go out with a crew of guys, which can be a challenge if they don't have that support network yet. To overcome this obstacle, female skaters are encouraged to integrate with the male skateboarding scene to develop their skills in street skating.

Despite these challenges, the women's skateboarding scene in South Africa is on the rise. Recent events, like the tour with Leticia from Brazil and Eldana from Argentina, have had a significant impact on the local skateboarding community, inspiring and motivating female skaters to push themselves harder and strive for greater achievements. Melissa Williams

Women's Skateboarding is on the rise in South Africa, if you're keen to hit the streets, female skaters are encouraged to join local groups like Island Girls Shred, a small club in Cape Town, where they can meet other like-minded skaters, learn at their own pace, and have fun in a supportive and safe environment. There are also various crews in Gauteng. "It's important to remember that everyone starts somewhere and it's okay to make mistakes and fall in the beginning," says Melissa.