OPINION: What Xbox's purchase of Bethesda for means for Sony

Xbox announced the acquisition of Zenimax Media the parent company of Bethesda Softworks for a cool $7.5 billion, not too long ago. In addition to picking up Bethesda, the Zenimax Media acquisition also includes such notable studios as id software, Arkane, Tango Gameworks, MachineGames, Roundhouse Studios and Alpha Dog. Between these studios belong some of the most popular gaming franchises of all time including Doom, Fallout, The Elder Scrolls and Wolfenstein. It’s safe to say that this was a major move on the part of Xbox and Microsoft.

To put into perspective the size of the buyout and with it, the true gap between the size of Sony and Microsoft, the purchase price of $7.5 billion was similar in size to Sony’s operating profit over the past 5 years. Microsoft has shown that it is still heavily invested in the console gaming market and more than ready to play the long game.

Many believe that Sony effectively won the last generation’s console war by simply focusing on providing the best games, while Xbox tried to reinvent itself as a centre of the home entertainment system. Xbox certainly seems to have redirected itself for the next generation similarly focussing on amassing a vast collection of studios to provide Xbox gamers with the best array of games to play.

But what does the buyout mean for gamers everywhere? While nothing has been mentioned about exclusivity at this point, it might well mean that in the future the only way to play some of your favourite titles like Doom and Elder Scrolls will be on Xbox or PC. Xbox has confirmed that games already slated for PS5 like Deathloop will still be appearing on both consoles, but beyond that the future is unclear. It is worth noting that when Microsoft acquired Minecraft developer, Mojang Studios, the game continued to be available on Playstation. This week Microsoft announced that id Software’s latest blockbuster, Doom Eternal, will be the first game available on Xbox Game Pass following the Zenimax acquisition.

Xbox-Bethesda buyout © supplied

I believe that it is safe to assume that in the very least we will see timed exclusives and additional DLC for Bethesda games for Xbox users. Many are speculating that these games will remain available to both Xbox and Playstation users, but since all these games will be available on Xbox Games Pass (at R150 per month) it will certainly be a compelling offering compared to paying roughly R1000 per game on Playstation.