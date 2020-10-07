The highs and lows of XCO contender Yana Belomoina's life on the road

Life on the road sounds like a dream to many people. With the freedom, the adventure, it seems the ultimate way to see the world. For Yana Belomoina , a life spent largely travelling away from home certainly brings those things, but travel as an athlete is much more about functionality than pure freedom.

Belomoina gives us an insight into the benefits and sacrifices involved, sharing her unconventional road to success as she dedicates herself to becoming the very best athlete she can be.

To race to the highest level requires sacrifices © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Yana Belomoina is Ukraine's most successful mountain biker. As an elite cross-country mountain bike racer, she's a World Cup and World Cup overall winner, World Championships bronze medallist, European champion, multi-time national champion and perhaps the best climber in the Elite Women's field. Beyond this, she's an incredibly kind character, always generous with her time, her smile and her delicious baking. She's often seen as shy, but she's open, honest and an intensely hard worker.

She is also a fighter, a strong individual willing to live life away from her home and family in order to race at the very highest level. With her husband and mechanic beside her, Belomoina travels from country to country and race to race, returning home to Ukraine only occasionally.

The benefits: travel, training, topography and toasty temperatures

"I love to travel," shares Belomoina. "I dream of seeing the whole world." It’s a dream many of us can identify with. However, her biggest dream remains being the best and performing at the highest level in the biggest races, so what are the benefits to life on the road that help in securing that dream?

Belomoina saves precious time by not returning home between UCI races © Boris Beyer/Red Bull Content Pool

The balance between travel, training and recuperating is always a delicate one for an athlete. Time spent travelling is time away from training, but without proper rest. Add to that the increased chances of picking-up illness (especially if you fly), the complications of border-crossings and the disruptions of time-zones, and you have a recipe for physical and mental fatigue.

I love to travel. I dream of seeing the whole world Yana Belomoina Mountain Bike Cross-Country For riders like Belomoina, who don't live near the bulk of the World Cup racing venues, getting home is a slog. "To return home between races isn't easy," she explains. "It's a long way and you can lose many hours at the border." As well as saving time and energy, Belmoina also benefits from better training opportunities away from home. "I live in a city where there are no mountains, no trails and the roads in Ukraine are very bad, unfortunately," she explains. "In the racing season, I often choose to base myself in Slovenia. There are very good places to train there, lots of trails and lots of friends with whom I can ride. It's also easy to find gyms in the city that we use for training." The proximity to races and the mountains for training make central Europe a perfect place to spend the race season, but what about during the winter? When you live life on the road, you can seek out the sun. This year Belomoina chose Spain for her winter training, with warm weather and good training options.

"There are many opportunities to train in Spain: road, off-road, flat, mountains and there's better weather than in other European countries during the winter months, Belomoina says. "I love to be where it's warm. It's hard for me to train when it's really cold and it's raining or snowing, so I try to choose places where there are more warm days than cold. In February, we were with my team in South Africa for preseason preparation and I would say it's paradise for mountain biking."

The negatives: missing friends, family and forgetting your passport

So, the benefits are clear, but what about the sacrifices inherent in being constantly on the move for months at a time, with only a few visits home to Ukraine each year. Does this take its toll on Belomoina?

I really miss my grandmother. Always. It's the thing that most calls me home Yana Belomoina Mountain Bike Cross-Country

Anyone who's watched a post-race interview with Belomoina on Red Bull TV will have probably heard her speak about her grandmother. She's a central figure in Belomoina's life and a driving force behind her success. It's her grandmother who she strives to impress and make proud, just as it was back in her school days. She loves calling her Gran to report a win, but is always reluctant to tell her of a bad race.

When success comes all the sacrifices are worth it © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

It goes without saying, therefore, that going such long periods without seeing her is one of the big sacrifices Belomoina makes in living on the road" "I really miss my grandmother. Always. It's the thing that most calls me home."

Belomoina also misses family and friends. Despite the distance, they're very important to her, she says. In 2018, she suffered a badly broken leg that saw her at home for a long period of time. Whilst she would have loved to be on the road training and racing, the support she received during that time highlighted what a sacrifice it was to be away from those closest to her.

"It was a very difficult time," she explains. "However, the support I got from my family, my husband and my doctor helped me so much to get back on my feet."

Yana Belomoina loves travel, but visits home in the Ukraine when she can © Mykyta Zavilinskyi/Red Bull Content Pool

That said, Belomoina's team-mates form her family-away-from-home and her husband, Maksym, is her pillar of support. The couple are a tight-knit unit, quietly going about their business in a happy and humble nature. Their calmness has been tested at times however, such as the time when all their travel documentation was left in a hotel and a rushed return taxi trip from the airport had to be negotiated. "Now we remember it and laugh about it, but at that time it wasn't funny," she smiles.

After all, constantly having to unpack and find a new home for things, then re-pack and not forget things is a necessary part of life on the road and one that will catch out even the most seasoned travellers at some point.

Yana Belomoina's travel highlights

Racing mountain bikes at the highest level has taken Belomoina to some amazing places around the world, from mountains to the sea to completely different cultures. "I was in Japan for the first time last year and I couldn't imagine that this country is so different and has so little in common with European countries – it was like another world," she recalls.

So, out of all the places she's visited, we asked Belomoina for her top picks for food, riding, scenery and more, so you can use her experiences to plan your next adventure.

Belomoina's favourite places for...

Food – Italy and Japan.

People – I love all people, everywhere.

Trails – Slovenia and South Africa.

Road riding – Slovenia and Spain.

Scenery – The Netherlands.

History and culture - Japan and Turkey.

Finding a balance

Of course, the benefits of this lifestyle outweigh the sacrifices, otherwise Belomoina would''t continue to see her suitcase more than her own bed. But does she ever question her choice to lead such a nomadic lifestyle?