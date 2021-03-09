YvngSavage says the best is still to come

In 2018 Thabo “YvngSavage” Moloi burst onto the South African esports scene after claiming the big first prize at the VS Gaming FIFA eWorld Cup Qualifiers. A few months later he signed to multigaming organisation powerhouse Goliath Gaming and midway through 2020 was named Africa’s first Red Bull sponsored Esports Athlete. The stories you’ve read in the media highlight the fairy tale and the incredible groundbreaking achievements of the 19 year old FIFA gaming prodigy. While 2020 would be the year YvngSavage made history with Red Bull, it would also be the toughest year of his life. This is the story no one was reporting on.

The shy 16 year old from 2018 has grown into a confident young man who, if you look beyond the surface, carries a huge weight on his shoulders. Once someone who shied away from interviews, he now carries himself with the experience that comes with multiple entities asking him the same questions over and over again. YvngSavage’s ride to the top hasn’t been easy. He suffered a host of setbacks as his career got going. Early on he missed an opportunity to compete overseas when he was unable to get a passport in time. At the start of 2020 he travelled to Dubai to compete in the Middle East and Africa eChampions League Qualifiers - which were then cancelled less than 24 hours before the young player was set to compete.

The cancellation was blamed on COVID and little did YvngSavage know, but the pandemic would have an even greater impact on his life. The initial lock down didn’t have much of an effect on YvngSavage. He continued to play games online and didn’t really feel the impact. He was still in Grade 10 at school. He says he did start to notice his parents begin to struggle. They did not have work and his dad had been sick for a while. YvngSavage didn’t really feel this though, he had been looking after his dad for some time, so, for him, life in lockdown continued.

Thabo Moloi aka 'Yvng Savage' is a FIFA phenom © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

Then a shock wave hit, when YvngSavage’s father passed away. The player says the whole family was shocked: “He was sick but none of us expected him to pass away. I can’t even say it hit me hard in the beginning because it didn’t feel real.” Focusing on High School in the middle of a pandemic after just signing to one of the biggest global brands in the world, YvngSavage was faced with another challenge: that of being a breadwinner. When YvngSavage’s dad passed away he left Thabo, his younger sister and mom behind. YvngSavage says things at home were tough: “Personally, my home life became difficult. My mom didn’t have a job and I realised I would need to step up.”

Take a moment to realise the immense pressure this young man was suddenly under. Grade 10, on its own, is difficult for most young students. Trying to get through High School during a pandemic and national lock down? Even more so. To lose a parent in the midst of all of this and feel you are now responsible to ensure the safety and care of your sister and mom? Most would crack. YvngSavage couldn’t though, because he had an esports career to focus on as well. At this point he had become the focus of media around the country and the ambassador for South African esports players. He was an example and despite facing so much tragedy at home, he continued to ensure the gaming and esports world didn’t see his smile falter. As the new year and a new season of FIFA commenced YvngSavage wasn’t the name at the top of the results board. It seems almost unfair, doesn’t it? While he might not have been winning competitions he was regularly in the top 5 or final player list. But by this point, FIFA fans expected victories and victories only. YvngSavage says it has been difficult:

“In past seasons of FIFA I finished first in the rankings. Now I’m sitting in fifth. I have a certain standard I set for myself and I know my personal struggles have impacted my game. This is what I want in my life, but it is hard. Most competitive esports players in South Africa have the financial backing of their family. My family supports me but financially it is up to me to help them. I realise I need to step up to the plate and I know if I work hard big things will come. I can handle it.”

While the real world pressures might impact his game, YvngSavage says his esports support system has kept him going throughout the struggle of the last few months. He says his team, which includes Red Bull and Goliath Gaming, have consistently reminded him that while he might not be meeting the personal standards he has set for himself he is still achieving more than most and that his current lack of first place finishes is definitely not the end of the world. He also says he has signed with an agent to assist him because he did begin to feel a bit overwhelmed last year. By signing to an agent he was able to keep his focus on his family and FIFA. He also says he has a good group of people around him to help and guide him.

YvngSavage is aware his year has been tumultuous to say the least and admits his energy has been focused elsewhere. However, he says his focus on FIFA is fully engaged now and he plans to put in the work. When he looks at South Africa’s top FIFA players, they’ve consistently been at the top for years and he knows how hard they grind. His goal is to work even harder because he knows the more he plays the better he gets: