Thabo "YvngSavage0402" Moloi still waiting for his big break

In early 2018 Thabo “YvngSavage0402” Moloi captured the hearts of South African FIFA and esports fans when he won the Playstation 4 VS Gaming FIFA eWorld Cup Qualifiers. The then 16 year old claimed the first prize of R400 000 and his story became one that delighted mainstream media.

It was the perfect amount of spice for any origin story: An unknown player arrives at his first ever tournament and takes home the biggest prize in the history of South African esports. YvngSavage would share tales of how he’d purchase prepaid data each week so he could play online. It was the magic feel good story everyone wanted. A few months after his win he signed to local gaming organisation Goliath Gaming. Goliath Gaming, at that point, was a new player to the organisations currently in the country. Their signing of YvngSavage and his team mates Julio “Beast” Bianchi and XBox winner at the VS Gaming FIFA eWorld Cup Qualifiers, Shiaan “Shiaan1201” Rugbeer would be the first step in Goliath’s journey to becoming the best performing gaming organisation through 2018 and 2019.

I remember the first time I met YvngSavage face to face (our previous interactions had been over email). I was working on a documentary type YouTube series for the 2019 RUSH Esports event and wanted to feature him. When you first meet him, you’d be forgiven for assuming he is shy. YvngSavage is so soft spoken you need to really focus on him to hear what he is saying. He shares very little and is a man of few words. What I realised, as our time together went on, is that what may be mistaken for shyness is rather the quiet authority of a man posed for great things. He possesses a confidence that is in no way brash but rather just brims under the surface. He chooses his words carefully and keeps his emotion to himself, only allowing the curtain to fall every so often so you can get a glimpse of his sentiment. It is this demeanor which arguably has allowed him to become one of the most formidable FIFA players South Africa has ever seen.

Despite his quick rise to fame YvngSavage has faced disappointment, time and time again.

Following his signing to GG, YvngSavage has gone on to win and place in almost every major FIFA tournament in South Africa. Speak to local players and the majority will tell you they’re scared to face off against him. But YvngSavage wanted more and yet, it always seemed to be just out of his reach. After his VS Gaming win he was afforded the opportunity to travel to the FIFA eWorld Cup Global Series Playoffs in Amsterdam in 2018 but he did not have a passport. He had to turn down the opportunity and his passport arrived a few days after he was meant to fly out for the event. In 2019 YvngSavage won the eNations Cup Qualifiers and a chance to travel to the United Kingdom to compete. In his own words “life happened” and he was once again not able to travel.

Fast forward to early March 2019 and Middle East and Africa eChampions League Qualifiers were to take place. After nearly a year of thwarted opportunities, Goliath Gaming chose to finance the entire FIFA team and fly them to Dubai to compete. This would assist in reducing lag between the South African players and their Middle East counterparts. It would give YvngSavage the opportunity to compete on an equal footing with the best in the region. It would also mark his first time on a plane and his first time leaving South Africa.

After following his story for the past few years, I was able to travel with him. He took all of it in his stride and in typical YvngSavage style didn’t show much emotion as he boarded his flight and stepped foot in a new country. His focus, and that of the team’s, in preparing for the competition was evident from the moment of arrival. Shiaan and Beast, both incredibly talented players themselves and easily on par with YvngSavage, have formed a big brother type relationship with the young star. I’ve spoken about YvngSavage’s demeanor but he animates around his team mates, his voice rising an octave and his passion for the game and his Goliath Gaming brothers shining through. In a rare and somewhat intimate moment I was able to see behind the professional layer YvngSavage wears to protect himself. Goliath Gaming treated the team to a yacht ride around the Dubai harbour. His first time at sea, YvngSavage stood to the side with his phone out, filming the horizon, a soft grin on his face. Later he mentioned how it was a special moment for him, as he had only seen people on yachts in music videos. That small moment and slight smile spoke more to me about this young player’s joy for the way FIFA has changed his life and how he has somehow remained humble and positive through every up and down, then any one on one interview ever could.

The rest of his time in Dubai was spent preparing for the qualifiers, with YvngSavage playing as many games with his Middle East competitors as he could. He would spend large chunks of time on the Playstation during Boot Camp matching up. If he lost against an opponent he’d immediately reset and face them again, taking a win. In a short time he was absorbing as much as he could about their play style so he could counter it. Constantly keeping his steel like expression and choosing not to let his emotions over run him. There’s a magic in quiet confidence and YvngSavage wears it like a coat of arms.

I felt like I was witnessing the making of a movie, as my own excitement for his fairy tale to move into chapter 2 built. It was finally time for Moloi to stand up and be noticed by the rest of the world… and then it wasn’t.

At around 11pm on the Friday night before the qualifiers, which were meant to begin on Saturday, EA announced that they’d be suspending all EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series events in light of the rapid spread of the Corona virus. This would include the eChampions League Qualifiers, despite them being online.

Just like that, a third opportunity was taken from YvngSavage. He spent time preparing, a week bootcamping and hours before kick off was unable to play. Despite the blow he was upbeat, saying that the opportunity was once in a lifetime, to be able to travel and bootcamp in Dubai and that he’d compete for other opportunities so that he could see other places around the world. What must have been crushing, to have another chance to show you are among the best in the world taken from you, was handled with the grace and poise of an athlete who had been competing on the world stage for years. Even though this 18-year-old had not even been on an airplane until a few days prior.