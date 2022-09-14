EXCLUSIVE NEWS: Zaid April signs with South African FIFA giants

South Africa’s leading FIFA team, Goliath Gaming, has signed Orlando Pirates’ player Zaid April to their growing roster of FIFA stars - which includes Thabo “YvngSavage” Moloi, Julio “Beast” Bianchi, Muhammad 'Fa'iz' Mahomed and Busisiwe “Busi96” Masango-Steenkamp. The 18 year old matric pupil will now wear the popular GG red, being one of a few top South African FIFA players to move organisations in recent years.

Zaid has added a few big wins to his name in recent months. He claimed victory at the Toyota Gaming’s Thumbderdome event, which was his first LAN tournament. Zaid had a strong run in the Incredible Connection All Star Gaming FIFA22 Tournament late last year and finished second in an FGS qualifier, which was his first time participating in a global FIFA event.

Zaid April © Goliath Gaming

“I consider my Incredible Connection All Star Gaming Tournament performance to be an important achievement. It improved my confidence and instilled the notion that I was good enough to compete professionally”, says Zaid.

The move from Pirates to Goliath was, for Zaid, a move to aid in his growth as a player: “I felt change was important as it guarantees a challenge. Especially with FIFA, which is constantly changing. It is important to adapt and learn new skills with new teammates.”

Zaid’s big goals for the new season of FIFA include winning some of the bigger local events but also making his mark on the international scene. He ideally wants to qualify for the next World Cup, but says he also wants to take a more active role within the South African FIFA community: “This is why I like being part of the Goliath Gaming team. Goliath’s interaction with community-based projects allows inclusivity and I like that their platform allows gamers to help esports reach a wider audience in South Africa.”

When looking at competitive South African FIFA, Zaid says the best player you need to currently beat is yourself: “In FIFA it’s important not to have preconceived notions of who is better than you. Mindset is important, and you need to believe in yourself from the get-go.”

His ultimate opponent though is British star Tekkz. Like most competitive FIFA players, Zaid spent much of his early career watching Tekkz play and compete, which he says changed his perspective on the game and continues to impact the way he plays FIFA.

Goliath Gaming is making a strong push to dominate the South African and African FIFA scene with the current roster of players they’re assembling. Zaid April is a move to solidify this strategy, though Zaid believes strong players aren’t enough to take FIFA to the next level in South Africa: “I started playing professionally at seventeen. My younger brother recently started at the age of twelve. It’s important to start having a conversation about mental health in FIFA. The game evokes so many emotions, often the worst kinds. Losing is hard, not performing at your best is difficult and there is a lot of self guilt. Only after we diversify questions around FIFA in South Africa, can we take it to the next level.”