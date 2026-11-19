By Izzi Batt-Doyle | Two-time Australian Olympic distance runner, marathoner, and recreational running coach.

Australian running is in a golden era and I feel honoured to be a part of it, as a current athlete, a coach of recreational runners and a fan of the sport.

We've had some of our most successful championship showings ever at the most recent Olympic Games, World Championships and Commonwealth Games. Both the women's and men's marathon records fell this year, along with many others across road and track distances. But it's not just at the elite level. Australian running as a whole is booming, with recreational runners spilling out of local run clubs and selling out marathons and road races across the country.

However, a disconnect still seems to exist between the elite and recreational running scenes. The fanfare is certainly increasing within athletics, but there are still plenty of incredibly inspirational runners that I wish the masses knew more about!

While we may run at different paces and have different goals, we can all relate to the joy that running brings to our lives.

Here are five Australian runners I think you should have on your radar.

Quick Reference: Top Australian Distance Runners

Athlete Primary Events Key Career Highlights Rose Davies 5,000m / 10,000m Australian record holder (5,000m & 10,000m); double Commonwealth Games gold medallist. Ky Robinson 5,000m / 10,000m 2025 World Indoor bronze medallist; 4th in the 5,000m at the 2025 World Championships. Seth O'Donnell 5,000m to Half Marathon 2025 Australian 10,000m champion; Melbourne Marathon Festival half marathon winner. Leanne Pompeani Marathon Fastest Australian women's marathon debut (2:24:53); 4x World Cross Country representative. Haftu Strintzos Marathon Australian marathon record holder (2:06:20); 2026 Gold Coast Marathon winner.

Rose Davies (5,000m / 10,000m)

Age & Hometown: 26, Newcastle, NSW.

Personal Bests / Records: Current Australian record holder in the 5,000m (14:31.11) and 10,000m (30:34.11).

Major Achievements: Became the first woman to win the Commonwealth Games 5,000m and 10,000m double within 48 hours; finished 12th in the Paris Olympic final after debuting in Tokyo.

Racing Style & Outlook: Known domestically for a lethal final 200m finishing kick, Davies has paired her speed with the strength and tactical awareness needed to contend for a podium finish at the Los Angeles Olympics and excel on the roads.

Instagram: Check it out here .

"I first met Rose racing a 5,000m in Adelaide in 2020 - the start of five years of close battles where I’d lead and she’d burn past me in the final 200m - before we spent three months travelling Europe together chasing our Tokyo Olympic debuts. She's now strong and tactically smart enough to unleash that lethal finishing kick on the world stage, making her a serious podium chance for LA and a future force on the roads."

Ky Robinson (5,000m / 10,000m)

Age & Base: 24, originally from Brisbane, QLD; currently trains with the On Athletics Club in Boulder, Colorado, after competing on scholarship at Stanford University.

Major Achievements: Won bronze at the 2025 World Indoor Championships in Nanjing and placed fourth in the 5,000m at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo.

Racing Style & Outlook: Despite a reserved profile off the track, Robinson consistently competes head-to-head against the world's best in East African-dominated events and is a strong long-term prospect for the marathon at the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

Instagram: Check it out here .

"Although I haven't had the chance to get to know him well on Australian teams, he comes across as fairly reserved and quiet; it's been impressive watching him go head-to-head with the world's best in events traditionally dominated by East African athletes. After another Olympics on the track, I see him as a huge future hope for the marathon at Brisbane 2032."

Seth O'Donnell (5,000m to Half Marathon)

Profile & Background: Works as a physiotherapist and is recognisable for his mullet, glasses, drumming between training blocks, and candid, informative Instagram content.

Major Achievements: Signed his first professional contract with Nike last year, won the 2025 Australian 10,000m national title, and won the half marathon at the Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival.

Racing Style & Outlook: O'Donnell favours aggressive front-running tactics to break down competitors and shows significant upside as he transitions toward longer road distances.

Instagram: Check it out here .

"Seth is a real character - from his mullet and glasses to drumming between sessions and flying to Europe in his pro Nike kit - and his passionate Instagram content shows just how much he loves the sport. Once his aggressive front-running tactics translate to the international stage, his best work will come in the longer distances."

Leanne Pompeani (Marathon)

Age & Hometown: 30, Canberra, ACT.

Major Achievements: Four-time Australian representative at the World Cross Country Championships; ran the fastest marathon debut by an Australian woman in Nagoya (2:24:53) and became the first Australian woman to finish the Sydney Marathon in its debut as a World Marathon Major (2:24).

Racing Style & Outlook: A relentless front-runner suited to sustained pacing over longer distances, Pompeani has spent much of 2026 recovering from a chronic pain injury and is targeting a strong return to marathon racing in 2027.

Instagram: Check it out here .

"Leanne and I share the exact same front-running style - often leading laps together at nationals and walking away frustrated when track races come down to a sprint finish - which is why we’ve both found our home in the marathon. I watched her shatter my Australian debut record in Nagoya, and once she's past her 2026 injury setback, I expect her to pop up with another fast marathon in 2027."

Haftu "Haffie" Strintzos (Marathon)

Age & Background: 27, Melbourne, VIC. Originally a shepherd in Tigray, Ethiopia, he moved to Australia at age 12 after Australian aid worker Maria adopted him, starting in Little Athletics before earning a scholarship to Villanova University.

Personal Bests / Records: Current Australian men's marathon record holder (2:06:20), set at the Gold Coast Marathon in July (breaking Andy Buchanan's previous mark by 2 seconds).

Major Achievements: First Australian finisher at the 2025 Sydney Marathon (2:11:27), champion of the 2026 Gold Coast Marathon, and fifth-place finisher at the New York City Marathon.

Training & Outlook: Trains largely solo in Melbourne with correspondence coaching and a strict Saturday rest day, positioning himself as a leading contender for a 2028 Olympic marathon berth.

Instagram: Check it out here .

"Running past Haffie while he was jogging in a tough Valencia Marathon showed the sheer courage and character that define him, so watching his final 5km surge to break the Australian record on the Gold Coast while I was on commentary was incredible. He's a relaxed, genuinely kind athlete, and this is just the start of what he can do."

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How to Get Involved in Australian Running

One of the things I love about running is that there are so many different ways to go about it. Even among these five athletes, there are different approaches to training and racing, different strengths and different journeys to the top of the sport.

I hope following some of these athletes inspires you to get involved, whether that's joining your local run club, entering a race or trying something a little different like Red Bull Double Stint . And hopefully next time you see one of these names lining up on the world stage, you'll be tuning in to cheer them on!