Want to up your FC 27 game? Here are 11 of the best FC 27 creators to watch

EA Sports FC 27 is a complex game and a lot of new content will be released in-game over the next 12 months. With the help of the best FC 27 content creators, you’ll be able to improve your skills, learn the game’s intricacies and enjoy yourself along the way. Here are 11 of the best FC 27 creators to watch, covering Ultimate Team, gameplay tips, Career Mode and more.

01 Angry Ginge - Pack openings, career mode and plenty of personality

Morgan 'Angry Ginge' Burtwhistle is one of the kings of streaming in the UK. While his content goes beyond FC 27, it’s a core part of what he plays on stream and the videos he releases on YouTube.

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On his AngryGinge 2.0 channel , he releases pack openings on Ultimate Team and videos in a Manchester United career mode. There, the videos are edited so that you only see the best bits. If you want to see him playing in full, you can tune into his Twitch streams or head to his GingeLive YouTube channel . Whether it’s collaborations with other UK creators or other fun ideas, his FC 27 content will continue to release throughout the football season.

02 Tekkz - Learn from one of the best FC pros of all time

Tekkz is one of the best FC 27 professional players of all time and a star of RBLZ Gaming. He’s able to do things on the virtual football pitch that very few other people can, so he’s the perfect place to go if you’re looking for tips to improve your skills.

While it’s fun to watch him showing off his skills in videos where he plays for hours on end until he loses, or winning all 20 games of Champions with a bronze team, it’s his tips videos that are the most helpful. In his tactics showcases, he explains what formations he’s using, what tactics help, what player roles to use and even the best players for each position. If you take some of his tips and try to implement them into your own gameplay, you’ll be flying up the Rivals divisions in no time.

03 Mike LaBelle - FUT tips and tutorials from a former pro

Mike LaBelle is a former pro who's been making FIFA and EA FC content for almost two decades. A multi-national champion, LaBelle has competed at some of the biggest events and also worked as an analyst and broadcaster, giving him plenty of experience both playing and explaining the game.

These days, LaBelle leans on his competitive background to produce entertaining FC content, particularly around Ultimate Team. His YouTube channel has more than 300,000 subscribers, while his recent videos include player rankings, tier lists and Ultimate Team content.

04 Docks - A standout Career Mode creator

While Ultimate Team is the most played mode on FC 27, and the most popular when it comes to social media content, a great Career Mode creator stands out. This year, Docks has taken over as manager of Coventry City FC, one of the underdogs in the Premier League, with the aim of winning the league as soon as possible.

His Career Mode content is great because he goes into real depth. He’s not there to take the easy way out, buying the best players and having financial takeovers bail him out; he focuses on player development and growing a high-quality youth academy. That not only makes for engaging content, but it also shows you how to make the most of your own Career Mode experience. If you take your time, there’s a lot of depth in the game’s oft-forgotten mode.

05 BorasLegend - Road to Glory and pro gameplay tutorials

BorasLegend, real name Ivan Lapanje, is a Swedish creator and former pro who's been part of the competitive scene since 2013. He won his first major title at the FIFA 13 Virgin Gaming FIFA Challenge in Las Vegas and went on to represent teams including Copenhagen Wolves, Hashtag United and Futbolist.

Now a full-time content creator, BorasLegend's pro background gives him plenty of credibility. He's already streaming FC 27, with recent broadcasts focused on Road to Glory, with some in-depth gameplay tutorials like the defending one above thrown in to the mix.

06 AJ3 - The legend of Squad Builder Showdowns

AJ3 is one of the most long-standing creators in the EA Sports FC space. He’s made his name with the best FC collaboration series on YouTube, Squad Builder Showdown, and it continues to this day.

SBSD sees two creators compete in a squad-building and gameplay challenge. Splitting their teams into sections, Andy and the guest write guesses on their whiteboard (or piece of paper to AJ3’s disgust) for who they think their opponent will want in the team. If they guess right, that player is replaced by a bronze. Once the teams are complete, they play a match against each other, with discards on the line.

It’s a fun, simple idea that’s stood the test of time through LB picks, TOTY Kante, various guests, and pranks. AJ3 also guests on other series and has Road to Glory videos of his own; but SBSD is the shining light on FC 27 YouTube.

07 Bateson 87 - The king of pack openings

Bateson, another veteran of the FIFA and FC space, has a huge catalogue of interesting content, from player reviews to RTG series to tips and tricks. However, he's known as one thing: the king of pack openings.

If you enjoy watching someone spend thousands of dollars on packs, getting all of the best players and doing things in the game that you can only dream of, then he’s the person to watch.

08 Redlac - Must-watch videos on how the pros do it

Redlac is another RBLZ player who releases genuinely helpful content for FC 27 players. While he doesn’t release daily videos like Bateson and other streamers, his videos are must-watches when they do drop. To start FC 27 on the right foot, check out his best FC 27 settings video. It’ll help you simplify the game’s controls, keep the game running smoothly, introduce you to the best camera to use and hopefully help you improve at the game.

09 Nepenthez - Daily analysis of the latest FC content

Nepenthez offers two things to the world of FC 27. First, he takes a more serious, analytic look at EA Sports’ game, prompting thought about how to make the most of your time on the game and the current state of the game.

In addition to that, he’s a great place to go to check up on the game’s latest news. Every day, at 5pm UTC, he releases a video covering everything that’s been added to the game that day. Are the new SBCs and Evolutions good? Can you get some cool new player items from the Objectives? He does a lot of the legwork for you, looking closely at the constant stream of content that comes to the game. If your time on FC 27 is valuable and limited, Nepenthez is the best content creator to watch.

10 ZwebackHD - Unique humour and something for everyone

Zweback has a little something for everyone. His content focus is Ultimate Team streams and a long-running RTG, but his personality makes them different from anything else on social media.

He’s great at the game, so he’s great for tips on how to get better at FC 27, but he’s also a quirky personality. His Road to Glory videos are full of silly humour, memes and the most unique celebrations. He also focuses on what he enjoys about football. Rather than cramming his teams with meta players like Claudia Pina, he’s always using relatively unknown players he likes in real life. His love of Bayern Munich, and clubs like Arsenal to a lesser extent, is at the forefront of the content he makes, which ensures his videos stand out from all of the other RTG series on the web.

11 TheFutAccountant - FUT trading explained

Over recent years, trading has become a big part of Ultimate Team. With coins being harder to get than in the days of FIFA, you need to be smart in the market to increase your coin balance. There are trading experts on social media and Discord servers you can pay to join, but TheFutAccountant is a great creator to watch if you want to learn more about the market.

While he releases videos on new SBCs to complete and good packs to get, his market updates that look at ongoing trends are genuinely helpful. For even more in-depth tips, you can watch his streams on Twitch and YouTube. By having a deeper understanding of how the FC 27 Ultimate Team works, you’ll be able to make more coins and get a better team as a result.

There are plenty of FC 27 creators to watch across YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and other social media platforms. If you find your favourites, you’ll have years worth of great content to watch.

About the author Who is Tom Hopkins? Tom is a writer and editor with more than a decade of experience in both gaming and sports. He has been Editor-in-Chief at multiple sites, leading teams at Gfinity and Twinfinite. He’s an expert in all things Formula One, football, EA Sports FC and more.