The best places to run in Sydney!

Ah, the Harbour City. There’s no place quite like Sydney, am I right? A dream destination for people from all over the world, Sydney has abundant natural beauty, stunning landmarks, and some of the finest beaches anywhere. But what’s it like for running?

I won’t sugarcoat it, running in Sydney has its ups and downs - literally. It can be pretty hilly, but the views are a nice distraction. Regardless of where you’re based, we’ve got some routes for you. Looking for an easy run, or maybe a 2 hour long run? We’ve got that too.

Let’s get into it with some of the best running in Sydney.

01 Centennial Park

Distance: 4km

Surface: Paved (also a sandy option)

Terrain: Flat

Cue the eye rolls from the locals, but Centennial Park is without doubt the most popular running route in Sydney, and it’s one you have to try at least once. Centennial Park is located just 4km from the CBD of Sydney, and just a couple of clicks from tourist-favourite Bondi.

The park itself is quite big, its fringes sloping down like a bowl with the main road and pedestrian path in the basin. The main running loop is 4km and quite flat, with the option to add some hill repeats on the fringes. If you’re there on a Saturday there’s a very popular Parkrun. It’s also known to be a great place for workouts - from long thresholds to interval work and even long runs, Sydney runners have been making the most of Centennial Park for decades.

Do watch out for cyclists when crossing the road. Post-run, there are a few options around but Centennial Homestead at the north of the park might be the most scenic. Of course, you might choose to refuel on the move and take a walk through the park, or head down to Bondi.

Sydney Running Guide Centennial Park © Google Maps / Strava

Check it out on Strava here .

02 Narrabeen Lake

Distance: 8.4km

Surface: Gravel

Terrain: Falt

You might hear surfers talk about Narrabeen for its legendary beach, but we’re interested in another body of water - Narrabeen Lake.

At just over 8km for a lap, it’s a versatile option for lots of runners - the ultra-fit will use it for workouts, while others might be happy to get around. Regardless, it’s a well-maintained trail through some beautiful park and bushland, with a mixture of boardwalk, gravel, and concrete. Do watch out for other path users, although there is generally enough room for everyone.

Being so close to a great beach, there are a number of perfect spots for your post-run refuel nearby. But maybe you would rather use that time for a dip in the ocean?

Sydney Running Guide Narrabeen Lakes © Natural Earth Data, Mapbox, OpenStreetMap

Check it out on Strava here .

03 7 Bridges Loop

Courtney Atkinson Sydney © Andy Green

Distance: 25km

Surface: Sealed path

Terrain: Hilly

Welp, this is it. The big one. If you’re from Melbourne, this is Sydney’s version of a Capital City Loop - only a lot more scenic and a bit more hilly. This banger of a loop will take in 7 bridges in Sydney’s harbour (you knew that from the name of the loop, I guess) over a whopping 25km.

I think you’re best to start from the Opera House because the early morning vibes there are immaculate, then head east through Pyrmont and Rozelle. The first half of this one is flattish - it’s not until you head towards Lane Cove that things start going up significantly. Once you turn towards North Sydney and wind your way back to the Harbour Bridge, you’re on the home stretch (steep as it may be).

The pro tip here is to keep some gas in the tank for the final climb over the Harbour Bridge - not because it’s particularly challenging, but because the view alone will leave you breathless.

Also, there are not many better places in the world to hang out post-run than down by the harbour - so grab yourself a Red Bull and soak it up!

Sydney Running Guide 7 Bridges © Google Maps

Check it out on Strava here .

04 Spit to Manly

Distance: 9km

Surface: Mixed trail with some stairs

Terrain: Hilly

doesn’t do this justice. Most people start it at the Spit Road bridge end, and almost immediately you’re looping around Sandy Bay and Clontarf Reserve - it’s a fun little section. As you keep going, the track becomes more dense, but will still provide you with some beautiful views of the water on your road even when you head more inland.

There is one decent uphill section that starts around 3km in as you head up toward Dobroyd Head - its well worth it though, as you will ultimately be rewarded with a fantastic vantage point at the top (once you escape the thick scrub).

Continue on and you’ll run past the glorious Reef Beach - there’s a boardwalk here which will be welcomed after running on trail - there are also some public toilets nearby. The rest of the run is pretty spectacular; you’ll continue north and then turn to head east and hug the shoreline as you arrive into Manly, which by the way is a fantastic place to finish a run.

Depending on where you’re coming from, you can just grab the ferry back to Circular Quay from right there. Or turn around and run back the way you come? Either way, you can’t lose.

Sydney Running Routes Spit To Manly © Natural Earth Data, MapBox, OpenStreetMap

Check it out on Strava here .

05 Botanic Gardens Loop

Distance: 7km

Surface: Sealed path

Terrain: some hills

We’re not gonna lie - this is a pretty touristy loop. But if you’ve been in Sydney for a couple days or maybe only a couple of hours and you haven’t had enough greenery, this is a great way to get your fix. Starting at the Opera House, you’re going to head east towards Mrs Macquarie’s Chair - a landmark that has stood since 1810. Once you spend a minute or two admiring the view from the point, you’ll turn inland up Mrs Macquaries Road - there’s a couple of little bumps as you head up through The Domain, but nothing too severe. Eventually you will get to St. Mary’s Cathedral on the corner, and opposite that is Hyde Park.

A lap of Hyde Park is always a nice time - even if you do have to cross a road twice to complete the lap (c’mon Sydney).

Once you’ve completed your lap (there are often cute dogs in Hyde Park so do keep an eye out), you’ll head down Macquarie St to the south-west corner of the Botanic Gardens - from here there are a number of ways you can get back to the Opera House, but they all involve meandering through the gardens as you enjoy a downhill finish.

You could easily add some extra distance onto this loop if you wanted to, but we think this could be the perfect sampler - great views, some greenery, a small taste of Sydney hills, and finishing back at the Opera House. Gotta love it.

Sydney Running Routes Botanic Gardens © Google Maps

Check it out on Strava here .

06 Parramatta to Olympic Park

Courtney Atkinson Sydney © Andy Green

Distance: 13km one way

Surface: sealed path

Terrain: Flat

This is one for anyone out west looking for a long run. Parramatta Park is a nice spot to start a run from - plenty of parking, and it pops you straight onto the Parramatta River Walk. From here it’s pretty simple - head east! It’s actually lovely peaceful running - you’ll run through a couple of parks and over a creek or two.

At around 7km (depending on exactly where you start) you will cross over the Silverwater Rd Bridge path - you can’t go wrong here. The path does get a lot more scenic from here on - you can really just zone out and enjoy the run without having to think about turns or directions or looming hills.

A great midrun turnaround spot is at the Brickpit Ring Walk - a little wildlife oasis. I wouldn’t run it, I would take the 5-minute breather and enjoy some serenity before you turn and head back to Parra. At 13km one way, this might be a good long run loop. Enjoy!

Sydney Running Routes Parramatta to Olympic Park © Google Maps

Check it out on Strava here .

So there you have it, six great Sydney runs that'll take you across the city and sights. From botanical loops to more challenging distances, take in as much as you can while traversing one of the most diverse cities in Australia.

Why do we care about running? There are of course the mental and physical benefits of putting on a pair of trainers and stretching your legs but the big one is our annual charity run Wings For Life which looks to raise funds to support spinal cord research. Every year millions run globally for those that can't.

3 min Best moments from the Wings for Life World Run 2023 Hundreds of thousands people worldwide raced to support cutting-edge spinal cord research. See the highlights.