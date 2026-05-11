The top 10 moments of Caps’ legendary career so far

At this point, it’s near-impossible to argue that the West has ever produced a better League of Legends player than Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther. Earlier this year, Caps attended his 10th consecutive LEC final and won his record 16th domestic title. And he’s still making the elite teams from Korea and China sweat as he led G2 to a fantastic run at First Stand 2026.

With an MSI trophy and 16 LEC titles, few can come close to matching the legacy Caps has built. With rumours that he could be the next player inducted into Riot Games’ Hall of Legends, here's a look back at the 10 greatest moments (so far) from Caps’ legendary career.

01 Caps solo kills Perkz in his EU LCS debut

Caps immediately lived up to the hype © Riot Games

Having impressed in the Turkish league, Caps made his highly anticipated debut in the EU LCS back in 2017 – and the bright prospect was thrown in at the deep end, having to face the reigning champions G2 Esports and talented mid-laner Luka 'Perkz' Perković.

Just five minutes into the second match of the series, Caps had killed Perkz twice with both plays featuring remarkable sidesteps and limit-testing from the young Dane. The first kill was particularly impressive, as Caps looked set to die, yet flashed forward and had just the right amount of damage to kill Perkz.

Caps didn’t win that series, but those kills were an early warning to the rest of the league – Fnatic had unearthed a gem.

02 “Dylan, we have to go Vayne”

The most quintessential Caps moment came in 2018, as the Dane began to feel comfortable showcasing his genius, off-meta picks.

The pressure was high during the EU LCS Summer 2018 Playoffs semi-final, yet Caps decided it was the perfect moment to play Vayne mid for the first time in competitive history.

“Dylan, we have to go Vayne,” Caps famously pleaded with his bewildered coach, while the rest of Fnatic’s players looked on in astonishment.

When his teammate doubtfully asked, “Will this actually win us the game?” Caps confidently responded, “of course,” while beaming ear to ear with pure confidence and excitement.

Initially, the pick was a disaster. Caps died early and was anonymous for most of the match. But then he made a ridiculous play, stunning Steven ‘Hans Sama’ Liv’s Tristana mid-air before melting through Misfits’ tanks to stop the enemy’s siege on Fnatic’s base and turn the game around.

Fnatic dramatically won that match and series, and it was all because Caps was bold and crazy enough to pick Vayne and skilled enough to make it work.

03 Caps leads Fnatic to Europe’s first Worlds Final in years

Later that year, Caps made history as he helped Fnatic reach the LoL World Championship final, something no Western team had done since Season 1 in 2011 – before Korea even had its own server.

And in the series before, Caps made sure it was Fnatic and Europe that made history with a fantastic quadra-kill to defeat Cloud9 in the semi-finals.

Just as it looked like C9 were going to defend their base and possibly turn the game around, Caps clutched again and took down four opponents all on his own with a perfect combo.

04 Pentakill vs SKT T1

G2 made history in 2019 © Stephanie Lindgren/Red Bull Content Pool

Having failed to win Worlds with Fnatic, Caps then took his search for international success to G2 Esports in 2019. There, his old rival Perkz became his teammate after roleswapping to ADC. Together, they created magic.

Fans knew that this team was special when Caps picked up a pentakill against LoL’s most prestigious organisation, SKT T1, and helped his team defeat the Korean giants 3-2 to reach the Mid-Season Invitational final.

05 Caps awarded MVP in Europe’s only international final win

In the very next series, Caps claimed his greatest accolade.

G2 Esports defeated Team Liquid 3-0 to win the MSI 2019 title and did so in the fastest international best-of-five ever – a record that still stands seven years later.

Considering the level of teams during Fnatic’s Worlds win in Season 1, G2’s MSI triumph is considered the West’s only international LoL trophy.

Caps was awarded the MVP award in that final, only dying once in each of the three matches as he dominated the North American champions.

06 Caps styles on his former team

Caps always has the audience on their feet © Stephanie Lindgren/Red Bull Content Pool

It's safe to say, Caps’ confidence was at an all-time high in 2019. As if watching him win MSI with G2 wasn’t painful enough for Fnatic fans, he then showed his former team what they were missing with a ridiculous play.

Some fancy footwork saw Caps somehow turn a gank around in a moment of pure magic. This play snowballed into G2 winning the match and sending the series to Game 5 during the 2019 Summer Playoffs Upper Bracket, where Caps’ team would eventually come out on top.

07 Caps steals the show (and ultimates) as Sylas

In possibly the greatest ever individual performance from Caps, the Danish pro dominated Gen.G at Worlds 2020 with his Sylas pick.

Caps played teamfights to perfection, stealing ultimates and using them beautifully to get the advantage in skirmishes and deal a lot of damage.

High-level players will tell you health is a resource, and Caps proved it as he constantly dipped into low HP before somehow surviving and regenerating while finding pick after pick.

This play became so iconic that it was then eventually immortalised in the animated music video for the LoL Worlds 2025 song, Sacrifice.

G2 swept Gen.G 3-0 that day, and it would be the West’s last best-of-five win against a Korean team for another five years until Caps stepped up again in 2026…

08 Caps solo kills Faker twice

There’s no doubting that Faker is the greatest LoL player of all time; he’s possibly even the best player across all esports. Yet, Caps has always pushed Faker to his limit

At MSI 2024, Caps reminded the world just how talented he is against the strongest possible opposition. During a best-of-five against T1, Caps solo killed Faker in lane twice, outplaying the legendary pro with very intelligent plays.

In the first, Caps bravely jumped forward as Tristana and seemingly knew that Faker would push him under tower. Caps immediately ulted the Azir backwards and flashed back with him over the wall so that he was safe from turret and in range to deal the finishing blow.

Then, later in the series, Caps ran rings around Faker… literally.

Caps ingeniously flashed behind Faker’s Aurelion Sol and then spun around in a circle to avoid the fire breath for another impressive individual kill.

09 Caps carries G2 to his 16th LEC title

In 2026, Caps is still clutching and making ridiculous plays.

Karmine Corp has been giving G2 some fierce competition in EMEA, but Caps prevented them from winning their first LEC trophy during the final of LEC Versus. The series went all the way to Game 5, and the final match ended in exhilarating fashion.

KCorp had one hand on the trophy, but Caps stopped the Elder Dragon in a one-versus-two thanks to some absurd movement.

KCorp still got the Elder buff for the execute, yet Caps somehow survived. One more hit would have killed him and likely lost G2 the series, but Caps played perfectly and clutched his 16th LEC title.

10 Statement run at First Stand

After so many years of hurt, G2 and Caps finally ended the wait for a Western win over a Korean team in a best-of-five – the first such victory since the win over Gen.G at Worlds 2020.

And they did it twice at First Stand 2026, defeating BNK FEARX and a much stronger version of Gen.G in 3-0 sweeps, the latter being possibly one of the biggest upsets in LoL history.

Gen.G had not lost a single series all year and had only dropped two games in 2026 while playing in the highly competitive LCK.

While G2 then lost the First Stand final against Bilibili Gaming, their back-to-back wins over Korean teams were a remarkable triumph in themselves.

And it was yet another example of Caps upsetting the status quo and restoring faith for Western LoL fans.