The next generation of attackers who could transform your FC 27 team

Whether you're playing Career Mode or Ultimate Team, discovering promising young players is always a smart move. This time, we're focusing on the attacking talents you should have on your radar in FC 27.

Naturally, we've had to set a few ground rules. With clubs increasingly signing players at a younger age, defining exactly what makes someone a rising star isn't always straightforward. For this list, we've decided to focus exclusively on players aged 21 or under – and, ideally, those who won't cost you €120m from the outset!

One other thing worth mentioning: with dynamic ratings introduced in FC 27, potential ratings might seem a little harder to pin down. In reality, your young stars will continue to develop as before. The difference is that a player's overall rating can fluctuate throughout the season depending on their form, morale, playing time, fitness and competition for a place in the team. For a closer look at how it all works, check out our Career Mode guide .

01 Linda Caicedo – LW (21, Colombia, Real Madrid)

Linda Caicedo is lightning fast © EA Sports

Overall rating: 85

Potential: 92

Let's start with a player whose potential growth of seven points might not look particularly spectacular. However, signing Linda Caicedo gives you plenty of options on the left wing. With 90 for acceleration, 96 for sprint speed and 91 for dribbling, she has everything needed to cause opposition defences serious problems. The only catch? You'll have to convince Florentino Pérez to let her leave Real Madrid.

02 Vicky López – RW (20, Spain, FC Barcelona)

Vicky López's strengths are passing and finishing © EA Games

Overall rating: 84

Potential: 91

If you're looking to build a formidable attack with a distinctly Liga F flavour, Vicky López is an excellent option on the right wing. Unlike Caicedo, she isn't necessarily the most dangerous player in one-on-one situations, but her passing and finishing make her a real threat. If you're a fan of possession-based football, she's certainly worth considering.

03 Yan Diomandé – RW (19, Ivory Coast, Real Madrid)

Yan Diomandé signed for Real Madrid after a breakout season with RB Leipzig © EA Sports

Overall rating: 84

Potential: 90

Still in Spain, Yan Diomandé has all the makings of a rising star, both in FC 27 and in real life. Having developed through the academies of MLS clubs and Leganés before joining RB Leipzig last year, the Ivorian's reputation has gone from strength to strength. Since August 2026, he's been at Real Madrid. If you're looking for an exceptionally quick right winger who can cause havoc on the counter-attack, you've found your man: he boasts 93 for acceleration, 93 for sprint speed and 87 for dribbling.

Eli Junior Kroupi – ST (20, France, AFC Bournemouth)

Eli Junior Kroupi will develop into the complete striker © EA Games

Overall rating: 80

Potential: 88

Having come through the ranks at FC Lorient, Eli Junior Kroupi has been at Bournemouth for almost two years. At just 20, he's already attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs. In FC 27, he's got all the attributes of a complete striker, with his average ratings for pace, shooting and dribbling all above 80. With a potential overall rating of 88, he's a real prospect. The only stumbling block is likely to be the transfer fee required to prise him away from his Premier League club.

04 Endrick – ST (20 years old, Brazil, Real Madrid)

Endrick could be expensive to part from Real Madrid © EA Sports

Overall rating: 79

Potential: 88

After a promising start at Real Madrid, Endrick found himself struggling for regular playing time. Fortunately, a move to Ligue 1 with Lyon gave him the opportunity to get his career back on track. Now back with renewed confidence – and still only 20 – he's ready to show the world what he can do. In FC 27, his acceleration (87) is particularly impressive, although his other attacking attributes are nothing to be sniffed at either. If you're planning to use a 4-4-1-1 formation, he's an excellent option up front.

05 Mika Godts – LW (21, Belgium, Paris Saint-Germain)

Mika Godts is part of PSG's wealth of attacking options © EA Games

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 87

With Ferran Torres in such impressive form, Mika Godts might not be the most talked-about new arrival among PSG supporters just yet. Nevertheless, we're backing the young Belgian, formerly of Ajax, to establish himself on the left side of Luis Enrique's attack. Quick and technically gifted, he's got everything needed to become an important player in your Career Mode save. Keep developing him and you could end up with a winger boasting an overall rating of 87.

Bazoumana Touré – LW (20, Ivory Coast, Newcastle United)

Bazoumana Touré boasts blistering pace © EA Games

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 86

After his spell at Hoffenheim, Bazoumana Touré has now settled into life in the north-east of England with Newcastle United. The Ivorian winger will be looking to make his mark with his blistering pace and impressive dribbling ability. Given his attributes and potential in FC 27, we'd certainly be keeping an eye on him.

06 Antonio Nusa – LW (21, Norway, RB Leipzig)

Antonio Nusa is one of the stars of the Norwegian national team © EA Sports

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 88

With 88 for sprint speed, 91 for agility, 87 for balance and 88 for dribbling, it's easy to see why Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa deserves a place on this list. What's more, unlike several of the players we've already mentioned, he should be available for a (slightly) more reasonable fee. Going from an overall rating of 78 to a potential 88 is no small achievement. With that development, his acceleration could exceed 90, putting him among the top left wingers in the game.

07 Alexander Staff – ST (18, Germany, FC Saarbrücken)

Alexander Staff has lots of development potential © EA Games

Overall rating: 62

Potential: 85

Now it's time to think about the longer-term projects. Admittedly, the next two players might not be ready for a starting place in your first season, but give them time to develop and they could become formidable strikers. Alexander Staff has made just 12 appearances for Frankfurt so far and is currently out on loan at Saarbrücken. That gives you plenty of time to explore the possibility of signing him. Once he's developed, his finishing could become a real weapon in front of goal.

08 Francesco Camarda – ST (18, Italy, AC Milan)

Francesco Camarda offers huge potential for an outlay of just €3m © EA Sports

Overall rating: 66

Potential: 87

Francesco Camarda is another exciting prospect for the future. Despite being just 18, he's already showing plenty of promise in terms of pace, with 76 for both acceleration and sprint speed. You'll have to negotiate with AC Milan if you want to bring him to your club, but his potential overall rating of 87 makes him an intriguing long-term investment.

09 Bonus: Désiré Doué and Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has been world-class since he broke through at 16 © EA Sports Désiré Doué has won the Champions League twice already © EA Sports

Of course, Lamine Yamal and Désiré Doué could easily have featured on this list. Doué is 21, while Yamal is just 19. So why have we left them out? Quite simply, when we talk about rising stars, we're generally referring to players who are still relatively under the radar - or at least not among the very best, highest profile players in the game. Doué is already a two-time Champions League winner, while Yamal regularly features in the Ballon d'Or top five and has won both the European Championship and the World Cup. We're guessing you already know a thing or two about them! That said, despite their already impressive overall ratings, both still have plenty of room to develop, with potential ratings of 92 and 95 respectively. If you've got the budget, they're certainly worth considering!

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With these attacking talents on your radar, you'll have plenty of options for strengthening your forward line for years to come.