Eileen Gu had to “dig deep” for X Games gold – holding off injury

The action at the X Games in Aspen has kept fans on the edge of their seats over the weekend. One of the competition’s highlights was delivered by freeskiing superstar Eileen Gu. The 20-year-old, who lives in California but competes for China internationally, took home gold in the X Games Superpipe event.

Eileen Gu at the Laax Open © Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool

I had to dig deep for this one Eileen Gu

Having missed the competition due to a training injury last year, it almost looked like history was repeating itself. During a practice run three days ahead of the X Games, Gu had a scary crash and injured her hip, as reported by the media. “I could barely walk and was skiing with an unprecedented level of pain," she explained to her fans on her Instagram.

Gu, who is known to seek to push her limits constantly, admitted: “I had to dig deep for this one.” After winning the Freeski Halfpipe, she scratched from the Slopestyle event at the X Games – giving herself time to recover.

Pain is only temporary

Gu, who is a student at Stanford University parallel to her career as a professional athlete and model, etched her name into the X Games history books three years ago in Aspen. At the age of 17, she seized the spotlight, clinching gold in the Slopestyle and Superpipe events, along with a bronze in Big Air.

Absent from Aspen competitions since then, Gu is not one to pass up the opportunity to face her rivals. With the mantra "pain is only temporary" inked on her hand, we eagerly anticipate her swift recovery and return to the competitive arena.

Eileen Gu on the half pipe in Kitzsteinhorn © Syo van Vliet/Red Bull Content Pool

Gu’s competitor and fellow helmet-wearing stud, Tess Ledeux from France, won gold in the Ski Slopestyle. Swiss freeskier Mathilde Gremaud , who took silver at the event on Laax a week ago, also won gold. Ledeux added another X Games gold to her medal collection by winning Ski Big Air.

Two halfpipe wins for Scotty James © Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

Australian snowboarding superstar Scotty James took home his second halfpipe win after last week in Laax – holding off the competition in the Superpipe in Aspen. More results from the X Games with all Red Bull athlete performances can be found here .