8 Formula One modes you need to know about in 2026

2026 is the dawn of a new era for Formula One, with a number of updated rules fundamentally changing the way races play out. Naturally, the modifications have also given rise to a variety of technical terms, some of which have rarely or never been used before in the sport.

So, what exactly is the difference between boost and overtake, and what do superclipping or derating mean? Read on to find out all about the new terms and engine modes that are dominating race-day conversations this season.

01 Boost

Boost is actually nothing new in Formula One. From the 2026 season onwards, it simply gets a more recognisable name. At the touch of a button, drivers can release the maximum electrical power from their single-seater's engine.

Boost provides an extra 160bhp for around 30 seconds per lap, for a total of around 475bhp (350kW). The power of the new F1 engines is more or less equally distributed and, together with the combustion engine, the electric motor helps to provide around 1,000bhp.

The advantage of boost is that drivers can use it whenever they like – as long as they have enough energy. It's not just for attacking or overtaking, but also for defending your position.

The boost button on the steering wheel of an F1 car © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Overtake

Overtake replaces the Drag Reduction System (DRS) this season. As its name suggests, this system was specifically designed to encourage overtaking. Unlike DRS, however, it's done without an opening rear wing. So how does it work?

As soon as a driver is within one second of the single-seater in front of him at the detection point, the overtake mode can be activated. This gives him extra electrical power for the whole of the following lap to attempt an overtake.

That's not all. With overtake, more energy is also recovered. Half a megajoule (0.5MJ), to be precise, meaning that the attacking car can drive for longer at higher speeds.

Drivers can use overtake and boost to pass their rivals © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Recharge

Recharge is the generic term used to describe the various ways in which an F1 driver can recharge the battery in his single-seater. This recovery system is also referred to as energy harvesting.

With around half the engine power in today's F1 cars coming from the electric motor, energy recovery is extremely important, and the ingenious teams have found all sorts of ways of recharging the battery, such as :

Regenerative braking

Accelerating only halfway or partially

Lifting the foot before a bend ("lift & coast")

Superclipping

While recharge is managed automatically by the car, the teams have prepared different engine modes, each determining the amount of energy stored. The driver can choose (on the advice of his engineer, for example) which engine mode to use.

This season's brand-new RB22 © Oracle Red Bull Racing/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Superclipping

As we've already seen in the recharge section, 'superclipping' is a way of recharging the battery. It should not be confused with 'clipping', which we'll find out more about later. So, what exactly is superclipping?

A completely new phenomenon in 2026, superclipping is a way of storing energy at high speed without lifting your foot. Understandably, therefore, this is seen most often at the end of a straight or in fast corners.

The advantage of superclipping is that energy recovery begins while the driver is still travelling at full load. The disadvantage, however, is less engine power and a drop in speed.

Superclipping also happens on bends © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Clipping or derating

In recent years, you've probably heard an F1 driver complain about clipping or derating. It's not surprising, because it can be a real pain.

Clipping actually means nothing more than that the electric motor gradually stops delivering power. The combustion engine then has to take over on its own. In itself, there's nothing wrong with this. In fact, that's the whole point. Electric power is mainly used during acceleration, to reach top speed as quickly as possible.

The problem arises when clipping or derating occurs earlier than expected. In this case, there isn't enough stored energy to provide the desired motor power, slowing the car down and making it more vulnerable. As a spectator, you can see this for yourself by way of the flashing lights at the rear of the car.

Premature clipping rarely occurs in qualifying, but much more so in the race itself. It's very difficult (especially on long circuits), throughout the race and on every lap, to produce enough energy to allow the engine to work at its best.

A flashing light can mean that the battery is charging © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

06 Active aero

The F1 cars of 2026 have a distinctly new look . They are narrower, shorter and have active aerodynamics, or 'active aero'. Not only can the rear wing open, but the front wing too – and all at the same time.

But drivers can't open or close the ailerons freely, wherever and whenever they want. There are certain areas of the circuit where this is permitted, usually on a straight line. Current F1 cars have two modes: Corner and Straight.

07 Corner mode

In Corner mode, an F1 car's ailerons are in the closed position. Closed winglets generate more downforce, which is particularly useful when cornering, giving the car maximum grip.

08 Straight mode

Straight mode is the term used when the front and rear wings of an F1 car are open, and teams have found unique ways of achieving this. Oracle Red Bull Racing, for example, has a completely different concept to Ferrari.

When straight mode is activated, the front and rear wings open © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

On the circuit, there are so-called straight mode zones in which the system can be activated, in the same way as DRS. Drivers do this via a button on their steering wheel. The ailerons close again (back to Corner mode) under braking.

Unlike DRS, straight mode can always be used whenever a driver is in such a zone. It doesn't matter which session: free practice, qualifying, sprint or race. Nor do drivers need to be within one second of the car in front of them, as is the case with overtake mode.

The aim of straight mode is simple: to reduce aerodynamic drag in a straight line in order to achieve a higher top speed.