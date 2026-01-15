Red Bull Motorsports
© Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
F1
Oracle Red Bull Racing to reveal 2026 F1 livery with Ford partnership
Oracle Red Bull Racing is set to unveil its 2026 F1 livery as Red Bull Ford Powertrains begins its next chapter. Here’s when it happens, where to watch, and what to expect.
Live from the home of Ford in Detroit, Michigan comes an exciting first look at the new livery for Oracle Red Bull Racing's cars for the 2026 Formula One campaign - the team's first in the Red Bull Ford Powertrains era. This is what you need to know to see the whole thing on the night.
01
How to watch Oracle Red Bull Racing’s 2026 F1 livery launch
2026 Season Launch with Red Bull Ford Powertrains
Red Bull F1 teams unveil liveries for the 2026 season, and the new partnership with Red Bull Ford Powertrains.
You can tune in to Red Bull TV to watch the launch event live and in full, or just click on the player above. Proceedings get underway from 10pm Detroit time on January 15 (3am UTC / 4am CET on January 16).
02
Where is the 2026 season launch?
Oracle Red Bull Racing will launch its 2026 season in Detroit, Michigan, at Michigan Central Station. Restored by Ford and now reimagined as a home for innovation and future mobility, the venue is a fitting setting for the start of the Red Bull Ford Powertrains era, alongside the unveiling of the team’s 2026 F1 livery ahead of a regulation-changing season.
Part of this story