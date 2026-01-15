Oracle Red Bull Racing to reveal 2026 F1 livery with Ford partnership

Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls … Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls unveil their new liveries for the 2026 Formula One season. It's also the launch of a brand new partnership with Red Bull Ford Powertrains.

Live from the home of Ford in Detroit, Michigan comes an exciting first look at the new livery for Oracle Red Bull Racing's cars for the 2026 Formula One campaign - the team's first in the Red Bull Ford Powertrains era. This is what you need to know to see the whole thing on the night.