Since the first Formula 1 World Championship in 1950, a total of 34 different drivers and 15 constructors have been crowned world champions. In addition, 15 drivers have managed to win the title of world champion more than once. See the full list of all Formula 1 world champions since 1950 below.

01 Formula 1 world champions with the most titles won

With a total of 7 world championship titles, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton share the position as the most winning Formula 1 world champions.

In the 2002 season, Schumi equalled the previous record of five titles held by the legendary Juan-Manuel Fangio since 1957.

Fourth place goes to Sebastian Vettel, one of the best German F1 drivers, who won four world championships for Red Bull Racing between 2010 and 2013. Frenchman Alain Prost also has four world championship titles.

The youngest and oldest Formula 1 world champion The youngest Formula 1 world champion ... ... is Sebastian Vettel (2010). With 23 years and 134 days. The oldest Formula 1 world champion Juan Manuel Fangio is the oldest F1 world champion. In 1957, he secured the title at the age of 46 years & 41 days.

02 The country with the most world championship titles

Great Britain still leads the national rankings in Formula 1 history. Drivers from the UK have been crowned world champions 20 times so far. Of course, Lewis Hamilton is also at the top here.

In second place is Germany with a total of 12 titles, awarded to Michael Schumacher (7), Sebastian Vettel (4) and Nico Rosberg (1). Brazil is in third place with eight World Championship titles thanks to Nelson Piquet, Ayrton Senna and Emerson Fittipaldi.

Max Verstappen's World Championship in the 2021 season gave the Netherlands their first triumph. But Canada (Jacques Villeneuve, 1997), New Zealand (Denis Hulme, 1967) and South Africa (Jody Scheckter, 1979) have all also had a Formula 1 world champion.

Ranking of countries in the constructors' championship Great Britain A team from Great Britain has won the constructors' championship 33 times The best British teams With 9 world titles, the Williams team is number 1, closely followed by McLaren with 8 titles and Lotus with 7

03 The list of all Formula 1 world champions since 1950

1950 Giuseppe Farina (ITA)- Alfa Romeo

1951 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) - Alfa Romeo

1952 Alberto Ascari (ITA) - Ferrari

1953 Alberto Ascari (ITA) - Ferrari

1954 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) - Mercedes/Maserati

1955 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) - Mercedes

1956 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) - Ferrari

1957 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) - Maserati

1958 Mike Hawthorn (GBR) - Ferrari

1959 Jack Brabham (AUS) - Cooper-Climax

1960 Jack Brabham (AUS) - Cooper-Climax

1961 Phil Hill (USA) - Ferrari

1962 Graham Hill (GBR) - BRM

1963 Jim Clark (GBR) - Lotus-Climax

1964 John Surtees (GBR) - Ferrari

1965 Jim Clark (GBR) - Lotus-Climax

1966 Jack Brabham (AUS) - Brabham-Repco

1967 Denny Hulme (NZL) - Brabham-Repco

1968 Graham Hill (GBR) - Lotus-Ford

1969 Jackie Stewart (GBR) - Matra-Ford

1970 Jochen Rindt (AUT) - Lotus-Ford

1971 Jackie Stewart (GBR) - Tyrrell-Ford

1972 Emerson Fittipaldi (BRA) - Lotus-Ford

1973 Jackie Stewart (GBR) - Tyrrell-Ford

1974 Emerson Fittipaldi (BRA) - McLaren-Ford

1975 Niki Lauda (AUT) - Ferrari

1976 James Hunt (GBR) - McLaren-Ford

1977 Niki Lauda (AUT) - Ferrari

1978 Mario Andretti (USA) - Lotus-Ford

1979 Jody Scheckter (RSA) - Ferrari

1980 Alan Jones (AUS) - Williams-Ford

1981 Nelson Piquet (BRA) - Brabham-Ford

1982 Keke Rosberg (FIN) - Williams-Ford

1983 Nelson Piquet (BRA) - Brabham-BMW

1984 Niki Lauda (AUT) - McLaren-TAG-Porsche

1985 Alain Prost (FRA) - McLaren-TAG-Porsche

1986 Alain Prost (FRA) - McLaren-TAG-Porsche

1987 Nelson Piquet (BRA) - Williams-Honda

1988 Ayrton Senna (BRA) - McLaren-Honda

1989 Alain Prost (FRA) - McLaren-Honda

1990 Ayrton Senna (BRA) - McLaren-Honda

1991 Ayrton Senna (BRA) - McLaren-Honda

1992 Nigel Mansell (GBR) - Williams-Renault

1993 Alain Prost (FRA) - Williams-Renault

1994 Michael Schumacher (ESP) - Benetton-Ford

1995 Michael Schumacher (ESP) - Benetton-Renault

1996 Damon Hill (GBR) - Williams-Renault

1997 Jacques Villeneuve (CAN) - Williams-Renault

1998 Mika Häkkinen (FIN) - McLaren-Mercedes

1999 Mika Häkkinen (FIN) - McLaren-Mercedes

2000 Michael Schumacher (GER) - Ferrari

2001 Michael Schumacher (GER) - Ferrari

2002 Michael Schumacher (GER) - Ferrari

2003 Michael Schumacher (GER) - Ferrari

2004 Michael Schumacher (GER) - Ferrari

2005 Fernando Alonso (ESP) - Renault

2006 Fernando Alonso (ESP) - Renault

2007 Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) - Ferrari

2008 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) - McLaren-Mercedes

2009 Jenson Button (GBR) - Brawn GP-Mercedes

2010 Sebastian Vettel (GER) - Red Bull Racing

2011 Sebastian Vettel (GER) - Red Bull Racing

2012 Sebastian Vettel (GER) - Red Bull Racing

2013 Sebastian Vettel (GER) - Red Bull Racing

2014 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) - McLaren-Mercedes

2015 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) - McLaren-Mercedes

2016 Nico Rosberg (GER) - McLaren-Mercedes

2017 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) - McLaren-Mercedes

2018 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) - McLaren-Mercedes

2019 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) - McLaren-Mercedes

2020 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) - McLaren-Mercedes

2021 Max Verstappen (NED) - Red Bull Honda