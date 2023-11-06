Red Bull Motorsports
Since the first Formula 1 World Championship in 1950, a total of 34 different drivers and 15 constructors have been crowned world champions. In addition, 15 drivers have managed to win the title of world champion more than once. See the full list of all Formula 1 world champions since 1950 below.
Formula 1 world champions with the most titles won
With a total of 7 world championship titles, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton share the position as the most winning Formula 1 world champions.
In the 2002 season, Schumi equalled the previous record of five titles held by the legendary Juan-Manuel Fangio since 1957.
Fourth place goes to Sebastian Vettel, one of the best German F1 drivers, who won four world championships for Red Bull Racing between 2010 and 2013. Frenchman Alain Prost also has four world championship titles.
The country with the most world championship titles
Great Britain still leads the national rankings in Formula 1 history. Drivers from the UK have been crowned world champions 20 times so far. Of course, Lewis Hamilton is also at the top here.
In second place is Germany with a total of 12 titles, awarded to Michael Schumacher (7), Sebastian Vettel (4) and Nico Rosberg (1). Brazil is in third place with eight World Championship titles thanks to Nelson Piquet, Ayrton Senna and Emerson Fittipaldi.
Max Verstappen's World Championship in the 2021 season gave the Netherlands their first triumph. But Canada (Jacques Villeneuve, 1997), New Zealand (Denis Hulme, 1967) and South Africa (Jody Scheckter, 1979) have all also had a Formula 1 world champion.
The list of all Formula 1 world champions since 1950
- 1950 Giuseppe Farina (ITA)- Alfa Romeo
- 1951 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) - Alfa Romeo
- 1952 Alberto Ascari (ITA) - Ferrari
- 1953 Alberto Ascari (ITA) - Ferrari
- 1954 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) - Mercedes/Maserati
- 1955 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) - Mercedes
- 1956 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) - Ferrari
- 1957 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) - Maserati
- 1958 Mike Hawthorn (GBR) - Ferrari
- 1959 Jack Brabham (AUS) - Cooper-Climax
- 1960 Jack Brabham (AUS) - Cooper-Climax
- 1961 Phil Hill (USA) - Ferrari
- 1962 Graham Hill (GBR) - BRM
- 1963 Jim Clark (GBR) - Lotus-Climax
- 1964 John Surtees (GBR) - Ferrari
- 1965 Jim Clark (GBR) - Lotus-Climax
- 1966 Jack Brabham (AUS) - Brabham-Repco
- 1967 Denny Hulme (NZL) - Brabham-Repco
- 1968 Graham Hill (GBR) - Lotus-Ford
- 1969 Jackie Stewart (GBR) - Matra-Ford
- 1970 Jochen Rindt (AUT) - Lotus-Ford
- 1971 Jackie Stewart (GBR) - Tyrrell-Ford
- 1972 Emerson Fittipaldi (BRA) - Lotus-Ford
- 1973 Jackie Stewart (GBR) - Tyrrell-Ford
- 1974 Emerson Fittipaldi (BRA) - McLaren-Ford
- 1975 Niki Lauda (AUT) - Ferrari
- 1976 James Hunt (GBR) - McLaren-Ford
- 1977 Niki Lauda (AUT) - Ferrari
- 1978 Mario Andretti (USA) - Lotus-Ford
- 1979 Jody Scheckter (RSA) - Ferrari
- 1980 Alan Jones (AUS) - Williams-Ford
- 1981 Nelson Piquet (BRA) - Brabham-Ford
- 1982 Keke Rosberg (FIN) - Williams-Ford
- 1983 Nelson Piquet (BRA) - Brabham-BMW
- 1984 Niki Lauda (AUT) - McLaren-TAG-Porsche
- 1985 Alain Prost (FRA) - McLaren-TAG-Porsche
- 1986 Alain Prost (FRA) - McLaren-TAG-Porsche
- 1987 Nelson Piquet (BRA) - Williams-Honda
- 1988 Ayrton Senna (BRA) - McLaren-Honda
- 1989 Alain Prost (FRA) - McLaren-Honda
- 1990 Ayrton Senna (BRA) - McLaren-Honda
- 1991 Ayrton Senna (BRA) - McLaren-Honda
- 1992 Nigel Mansell (GBR) - Williams-Renault
- 1993 Alain Prost (FRA) - Williams-Renault
- 1994 Michael Schumacher (ESP) - Benetton-Ford
- 1995 Michael Schumacher (ESP) - Benetton-Renault
- 1996 Damon Hill (GBR) - Williams-Renault
- 1997 Jacques Villeneuve (CAN) - Williams-Renault
- 1998 Mika Häkkinen (FIN) - McLaren-Mercedes
- 1999 Mika Häkkinen (FIN) - McLaren-Mercedes
- 2000 Michael Schumacher (GER) - Ferrari
- 2001 Michael Schumacher (GER) - Ferrari
- 2002 Michael Schumacher (GER) - Ferrari
- 2003 Michael Schumacher (GER) - Ferrari
- 2004 Michael Schumacher (GER) - Ferrari
- 2005 Fernando Alonso (ESP) - Renault
- 2006 Fernando Alonso (ESP) - Renault
- 2007 Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) - Ferrari
- 2008 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) - McLaren-Mercedes
- 2009 Jenson Button (GBR) - Brawn GP-Mercedes
- 2010 Sebastian Vettel (GER) - Red Bull Racing
- 2011 Sebastian Vettel (GER) - Red Bull Racing
- 2012 Sebastian Vettel (GER) - Red Bull Racing
- 2013 Sebastian Vettel (GER) - Red Bull Racing
- 2014 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) - McLaren-Mercedes
- 2015 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) - McLaren-Mercedes
- 2016 Nico Rosberg (GER) - McLaren-Mercedes
- 2017 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) - McLaren-Mercedes
- 2018 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) - McLaren-Mercedes
- 2019 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) - McLaren-Mercedes
- 2020 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) - McLaren-Mercedes
- 2021 Max Verstappen (NED) - Red Bull Honda
