All the GTA V cheat codes

On 5 December, the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI appeared after years of anticipation. To find out all about Rockstar's next hit, click here. As we suspected, the game will unfortunately be released in two years' time, in 2025. The good thing about GTA V is that it's still as beautiful and as populated as ever, whether you're talking about RP, heists, car races or the brand new game mode tested by Kameto, Amine and Inoxtag. We're talking about one of the most popular franchises of all time, and the second best-selling game in the world (behind Minecraft). So if you want to get back into the game's excellent single-player mode and spice things up a bit, we've put together a 'quick' rundown of all the game's codes, whatever platform you're playing on.
01
GTA V - Codes on PC
On the PC, you have two options: you can enter a code directly on your mobile phone while you're playing, or via the console. To open the console, press "²" at the top left of your keyboard before typing the following messages.
Gameplay codes
- PAINKILLER - Makes you immortal
- TURTLE - Recharges health and armour
- FUGITIVE - Increases search level
- LAWYERUP - Reduces search level
- POWERUP - Recharges special ability
- LIQUOR - Drunk mode
- SLOWMO - Slow motion mode
- DEADEYE - Slow-motion aiming
- CATCHME - Fast running
- GOTGILLS - Fast swim
- HOPTOIT - Super jump
- SKYDIVE - Grants a parachute
- SKYFALL - Glides through the sky
- FLOATER - Changes gravity
- MAKEITRAIN - Changes the weather
- SNOWDAY - Skidding vehicles
Vehicle codes
Please note that codes with challenges in brackets can only be used once the related challenge has been completed.
- BANDIT - BMX bike
- BARNSTORM - Aerobatic plane
- BUZZOFF - Buzzard attack helicopter
- COMET - Sports car
- FLYSPRAY - Duster aeroplane
- OFFROAD - Sanchez motorbike
- RAPIDGT - Rapid GT car
- ROCKET - PCJ-600 motorbike
- TRASHED - Refuse truck
- VINEWOOD - Limousine
- DEATHCAR - Duke O'Death car (after the Duel challenge)
- EXTINCT - Seaplane (after the Seaplane challenge)
- BUBBLES - Kraken Submarine (after the Wildlife Photography challenge)
Weapon-related codes
- HOTHANDS - Explosive punches
- HIGHEX - Explosive ammunition
- FIRE - Incendiary bullets
- TOOLUP - Gives you all the weapons in the game
02
GTA V - Codes by phone
If you wish to enter the codes using the telephone (in-game), press the number pad key, then space, enter the numbers that follow, and press space again.
Gameplay codes
- 1-999-724-6545537 - Makes you immortal
- 1-999-887-853 - Recharges health and armour
- 1-999-384-48483 - Increase research level
- 1-999-529-93787 - Reduces search level
- 1-999-769-3787 - Recharges special ability
- 1-999-547867 - Drunk mode
- 1-999-332-3393 - Slow mode
- 1-999-332-3393 - Slow motion aiming
- 1-999-228-2463 - Fast run
- 1-999-46844557 - Fast swim
- 1-999-467-8648 - Super jump
- 1-999-759-3483 - Grant a parachute
- 1-999-759-3255 - Glide through the sky
- 1-999-356-2837 - Changes gravity
- 1-999-625-348-7246 - Change the weather
- 1-999-766-9329 - Skidding vehicles
Vehicle codes
- 1-999-226-348 - BMX bike
- 1-999-227-678-676 - Aerobatic plane
- 1-999-289-9633 - Buzzard attack helicopter
- 1-999-266-38 - Sports car
- 1-999-359-77729 - Duster aeroplane
- 1-999-4653-461 - Golf cart
- 1-999-633-7623 - Sanchez motorbike
- 1-999-727-4348 - Rapid GT car
- 1-999-762-538 - PCJ-600 Motorcycle
- 1-999-872-7433 - Garbage truck
- 1-999-846-39663 - Limousine
- 1-999-332-84227 - Duke O'Death car (after the Duel challenge)
- 1-999-398-4628 - Seaplane (after the Seaplane challenge)
- 1-999-282-2537 - Kraken Submarine (after the Wildlife Photography challenge)
Weapons codes
- 1-999-468-42637 - Explosive Punches
- 1-999-444-439 - Explosive ammunition
- 1-999-4623-634279 - Incendiary bullets
- 1-999-866-587 - Grants all weapons in the game
03
GTA V - PS5 codes
On consoles, the GTA cheat has been a huge classic for many years now. To activate a code, all you have to do is chain together a combination of keys (but you can also enter the codes into your phone).
Gameplay codes
- Make immortal - Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
- Replenishes health and armour - Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1, L1
- Increases the search level - R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Reduces the search level - R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
- Recharges special ability - X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X
- Sober mode - Triangle, Right, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left
- Slow-motion mode - Triangle, Left, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1
- Slow Aim - Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
- Fast run - Triangle, Left, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square
- Fast swim - Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right, L2, L2, Super jump - Square, Circle, Circle, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X
- Grants a parachute - Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Left, Right, L1
- Allows you to glide through the sky - L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Change gravity - Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left
- Change weather - R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, L2, Square
- Vehicle skid - Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
Vehicle codes
- BMX bike - Left, Left, Right, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2
- Aerobatic aircraft - Round, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, Cross, Triangle
- Buzzard Attack Helicopter - Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Sports car - R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Duster Plane - Right, Left, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1
- Golf cart - Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Moto Sanchez - Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2.
- Rapid GT Car - R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2
- Motorbike PCJ-600 - R1, Right, Left, R2, Left, Right, Square, L2, L1
- Refuse truck - Circle, R1, Circle, R1, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Limousine - R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
Weapon-related codes
- Explosive punches - Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2
- Explosive ammunition - Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1, L1
- Incendiary bullets - L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1
- Grants all weapons in the game - Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1, L1
04
GTA V - Xbox codes
Gameplay codes
- Make immortal - Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y
- Recharges health and armour - B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB, LB
- Increases search level - RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Reduces the search level - RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
- Recharges special ability - A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A
- Drunk mode - Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left
- Slow-motion mode - Y, Left, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB
- Slow-motion aiming - X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A
- Fast travel - Y, Left, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X
- Fast swim - Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right
- Super jump - LT, LT, X, B, B, LT, X, X, X, Left, Right, A
- Grants a parachute - Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB
- Allows you to soar through the sky - LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Change gravity - Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left
- Change weather - RT, A, LB, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
- Vehicle skid - Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB
Vehicle codes
- BMX bike - Left, Left, Right, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT
- Aerobatic aircraft - B, Right, LB, LT, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, Left, A, Y
- Sports car - RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
- Duster Plane - Right, Left, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
- Golf cart - B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
- Moto Sanchez - Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT
- Rapid GT Car - RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT
- Motorbike PCJ-600 - RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB
- Refuse truck - B, RB, B, RB, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
- Limousine - RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
Weapons codes
- Explosive punches - Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, B, LT
- Explosive ammunition - Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB
- Incendiary bullets - LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB
- Grants all the weapons in the game - Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Low, X, LB, LB, LB, LB
So there's plenty more good times to come in Los Santos. However, if you're aiming for 100%, activating a code will prevent you from achieving any success whatsoever.
