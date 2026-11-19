Gaming
Cheats in GTA 6 and how they work
How to enter cheats on PS5 and Xbox
- PS5: Press Up on the D-pad to pull out your phone. Hold L1, press R1, then enter the D-pad sequence.
- Xbox Series X/S: Press Up on the D-pad to pull out your phone. Hold LB, press RB, then enter the D-pad sequence.
GTA 6 cheat phone numbers: Do they exist?
Quick wins: Cheats you unlock by finishing the story
Cheat
Effect
Code (PS5 & Xbox)
$250,000
Instantly gives you $250,000
Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right
Unlimited Focus
Your Focus never runs out
Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Right
Attack Force
Bullets and melee attacks launch targets on impact
Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Down
Cycle Weather
Switches through the weather conditions
Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Up, Right
Player cheats in GTA 6
Cheat
Effect
Code (PS5 & Xbox)
How to unlock
$250,000
Instantly gives you $250,000
Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right
Finish the story
Drunk
Makes you and your partner instantly drunk
TBA
Spend $2,500 on alcohol
Raise Heat Level
Raises your heat level across the map
Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Down, Up
Lose a 3-star Wanted level 25 times
Raise Wanted Level
Raises your Wanted level across the map
Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Right, Up
Lose a 3-star Wanted level 50 times
Unlimited Focus
Focus never runs out
Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Right
Finish the story
No Fall Damage
Makes you immune to fall damage
TBA
Survive a 40ft freefall 20 times
Parachute
Adds a parachute to your loadout
TBA
Complete 50 skydives or BASE jumps from 300ft or higher
Body Armor
Adds body armour to your loadout
Down, Up, Left, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down
Complete 100 workouts
Repair Vehicle
Fully repairs your current vehicle
TBA
Finish 1st in 10 races at Gellhorn Raceway, Thrillbilly Mud Club and Boone Speedway
Unlimited Nitrous
Nitrous and fuel never run out
TBA
Complete 50 stunt jumps
Combat cheats for GTA 6
Cheat
Effect
Code (PS5 & Xbox)
How to unlock
Max Ammo
Fills all ammo to maximum
Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left
Win 25 bronze medals or better at shooting ranges
Infinite Ammo
Ammo never runs out
Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Down
Win 25 silver medals or better at shooting ranges
No Reload
Infinite ammo with no need to reload
Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Up
Win 25 gold medals at shooting ranges
All Explosive Weapons
Adds all explosive weapons with full ammo
TBA
Throw 100 grenades
Incendiary Ammo
All ammo is incendiary
TBA
Burn 100 enemies with fire damage
Exploding Bottles
Bottles explode when damaged
TBA
Throw 100 Molotovs
Explosive Shotgun
Adds a Mason & Keen Shortstraw firing explosive shells
TBA
Hit 100 enemies with explosive damage
Hauners H-AT
Adds a Hauners H-AT to your loadout
TBA
Blow up 100 vehicles
Attack Force
Bullets and melee attacks launch targets on impact
Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Down
Finish the story
Exploding Balls
Sports balls explode on impact
Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Right
Hit 20 enemies with explosive damage
Vehicle Force
Vehicle collisions launch targets
Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down
Kill 25 enemies with a vehicle
Vehicle spawn cheats and codes in GTA 6
Vehicle
Code (PS5 & Xbox)
How to unlock
Interstate Ambulance
TBA
Discover it in the Progress menu
Airboat 09
TBA
Complete 5 survival challenges
Bravado Banshee
TBA
Complete all combat challenges
Tuff BMX
TBA
Complete 5 fitness challenges
Maibatsu Boomazoom
Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Left
Complete 5 shopping challenges
Nagasaki Carbon RS
TBA
Complete all exploration challenges
65 Vapid Dominator
TBA
Complete all fitness challenges
Progen Emerus
TBA
Complete all vehicle challenges
Inflatable Flamingo
TBA
Destroy 50 cocaine flamingos
MTL Pumper
Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Up
Discover it in the Progress menu
Vapid Stanier G2 Taxi
TBA
Complete 5 sports challenges
Hauners P-996 Lazer
TBA
Complete all challenges
HVY Bulldozer
Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Down
Discover it in the Progress menu
Lapwing Mallard
TBA
Complete 5 vehicle challenges
Brimstone Golfer
TBA
Complete all sports challenges
Hauners Rhino Tank
TBA
Complete all survival challenges
Maibatsu Sanchez
TBA
Complete 5 criminal challenges
Nagasaki Sea Sparrow
TBA
Complete 5 exploration challenges
Speeder 700 GT
TBA
Complete 5 combat challenges
Truffade Thrax
TBA
Complete all shopping challenges
Western Zombie Bobber
TBA
Complete all criminal challenges
Environment cheats in GTA 6
Cheat
Effect
Code (PS5 & Xbox)
How to unlock
Move Time Forward
Moves the time of day forward
TBA
Find 10 collectible watches
Pause Time of Day
Freezes the current time of day
TBA
Find 20 collectible watches
Cycle Weather
Switches through the weather conditions
Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Up, Right
Finish the story
Screen filter cheats
Filter
Effect
Code (PS5 & Xbox)
How to unlock
Golden Hour
Golden filter with widescreen aspect ratio
TBA
Spend 4 hours holding hands
Powdered Sugar
Turns the world white with sparkling highlights
TBA
Scan all space debris with WAiNK
Pinhole
Pinhole camera filter
TBA
Clear 25 gang operations with your partner
Neon Jungle
Neon highlights across the world
TBA
Discover all 16 Girlypop vehicles
Yesteryear
Black-and-white CRT TV filter
TBA
Discover the Ridgway
Cataclysm
Fills the world with murky smoke
Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right
Discover Martha's Vamos in the Progress menu
Videotape
Videotape-style filter
TBA
Complete 50 activities with your partner
Dark Mirror
Flips the world upside down and turns it black
TBA
Make $500,000 selling vehicles
Migraine
Blurred, distorted filter
TBA
Survive 6 minutes with a 6-star Wanted level
Dollhouse
Vivid filter with a narrow aspect ratio
Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Down, Right
Spend 8 hours with your partner
Bubblegum
Turns the world purple and yellow with sparkling highlights
TBA
Find all 24 collectible cards for the Vice City Flamingos
Fast Forward
Motion blur and faster cloud movement
TBA
Complete 50 meditations
Fisheye
Fisheye filter
TBA
Catch 100 fish
Faded Glory
Colour CRT TV filter
Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Left, Right
Rob 50 stores with your partner
Pixel Art
Pixelated filter
TBA
Make $250,000 selling collectibles
Hellscape
Turns the world red and orange with heat haze
TBA
Steal 100 cop vehicles
FAQs: GTA 6 cheats
Answers to frequently asked questions
Everything we know so far about GTA 6
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