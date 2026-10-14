GTA 6 wildlife: What animals, birds and fish have been revealed so far?

Grand Theft Auto VI is due to be released on November 19, 2026 and promises to be the biggest and most diverse open-world game of all time. But in GTA 6, you won’t just be racing through Vice City or completing missions. Leonida is also home to more than 170 animal species. Alligators lurk in the swamps, flamingos waddle through the lagoons, and manatees glide through the water. Rockstar is creating the most vibrant wildlife in the series’ history. Here you can find out which GTA 6 animals have already been confirmed, whether there are any legendary specimens, and what you can do with them.

01 Wildlife in GTA 6: What to expect

Local wildlife always plays a major role in Rockstar titles. GTA 6 is no exception, but takes it up a notch. The development team has announced that there are more than 170 animal species roaming Leonida. Over 60 of these are birds alone, plus more than 30 land mammals and a wide variety of fish, reptiles and other aquatic creatures. Some species are appearing in a Rockstar game for the first time, including alligators, flamingos, pelicans and manatees. The studio is building on the wildlife featured in Red Dead Redemption I I, but is evidently taking things a step further in terms of level of detail.

Dolphins are among the marine wildlife you can interact with in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

Florida serves as the inspiration for all of this. The developers wanted to depict the Sunshine State’s animal ecosystem as faithfully as possible across every habitat: in urban areas, in the countryside, in inland waters, in the open sea and in the wetlands of the Everglades.

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

According to Rockstar, dedicated teams for animal design and animal populations are working to ensure that each species not only looks realistic but also moves and is animated appropriately. The wildlife takes its place on an equal footing alongside cars, weapons and missions.

02 GTA 6 compared: How many animals have there been so far?

A look back shows just how big the leap is. In GTA 5, around 28 animal species roamed San Andreas, and the fauna played a rather insignificant supporting role. Red Dead Redemption II subsequently set new standards: 178 species, plus 29 legendary animals and fish, populated the Wild West.

It looks like hunting is possible in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

With more than 170 species, GTA 6 is clearly ahead of its immediate predecessor and almost on a par with Rockstar’s Western epic. Added to this are special features such as the animal compendium, rarity levels and the zoo. The number of bird species alone is remarkably high, at more than 60.

03 Animal characteristics: habitats, behaviour and appearance

The animals are spread across all regions of Leonida : city, countryside, inland waters, sea, swamps and the Everglades areas. In the Leonida Keys and Mount Kalaga National Park, you’ll encounter wild animals, while strays, pets and birds roam the city. Reptiles and fish inhabit the waters and swamps, while sharks, dolphins and whales swim in the sea. Each habitat has its own unique wildlife, and the creatures you encounter will vary depending on where you are travelling.

Animals must compete for their place in the food chain © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Particularly exciting is the attention paid to the ecosystem. The animals aren’t just meant to wander through the landscape; they’re part of a functioning food chain and must compete for their place within it. Each animal has its own movement pattern that matches its behaviour. So a heron moves differently from a raccoon, and an alligator differently from a deer.

Visually, too, Rockstar is focusing on details more commonly seen in nature documentaries. Some marine creatures display iridescence – that is, shimmering colour effects – or bioluminescence – that is, a glow. Others, such as jellyfish, appear translucent. Feathers and fur react to the environment: wet fur clings to the body, while dirty fur clumps together and becomes matted. The fur is fully simulated, and within a single species there are different fur and colour variations. In addition, there are various types of feathers among the birds.

Wildlife features across all areas of Leonida © Rockstar Games

However, not all the animals in the game are actually native to Florida. Many are considered invasive species there and cause problems in real life. In GTA 6, these include green iguanas, Aga toads and rhesus macaques. This fits with the idea of depicting Florida’s ecosystem as accurately as possible, including its peculiarities.

04 Will there be legendary animals in GTA 6?

Yes, there will be legendary animals in GTA 6. At least as a category. Rockstar divides the animals into three tiers: Rare, Discoverable and Legendary. Anyone who has played Red Dead Redemption II will be familiar with the concept. There, 29 legendary animals were waiting to be tracked down, and hunting them was a highlight of the game world for many.

Keep your eyes peeled in the open world and you'll spot many animals © Rockstar Games

Rockstar has so far kept secret which animals in GTA 6 belong to the highest tier. It’s also unclear where you’ll find them and what to expect when you encounter them. The classification is linked to tracking: you should be able to track down many animals specifically, but presumably not all of the more than 170 species. One thing is certain: anyone who enjoys hunting down rare creatures will find their own playground in Leonida, where the search is likely to be well worth the effort.

05 Observing, petting, hunting: How to interact with the animals

The wildlife in GTA 6 invites you to get involved. The easiest way to do this is through observation: you can study animals and collect data on them in a logbook, which is somewhat reminiscent of the Pokédex from the Pokémon games. Petting has also made it into the gameplay reveal. In it, Jason strokes a dog, and according to the latest GTA 6 preview, this even boosts his reputation. Whether this will extend to other animals remains to be seen.

Doberman is one of the dog breeds confirmed so far © Rockstar Games

Those who prefer to get active have several options. Fishing features among the activities shown so far. However, according to reports to date, you won’t be allowed to keep the fish you catch. When it comes to hunting, the situation is less clear. A preview image shows Jason, with a rifle slung over his back, approaching grazing deer. The intricately simulated fur also suggests that hunting will return in some form. Reports indicate that it is an open-world activity through which you can earn money. Rockstar has not yet explained the exact mechanics, however.

Go fishing or just enjoy the underwater wildlife © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Even without a fishing rod or rifle, you can get up close to the animals. In the diving mini-game, you’ll encounter marine life at close quarters, including manatees, which you’ll now come across in the wild. When kayaking or riding an airboat, you’ll also get up close to aquatic creatures, while skydiving or visiting the beach will take you right into the heart of Leonidas’s natural world. One special location is the zoo: at least one has been confirmed, though it’s still unknown which animals live there.

And then there’s the danger. Alligators turn up in unusual places in the trailer, such as in a swimming pool or a supermarket. Anyone who gets too close to them is living dangerously.

06 How does the animal compendium work in GTA 6?

A kayaking trip might be interrupted by the appearance of a crocodile © Rockstar Games

Like a Pokédex, but without the battles: GTA 6 is set to feature an animal compendium where you can record every animal you encounter. The system is likely to be similar to the compendium in Red Dead Redemption II. The more often you see, observe or hunt a species, the more details will be unlocked in your logbook. It has also been confirmed that you can study animals and tick them off a checklist. This is a goal for anyone keen to achieve 100 percent completion. With over 170 species… that might take a while, though.

07 What we're waiting to hear about

Rockstar is far from having revealed everything. One particularly intriguing question is which animals will reach legendary status and where they can be found. The extent of the hunting system also remains unclear: it has not been confirmed whether there will be furs, meat or trading. The same applies to pets. A dog has already been spotted in gameplay footage, but whether you’ll be able to keep or even breed animals has not yet been officially confirmed.

There’s still plenty to look forward to in terms of details. It’s unknown which animals live in the zoo, and we also don’t know just how dangerous alligators, sharks and the like will actually be in the game.

08 An overview of all the animals in GTA 6

With 170 animal species in GTA 6, there’s undoubtedly plenty to discover. Here’s an overview of all the animals that have already been seen in trailers and/or screenshots and will feature in the open-world game:

Land animals:

Aga toad

Alligator

Armadillo

Bear

Beaver

Cow

Deer

Dog (confirmed so far: Doberman, Chihuahua, Australian Shepherd, German Shepherd, Rottweiler, Labrador)

Domestic cat

Florida panther (‘cougar’)

Fox

Frog

Green iguana

Lynx

Otter

Possum

Raccoon

Rat

Rhesus macaque

Roe deer

Skunk

Snake

Squirrel

Wild boar

Woodpecker

Marine animals:

Dolphin

Eel

Jellyfish

Manatee

Manta ray

Ray

Sea turtle

Shark

Whale

Birds:

Cormorant

Crane

Duck

Flamingo

Heron

Pelican

Seagull

Spoonbill

GTA 6 is due to be released on November 19, 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A few more animals are likely to be revealed before then, as Rockstar has so far kept the full list of species under wraps.

Animals in GTA 6 – FAQ How many animal species are there in GTA 6? More than 170. These include over 60 species of birds and over 30 land mammals, as well as fish, reptiles and other aquatic creatures. Can you go fishing in GTA 6? Yes, fishing is one of the activities shown so far. Can you go hunting in GTA 6? There are plenty of indications that you can, such as a screenshot featuring a rifle and deer, as well as the simulated hides. However, Rockstar has not yet revealed the mechanics in detail. Are there legendary animals in GTA 6? Yes, as a separate classification alongside ‘Rare’ and ‘Discoverable’. Which animals these are remains a secret. Is there a zoo in GTA 6? Yes, at least one zoo has been confirmed. We don’t yet know what will be on display there. Is there an animal logbook? Yes, an animal compendium modelled on the Compendium from Red Dead Redemption II is set to be included. Official confirmation is still pending. When is GTA 6 coming out? On November 19, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Our GTA 6 hub provides all the details and news.

09 Everything we know about GTA 6 so far

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.