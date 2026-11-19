GTA 6 is finally here, and there's a whole lot of Leonida to explore. Rockstar Games has delivered its biggest and most ambitious open-world adventure yet, packed with new gameplay features and a huge world to discover.

If you're planning to see Jason and Lucia's story through to the end, you've got plenty ahead of you: 91 main missions spread across five chapters. That puts GTA 6 closer in scale to Red Dead Redemption 2 than GTA 5.

Below, you'll find the complete GTA 6 mission list, a breakdown of each chapter and an estimate of how long it'll take to finish the story.

Spoiler warning: Even the mission names give away quite a bit about the plot. We’ve obscured major plot twists, but minor spoilers are unavoidable.

FAQs: Missions and chapters in GTA 6 How many missions are there in GTA 6? The story of GTA 6 comprises a total of 91 main missions. Side missions and activities are on top of that. How many chapters are there in GTA 6? There are five chapters in total, with the following titles: Just Like Paradise, Paradise Lost, Tits Ass Drug Money, Vice City, Baby and Top of the World, Ma. Which chapter is the longest? Chapter 3 (the middle section of GTA 6) with 26 missions, just ahead of Chapter 4 with 25. The finale in Chapter 5 is the shortest, with seven missions. How long will it take me to complete the main story of GTA 6? Expect at least around 65 hours of playtime for the main story. With side content, it’s more like 90 to 100 hours; for 100 per cent completion, over 200 hours. Do I play as Lucia and Jason the whole time? No. Chapter 1 focuses mainly on Jason, whilst Chapter 2 focuses mainly on Lucia. From Chapter 3 onwards, you’ll always be out and about together in Vice City and can switch between the characters.

01 GTA 6 playtime: How long does the game last?

You should allow at least 65 hours for the main story alone. Unsurprisingly, GTA 6 is significantly more extensive than its direct predecessor from 2013. In terms of scope, the open-world game even eclipses the Western adventure Red Dead Redemption 2.

A return to Vice City © Rockstar Games

But the main missions are, of course, only one side of the coin. A game like GTA naturally thrives on its side activities, and these are not only much more varied here, but also more extensive than before. If you include side missions and activities, you’ll quickly reach 90 to 100 hours. And if you really want to complete everything to 100 per cent, you’ll need to set aside over 200 hours.

The reason for this isn’t just the sheer number of story missions. Between chapters, the game world also changes noticeably: new areas, new contacts and new possibilities open up. So it’s well worth taking a spin around Leonida after each chapter change before you carry on with the story.

The scope of GTA 6:

Story chapters: 5

Story missions: 91

Main story: around 65 to 70 hours

Including side content: approx. 90 to 100 hours

100 per cent completion: over 200 hours

02 Chapter 1: Just Like Paradise

At the start of GTA 6, the open-world game introduces the two protagonists, Lucia and Jason, separately before their paths cross. An interesting point: you can only switch freely between the two characters as the game progresses.

Lucia will be a key part of the GTA 6 story © Rockstar Games

At the start of the game, Lucia is still in prison, so the opening is mainly focused on Jason. Small smuggling jobs, odd jobs, a few shady acquaintances: the first chapter deliberately starts off at a leisurely pace, allowing you to settle into Leonida at your own pace. At the same time, Lucia’s storyline unfolds, building up to her release from prison. With 22 missions, the opening chapter is already packed with content.

Prologue Gone Fishing Gear Up Just A Scratch Lab Fees Unwanted Attention Pipework Hey Arnold! Island Dreams Feng Shui Coming Home Buck Me Clean Up After Donnie Down to Earth Clear Skies Day Release Swamped [Spoiler] Recalibration Tourist Trap Home Sweet Home Discharge Time

03 Chapter 2: Paradise Lost

Teamwork is key to getting the most out of Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

Now Lucia takes the reins. The second chapter shifts the action to Port Gellhorn, where (after being released from prison on an electronic tag) she first has to find her feet. The missions revolve around everyday life, new friendships and petty crimes. With 11 missions, it’s the second-shortest chapter; towards the end, Jason rejoins her.

What’s in the Bag? Ambulance Chaser Just Moved In Girls’ Trip Moses Daily Driver Slam Dunk Breakfast Run Coffee Break Afternoon Delight Checking Out

04 Chapter 3: Tits, Ass, Drug Money

Welcome to Vice City. Whilst the first two chapters focused primarily on the surrounding areas on the Leonida map , we now head into the big city, which – unsurprisingly – is naturally far livelier and more detailed than in the 2002 version of GTA Vice City.

GTA 6 delivers a real visual feast © Rockstar Games

From here on, things get wild: Jason and Lucia are out and about together in the metropolis, making new contacts and slipping ever deeper into the local criminal underworld. Drug deals, car thefts, bank robberies and, ultimately, the big cartel heist. With 26 missions, the third chapter is the most extensive in the entire game.

Welcome to Vice City Dealer’s Choice Meet the Heders Dubious Provenance Mami Knows Best South Leonida Estate Tyrone Here, Kitty Kitty Car Services Top Billing Boobie Time First Impressions Caught Slipping Crosstown Traffic Credit Check Steal the Zorruso for Randy Sinfrontera National Bank Security Expert Ride or Die Company Property The Missing Link Safe Word Cooties Bricked Up Hidden Charges The Cartel Heist

05 Chapter 4: Vice City, Baby

The city is yours. Just beware the law © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Now it’s time to think big. Jason and Lucia are setting up their own operation around Ocean Beach. Security jobs, deliveries, undercover missions: the fourth chapter is busier and more ambitious than anything that came before; the number of missions increases noticeably and the intensity of the story really picks up now, if it hasn’t already. At the end, one of the story’s major showdowns awaits – (don’t worry, we won’t go into any more detail to avoid spoilers).

Ocean Beach Another Life Company Cars Lawyer Up Party Hard Heavy Lifting Photo/Shoot Making Gainz Watch It Cash Injections Amateur Hour Dirty Work Too Much Baggage Adventures in Babysitting Fresh Evidence Power Play Child's Play Headliners Close Surveillance Delivery Method Team Building Fully catered VCIA Takedown Sunset [Spoiler] – We're not going to give that one away

06 The finale of GTA 6: Chapter 5 – Top of the World, Ma

What happens in Vice City stays in Vice City © Rockstar Games

Anyone who’s reached GTA 6 Chapter 5 is slowly but surely heading towards the grand finale. And, in typical Rockstar fashion, it’s a real cracker. The finale is short, but incredibly intense. In just seven missions, Jason and Lucia set off together one last time: stealing cars, retrieving deliveries, hatching new plans. Naturally, we won’t reveal what happens in the final mission. Suffice to say: you shouldn’t let anyone spoil the ending for you.

Bird in the Hand Taking Liberties VC Baby Doggie Bag Operation Savage Glory Protective Custody [Spoiler: Finale]

Congratulations! After the finale, you’ve completed GTA 6. Well, at least as far as the main story is concerned. Apart from the 91 missions, there’s of course still lots to do. There are still plenty of side missions and activities to enjoy, from basketball and diving to other sports.

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Got the hang of GTA 6? Try our quiz and test your knowledge.

07 Everything we know so far about GTA 6

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He's previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.