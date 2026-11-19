GTA 6. The biggest and possibly best video game ever made is finally here . Can't wait to set your foot into the sand of Vice City? This GTA 6 beginner's guide gives you what matters for your first hours: what to do first in Key Lento, how to protect your cash, how fitness and Focus Mode work, how to pull off robberies and shake the cops, and why your Criminal Profile matters more than you think.

01 What to do first in Key Lento

GTA 6 takes you to a modern-day version of Vice City © Rockstar Games

After a short tutorial in which you briefly play as both Jason and Lucia , Grand Theft Auto VI lets you loose. You start in a region called Key Lento, and the story keeps you there for roughly the first fifth of the game. Use that time well.

Buy a suppressor . Silenced weapons make almost every fight easier. Instead of alerting everyone nearby with the first shot, you can take enemies out one by one. Ammu-Nation sells suppressors for most guns. There’s a store in Key Lento right after the tutorial, and they’re cheap enough to afford from the start. Plan for a garage . You can buy just under a dozen garages during the story, but only once Jason and Lucia leave Key Lento. When they open up, grab one. You can store any vehicle for free, access your weapon loadout and drop off illegal goods for others to sell. Explore the area . Key Lento has a lively main strip, memorable characters and several full interiors, including the Rusty Anchor and the Cheeky Mutineer bars. Give yourself time and space to explore the surroundings and get used to the gameplay mechanics GTA 6 offers. Do the side content early . Once the story moves you to other regions, the drive back to the Leonida Keys can take around 10 minutes. Underwater treasure diving, fishing and your neighbour Shirley's odd requests are easiest to finish while you’re already there. Don't obsess over money . Your cash will not last long in the first part of the story, and there’s nothing you can do about it. Spend what you earn on useful things like weapons and vehicle mods, but do not grind for every dollar.

02 Stash your cash before you lose it

In the early game you carry everything in your pocket. You get your first bank account during the mission Buck Me, roughly one or two hours into GTA 6. Until then, every dollar is at risk: get killed or busted and it’s gone. But before you get your first bank account, there's a way to stash your money.

What you want to do is: Head to Jason's bedroom and interact with the loose floorboards. Underneath, you'll find a few photos that add to Jason's backstory and a hiding spot for your money. Make a habit of dropping off cash whenever you pass by.

03 Build healthy habits

Jason Duval in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

Fun fact: GTA 6 is a life simulation – kind of. The game leans into simulation more than any GTA before it. Eating, sleeping, showering and working out all affect Jason and Lucia. Skipping them will not break your game, but it puts you at a disadvantage.

There are three core stats to keep an eye for: Health is your life bar, Stamina covers sprinting and exertion, and Focus controls how long you can slow down time to line up shots. And there are several ways to improve these stats.

Lifting weights raises Health. Cardio such as running, biking or kayaking raises Stamina. And calm activities like fishing or playing pool raise Focus. Health and Stamina gains fade if you stop training, but a higher Focus bar is permanent.

Eating, sleeping and showering give temporary boosts. A pink heart marks Health, blue lightning marks Stamina, and a purple eye marks Focus. These buffs last for the session or until you die.

A simple routine works well: Sleep at night, work out in the morning, eat, shower. Your safehouse changes as the story moves on, so check each new place for new activities. It's not a game breaker, but it definitely helps to get a healthy daily routine while playing GTA 6 (and in real-life, for sure).

Quick win: Feed Jason's pet snake Dolores early on. Watching her eat her mouse gives you a small Focus buff.

04 Hitting the gym

Strength workouts use the triggers: Press both quickly, release slowly, and finish your set before your stamina runs out. Bad timing or going too slow costs extra stamina. The exercise you choose doesn’t matter for the result, and some sets are shorter than others. Deadlifts are quick. Kettlebell swings have a steady rhythm. Try them all and pick your favourite.

Important: Both characters have a fitness app that tracks workouts and exercise windows. Stop once your fitness ring is closed, then eat a protein bar or shake to lock in your gains. The window reopens roughly every in-game day. Jason has weights right outside his house.

For Stamina, running or paddleboarding takes a long time to close the ring. A gym membership gives you access to a treadmill or stationary bike, where you keep the cursor in the pink zone. One session is usually enough. The catch: there’s no gym nearby in the starting area.

Training with two characters sounds tedious, but if you hit the gym together, both of them work out no matter who you control. And you know that a gym buddy is important for your motivation, don’t you?

05 Use Focus Mode

Use Focus Mode to line up shots © Rockstar Games

Click both sticks to activate Focus Mode. With a gun equipped, it slows time for a short moment so you can line up shots. Outside combat you can use it as long as you like. It highlights enemies in red, interactable items in yellow and cash in green.

Use it to spot enemies through walls, find notes that hide safe codes, follow animal tracks or see if someone is hiding valuables in a trunk. It also tells you about doors: white means you can enter, red means the door is alarmed.

06 Plan your crimes around day and night

The day and night cycle is back with GTA 6 and the days are far longer than in earlier GTA games. That makes sense considering how huge the landscape is this time around. To check the time, press up on the D-pad to open your phone. Some shops close at night, and some missions only work at a certain time of day.

Time of day also changes how the police react. A quiet street at night can make a job easier than a busy Vice City afternoon. To fast-forward, sleep at Jason's house and choose a new time of day.

07 Find hidden rooms and enterable buildings

The map of Leonida , with all its several regions, is bigger than ever before. But that's not all. GTA 6 has hundreds of rooms, houses and flats that you can enter, and the maps help you find them.

Minimap: Step into a shop and you see the main floor. Move toward the doors at the back and the minimap shows if there's more to find: an accessible hidden room, a staircase, or just a door that will never open. Always keep an eye on the minimap – it’s your best friend while navigating your surroundings.

World map: Most buildings are shaded blue, in two tones. Dark blue means the building has an entrance or interior. Light blue means it's just scenery. Near an enterable building, the minimap marks the entrance, usually with a white line.

08 How Fast Travel works in Grand Theft Auto VI

There's no map warp in GTA 6. You still have three quick ways to get around Leonida:

RydeMe . Unlock the app, mark a spot on the map, call a car and hop in the back. For an extra $100, you skip the ride and arrive straight away. it's pricey early on.

Public transport . Buses and trains run across Leonida and take you to nearly any location in the network. They follow a schedule, so you'll have to wait. Transit's more convenient inside Vice City, but a train line covers the whole region.

Switch characters . This is the fastest and cheapest option. If you’re far from Vice City as Jason, switch to Lucia. The character you're not playing usually waits near your current safehouse.

09 Stealing cars… the smart way

GTA 6 will have a vehicle for every occasion © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

One core mechanic of every Grand Theft Auto game is hijacking other cars. And of course, it plays a big role in GTA 6 too. But beware: Stealing a car is no longer a single button press. Vehicles come with alarms and security systems. Hold up on the D-pad to open the Waink app, then highlight a car to see its security system, sell cost and registration cost.

An alarm alerts NPCs when you smash the window. A standard tracker means you cannot modify the car until it's registered. An advanced tracker pings the police if the car travels too far from its original spot, and the only way to stop the ping is to drive fast. Most cars can be hotwired, but high-end keyless cars need a key cloner. Early on, this limits which cars you can take. More tools unlock as the story moves on.

Found a keeper? Take it to Pay 'n' Spray and pay the registration fee. The worse the car, the cheaper the fee. A registered car can be called to you at any time via the Scooter Bros app.

10 Robberies in GTA 6: Everything you need to know

Robberies are your main source of income, and you can rob almost any place from the start. But it's not as easy as entering and leaving the building. There's a lot to watch out for.

Scout first . Check the map for potential take and security level. Apart from the bank, every shop in the starting area has low security: no armed guards and few cameras or alarms. Low-security places need only one of you. Medium and high security are far easier as a duo. If you play solo and want a bigger target, press Triangle or Y on the map icon to invite the other character. Because you can’t play both characters before a later point in the story, many players hold off on most robberies until then.

Use the back door . Many places have one. With the snap gun, you can get in without triggering an alarm.

Crack the safe . Most valuables sit in a safe in a locked back room. Some codes can be found nearby, and Focus Mode helps you spot them. Some safes can be picked with the right tool, others can be blown open with sticky bombs. Safe codes are randomised, so there's no universal code to memorise.

Skip banks and loan stores for now . Their cash often contains dye packs that explode when you get too far from the building. You need a dye pack jammer, which you only get in Chapter 3.

Carry loot in stash bags . Jason and Lucia can each carry two bags. Several bags fit in a car trunk. Vans and trucks hold up to eight, motorcycles none. When robbing as a duo, press right on the D-pad, then Circle or B, to pass bags to your partner. That lets the other character sell the loot to a fence while you lose the cops. The money takes a moment to arrive.

Don't die with a full bag . If you die, you lose both your cash and any stash bags you carry. Bags hidden in a vehicle may survive, but not if the cops impound the car. After every big robbery, head to a fence.

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Sell to fences . Loot falls into three categories: narcotics, jewellery and marked bills. Most fences buy all three but pay different prices. Yasmani in Little Cuba pays well for jewellery and marked bills, Tyrone for narcotics. At first you deliver the goods yourself. Work with a fence long enough and they offer pick-ups for a fee, and some offer a better cut for certain items.

11 Understanding the new wanted system

Take to the skies in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

The police do not automatically know where you are after a crime. They track you through several heat factors: your appearance, outfit, visible weapon, vehicle, CCTV footage and your partner. Fix them quickly and without being seen, and the cops lose you.

Appearance : Wear a hat and bandana during the crime. Take them off afterwards.

Outfit : Keep a spare outfit in the trunk or buy a new one in a clothing store.

Visible weapon : Holster pistols, and stow or drop long guns. Dropped weapons you own return to your trunk.

Vehicle : Ditch it or swap cars.

CCTV : Destroy the footage in the back room.

Partner : Split up.

12 Choosing the right attachments

Weapon customisation is deep in GTA 6, but two attachments matter most.

Sights : A weapon with a sight lets you click the right stick to switch to first person. Iron sights do not allow this. Grab a red dot sight once you find a gun you like.

Suppressors : Police respond to reported gunshots, and they also show up if too many shots are fired near a gang hideout, though more slowly. A suppressor gives you more time to loot and helps you avoid waves of cops and gang members.

13 Understanding your Criminal Profile

Lucia and Jason are the two main characters in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

GTA 6 keeps track of how you behave. Jason and Lucia each have their own Criminal Profile, which reacts to how violent and how lethal you are, and how you treat people and animals. It works in a similar spirit to the honour system in Red Dead Redemption 2 and is mostly driven by how often you kill.

There are five levels, each with its own icon colour:

Professional (yellow) . You keep violence to a minimum, take people out non-lethally where you can, and avoid being seen. Non-lethal takedowns and kind acts toward citizens fill your Focus meter.

Hardened (orange) . You kill enemies, and civilians only in self-defence, and you do not care much about being spotted. The same Focus bonuses as Professional apply.

Violent (purple) . You skip non-lethal options, go after police and kill civilians without reason. Headshots fill your Focus meter.

Psycho (light gray) . You kill lots of cops, helpless citizens and defenceless animals. Headshots still fill your Focus meter, but you can no longer surrender to the police. Hunting does not count.

Irredeemable (dark grey) . Stay a Psycho for too long and you end up here. You can move between the first four levels during the game, but this one is permanent. Rockstar says it will have a lasting impact on Jason and Lucia. What exactly that means is not yet known.

Non-lethal play is possible, but hard. Hits to the head and heart kill, hits to joints and limbs injure. A red hit marker means a target is dead, yellow means injured and out of the fight. Against vehicles, shooting out a tyre or two makes pursuers spin out. Helicopters retreat if you fire enough shots in their direction, and the pilot announces it over police comms.

There's a practical reason to care. The character you're not controlling acts according to their profile, so a violent Lucia behaves more violently when the game steers her. Expect to kill plenty in a game this big. Staying near Professional is mostly about avoiding needless kills outside missions and killing only in defence.

Got the hang of GTA 6? Try our quiz and test your knowledge!

14 GTA 6 beginner FAQs

Answers to frequently asked questions When do I get a bank account in GTA 6? During the mission Buck Me. Until then, hide your cash under the loose floorboards in Jason's bedroom. What should I do first in GTA 6? Buy a suppressor at Ammu-Nation, explore Key Lento, finish the side content there and plan to buy a garage once you leave the area. Is there fast travel in GTA 6? Not as a map warp. Use RydeMe, public transport or switch characters. How do I check the time and skip the night? Press up on the D-pad to open the phone and see the time. Sleep at Jason's house to skip the night. How do I tell which buildings I can enter? On the world map, dark blue buildings have an interior or entrance. Light blue ones do not. How do I know if a door is alarmed? Use Focus Mode. White doors can be entered, red doors are alarmed. How do I lose the cops? Deal with all heat factors: appearance, outfit, visible weapon, vehicle, CCTV footage and your partner. Can I undo an Irredeemable Criminal Profile? No. Once you reach Irredeemable, it's permanent.

15 Everything we know so far about GTA 6

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He's previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.