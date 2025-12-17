A beginner’s guide to HYROX training

HYROX is taking the world by storm. Since its launch in 2017, the innovative fitness race format has attracted everyone from first-timers to elite pros chasing sub-one-hour finishes.

It continues to grow, too. The 2025 World Championships was the sixth to date, and events are now being staged on five continents, with 500,000-plus participants competing in races in cities like London, Chicago, and Cape Town.

In other words, you’ve probably heard of it by now!

Addictive, intense and surprisingly beginner-friendly, HYROX is open to athletes of all abilities, making it the ideal fitness test, whether you’re getting back into exercising or looking for a new challenge.

From breaking down the stations to expert training tips, this guide contains everything you need to prepare for your first race.

What is HYROX training?

Jake Dearden training © Markus Rohrbacher/Red Bull Content Pool

Put simply, HYROX training means getting in shape for a HYROX race – usually by practising the eight stations (more on that shortly). With the popularity of HYROX, you might start learning in an affiliated gym, by following athletes’ tips online, or even by hiring your own coach.

The beauty is that wherever it’s taking place in the world, and whatever level the competitors are at, every HYROX race uses the same exercises in the same order. And with no time limit, it’s as much about personal PBs as it is about beating your opponents. (Although a PB and a podium finish would be nice!)

Anyone can enter; whether it's the average gym-goer or a committed HYROX athlete Jake Dearden

"The level of entry is really low", explains Jake Dearden , a HYROX World Champion, and Elite 15 athlete who set a new PB of 55m 44s at HYROX Glasgow in 2025. “The [HYROX] movements don't require a massive amount of skill compared to other sports,” he says. “Anyone can enter; whether it's the average gym-goer or a committed HYROX athlete.”

There are two competition categories - Pro and Open. While the Pro category is for those with a greater level of fitness, the Open category is a great place to start. Whatever your ability, you’re guaranteed to be racing alongside others of a similar fitness level, meaning you’ll be able to rise up through the HYROX ranks together.

01 HYROX core training elements

HYROX is for everyone, with categories and classes to cover all bases © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

HYROX is designed to test participants' strength, endurance and overall fitness, which can sound like a lot to take on. But don’t worry. When we talk about the ‘training elements’ of HYROX, we really mean the type of fitness you’ll need to work on before your first race.

Interestingly, HYROX is actually considered a ‘hybrid’ sport. All this means is that rather than training just for running or for strength, in HYROX both are equally important. It also makes it kind of fun as you don’t need to specialise in any one particular area, adding variety to your workouts. "In hybrid training, the focus is on improving strength and fitness in a perfect balance,” explains Dearden.

To help you get to grips with the training, let’s turn to science. Two recent scientific studies (Brandt et al. (2025) and Davids (2025)) found that HYROX is best understood as an interval-based endurance sport, with endurance training volume linked to faster finish times.

In other words, you need to be fit for a variety of tasks. "In HYROX, the variability of the tasks makes durability even more obvious and even more decisive,” explains HYROX master coach Tiago Lousa . “The sport constantly tests your ability to perform under accumulated fatigue, and that is why durability plays such a central role.”

Lucy Procter qualified for the World Championships at just 21 © Markus Rohrbacher/Red Bull Content Pool My number one [tip] is always: don’t go out too hard Lucy Procter

Both studies agreed that pacing is as critical as fitness, with the ability to uphold good technique under fatigue being vital to a win. “Pacing wisely is one of the most important things for a first-time HYROX athlete,” agrees Lucy Procter , a British rising star who came fifth in the Elite Women's race at the 2025 World Championships in Chicago.

When you’re new to the sport, it’s tempting to give it all from the start line. Procter advises against this. “When beginners ask for my top three tips, my number one is always: don’t go out too hard. It’s so tempting to push right from the start, but the best thing you can do is keep the SkiErg at an easy pace,” she says.

In summary, a HYROX race is about getting good at eight different workouts. But building up your ability to move between different exercises without rushing, or losing pace, might just make the difference.

02 The eight HYROX exercise stations and their demands

HYROX is a real test of your mental toughness © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

As mentioned, the race consists of eight different workouts. You’ll also have to complete eight 1km runs: with a run before each station.

Here's a breakdown of each station: 1,000m SkiErg Lucy Procter powering through the SkiErg station © HYROX/Red Bull Content Pool To use the the Concept2 SkiErg machine, you’ll grab its handles and pull them downwards, mimicking the motion of ski poles. It’s a steady, controlled movement, and yes, pretty exhausting if you don’t pace yourself! Take Procter’s advice and slow it down to avoid burning out early in the race. 50m Sled Push HYROX Elite 15 athlete Ida Mathilde Steensgaard pushing the sleds © Brian Ching See Wing/Red Bull Content Pool As the name suggests, you’re pushing a weighted sled here. It’s a full-body station, but your thighs will drive most of the power, while your core keeps your torso and arms locked in place. Taking short pauses during the sled push can help your legs rest before the next run. 50m Sled Pull Jake Dearden on the sled pull © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool Following the run, you’re now dragging the sled in the reverse of the last workout. You’ll hoist the sled towards you, using a rope. Your arms and back play a key role, but you do have some room to step back as you pull the sled, meaning your legs can help out. Just don’t trip over the rope! 80m Burpee Broad Jumps Don't rush the Burpee Broad Jumps © Tyrone Bradley/Red Bull Content Pool Eighty metres of burpee broad jumps may sound like hell. This far into your race it may feel like it too. But keep going. Combining two brutal movements, burpees and broad jumps, this station challenges cardiovascular endurance and leg explosiveness. 1,000m Row Take a steady approach to the rowing station © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool After your fifth run you can finally sit down. To row! Seated at the the Concept2 rowing machine, you’ll complete 1km of rowing. It’s a real cardio workout that also tests stamina. Going all out here may win you precious seconds, but with three stations to go, you need to keep some energy in reserve. Again, pacing is key. 200m Farmer's Carry The Farmer's Carry really burns arms © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool Participants carry two heavy kettlebells, while walk-running as fast as possible across 200m. The good news is you can stop as often as you like. The bad news is, speed is still key. Having ice packs waiting for your poor shoulders post-race is a good motivator. 100m Sandbag Lunges Maintain good form in the Sandbag Lunges to avoid wasting energy © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool By now your legs will really be tired, which makes this a challenging station. The sandbag weight varies depending on your HYROX class, but your knees must touch the floor with every rep. You aren’t allowed to put the bag down until the end of the station, either. 100 Wall Balls Participants perform at the Hyrox World Championship in Nice © Red Bull The final station rewards accuracy and endurance. Competitors must squat down with a medicine ball, then explode up, throwing the ball to hit a target for a total of 100 reps. After the ball is caught, the motion is repeated. The height of the target and the weight of the ball differ depending on gender and division. Form is key.

03 How to train for HYROX

With help from trainer Tiago Lousa, Alexander Rončević is HYROX world champ © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

The best way to train for HYROX is to join a class, or employ a coach. This will help you find a method that works for you. Unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all programme. Even among Elite athletes, training differs. For example, multiple-time HYROX World Champion Alexander Rončević does “20 to 25 hours a week, twice a day, with intervals, long runs, strength and technique" but Dearden does “two days of strength work, two days’ running work, focusing on speed and speed endurance. Then, I do one big conditioning session, building up that ability to move on fatigued legs.”

Of course, the top HYROX athletes have refined their training based on years of experience. If you’re new to the sport, you won’t be at that level yet. And, as a beginner, you probably don’t have the time to train like a professional athlete, either!

HYROX is a high-intensity race and you will be burning carbs at a very high rate Robinson Bentler

One thing is for certain, cardio work should play a decent role in your training, as it does for Procter. “Running makes up about 40-50 percent of my weekly training hours,” she says. Although this doesn’t all have to be running, especially if you’re dealing with achey knees or injuries like shin splints. “Since HYROX is an endurance sport, aerobic training is key, but too much running can lead to fatigue or injury,” says Procter. "There’s a point where the returns diminish, so instead of overloading on miles, I balance it with other aerobic activities like cycling.”

However you train, maintaining good nutrition – and fuelling – is key. “HYROX is a high-intensity race and you will be burning carbs at a very high rate,” says sports scientist and hybrid coach Robinson Bentler. Bentler adds that your fuelling strategy needs to start 24 hours before your race. “Focus on eating a lot of carbs while cutting out fats and protein to ease up your digestion.”

Finally, one of the most important things to train for HYROX is… your mind. It might be your first-ever race, but battling through eight stations and eight runs can be as much of a mental struggle as a physical one. Dearden has a final tip. “When I’m in a dark place in competition, I think about all the people watching, all the people that have made the journey to come to support me,” he says. "You won’t let them down.”

