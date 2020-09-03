"I’m proud of where I come from": meet Kapulet, Mount Druitt's new rap star

Mount Druitt is doing big things in 2020. Not only have local heroes OneFour collaborated with A$AP Ferg and dropped one of the year’s biggest tunes in ‘Home and Away’, they’ve also been inspiring a new generation of hip-hop stars to come through.

One of those new names is Kapulet, a Mount Druitt-based rapper who has been working hard on music behind the scenes for the past couple of years. Last week he released his debut single ‘Phone My Line’, a melodic, Afroswing-infused track featuring none other than Spenny of OneFour.

‘Phone My Line’ immediately blew up -- in five days it racked up well over 100,000 views on YouTube, and that number is only going to keep climbing from here. Not bad for a newcomer.

To find out more about who Kapulet is -- and his links with OneFour -- we called him up to ask more about ‘Phone My Line’, working with Spenny and what he’s got coming next. Read on for the interview.

How’d you get into making music?

Because I’m mates with the OneFour boys. They were doing music themselves. I was basically around it, because we’re from the same area. One of the rappers -- Lekks -- is my cousin.

Do you think that OneFour have inspired a lot of people in Western Sydney?

Yeah, hundred percent. Heaps of the younger kids look up to the boys and they all wanna make music now. Before, everyone used to want to be footy players. Now everyone wants to be a musician.

Now everyone wants to be a musician Kapulet Are there lots of other sounds besides drill coming out of Western Sydney right now? There’s heaps of melodic stuff coming, like Afroswing. Everyone’s making music now. Do you have any interest in drill? Oh, nah. That’s not my thing. When did you make ‘Phone My Line’? I recorded it in July or August last year. We recorded it in a backyard with Spenny. [Back then] I was busy helping the boys out doing their stuff. And I didn’t know if I wanted to be an artist, or what I wanted to do.

Kapulet & Spenny © Kapulet

What’s the song about?

It’s about you going through tough times and how people don’t wanna be around you when you’ve got nothing. It’s about a girl. And then when you start to make things happen, they tend to come around. [laughs] That’s what the song is pretty much about. But it’s not just about a girl, it could be about anything. It doesn’t just have to be strictly about a girl.

What’s next for you? Have you got more tracks coming?

Yeah, I've got heaps more songs to come. I’m gonna drop another song probably in a few months, because the boys have got an EP next month coming out.

Will you do more songs with the OneFour guys?

Yeah, I’ve got a song with J Emz in the bag. No one’s heard it yet. I’m just sitting on that one for later.

Do you wanna rep Mount Druitt with your music?

Hundred percent. I’m proud of where I come from.

How does it feel to see the track blowing up?