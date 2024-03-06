Red Bull Motorsports
MotoGP
World Motorcycle Championship: The individual classes in a fact check
From the rookies to the premier class - everything you need to know about Moto3, Moto2 & MotoGP. Our overview makes you a motorbike world championship insider for the 2023 MotoGP season.
The motorbike world championship leaves no time for breathing space. On one race weekend, there are 3 classes at the start - with a power range from 50 to 260 hp.
01
Moto 3
The smallest class in the motorbike world championship is powered by 250cc single-cylinder engines. Moto3 relies on prototype chassis, with the permitted materials (e.g. steel brake discs) and relatively simple engines, the costs remain manageable.
The slim bikes on thin tyres have a minimum weight of 148 kg with rider and protective clothing. So 55 hp is enough for an impressive 235 km/h top speed and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds! Every starter here wants to recommend himself to a top MotoGP factory team, which ensures hot racing action with gripping slipstream duels - from the start to the finish.
The 2023 Moto3 season
In the 2023 Moto3 season, a total of 28 riders will compete in 21 championship rounds. Intact GP joins as a new team in 2023 and relies on a bike from Husqvarna - also new.
In total, 14 teams with two riders each will compete in Moto3 2022. Among them is Red Bull KTM Ajo with Rookies Cup winner José Antonio Rueda and Deniz Öncü. Red Bull KTM Tech3 will start with Filippo Farioli and Daniel Holgado.
02
Moto2
The bikes in this class are considerably more powerful: 215 kg minimum weight including rider, significantly wider tyres, fired by Triumph engines with 765 cc distributed over 3 cylinders, strong 140 hp, 290 km/h top speed and a maximum speed of around 18,000 rpm.
The very first winner of the Red Bull Rookie Cup - Johann Zarco - was also the first rider to win the Moto2 title twice. In 2015 and 2016, the Frenchman secured the title.
In 2019, Spaniard Alex Márquez won the title and switched to MotoGP the following year - alongside his brother Marc Márquez. In the 2020 season, Italian Enea Bastianini was crowned Moto2 world champion.
The reigning champion of the 2022 season was Spain's Augusto Fernandez, who will start as a rookie for GasGas in MotoGP in 2023.
03
MotoGP
The top class on 2 wheels is a guarantee for thoroughbred motor sport. Bikes are lightweight at circa 157kg, but pack 260hp and can reach speeds exceeding 220mph. Their 1,000cc, four-stroke naturally-aspirated engines make them powerful beasts.
The restrictions of the smaller classes do not apply here, which means that different drive configurations, high-tech constructions and exotic materials are quite normal in MotoGP.
A MotoGP prototype costs around £1.6m (around $2,000,000) or more. There are currently six factory teams competing: Honda, Ducati, Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki and Aprilia.
Marc Marquez celebrated his sixth MotoGP title in 2019. In the 2020 season, Marquez's compatriot Joan Mir was crowned world champion on Suzuki. The reigning MotoGP champion is Frenchman Fabio Quartararo.
MotoGP 2023 season
With 21 races, the 2023 MotoGP calendar is as extensive as last year.
Brad Binder (#33) and Jack Miller (#43) start for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. Pol Espargaró is the returnee to the KTM family and will start for GasGas alongside Augusto Fernandez.
