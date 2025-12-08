The last dance in Barcelona: Your guide to the Premier Padel Finals 2025

The final stop of the Premier Padel season is here. The Barcelona Finals, held inside the legendary Palau Sant Jordi from December 11-14, bring together the top eight men’s and women’s pairs from the tour rankings. This is not just a tournament: it’s the culmination of a year of intense competition, storylines and shifting partnerships, making it a must-watch event for all involved.

01 All roads lead to Barcelona

Barcelona hosts a spectacular end to the Premier Padel season © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

Barcelona will mark the epic ending to a remarkable 23-event season with tournaments across four continents. Forget the Round of 32 or 16. The Tour Finals is an exclusive club. Only the top 16 players in the men’s and women’s rankings (forming the top eight pairs) qualify for this event. With a direct knockout format starting with the quarter-finals, there are no second chances. Win three matches, and you’re crowned champion. Lose once, and your season is over.

For most players and fans, this will be the most important event of the year, especially with long-term duos playing their final match together and young stars making their first Finals appearance. With 1,500 points on the line for the winners, this final battle takes place in one of the most iconic global homes of padel.

Here’s a breakdown of how each pair is shaping up ahead of the most decisive event of the 2025 season.

02 Men’s draw – The top four seeds

The men’s circuit this year has been a two-horse race for the number-one spot, but the Barcelona Finals introduce chaos into the equation. Here is how the top four arrive in Spain.

1. Agustín Tapia and Arturo Coello

Arturo Coello and Agustin Tapia celebrate © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Tapia and Coello have been the standout team of 2025, dominating both Majors (three titles in four Major events), P1 events (six titles), and P2 events (three trophies). Their almost unlimited resources and firepower have been too much for most pairs on tour. Coello commands the net with unmatched reach and powerful finishing. At the same time, Tapia creates magic from the back of the court with his talent and vision. This season, they’ve rarely looked vulnerable.

However, a few dips in form during the season hinted at potential cracks, especially when opponents push them into longer, slower rallies where they can’t control the tempo as much. Still, they come into Barcelona as favourites and hold the number-one spot in the ranking in their pocket ahead of the 2026 season, regardless of their result in this tournament. Their opening match against eight-seeded Javi Leal – Lucas Bergamini will likely be a chance to set the tone for the week. If they’re sharp early, they’ll be very hard to stop.

2. Alejandro Galán and Federico Chingotto

Galán and Chingotto have established themselves as the second-ranked pair © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Since teaming up in early 2024, 'Chingalán' have formed one of the most well-rounded pairings in padel. Their success lies in the contrast: Chingotto is precise and tireless, never giving away free points, while Galán is extremely versatile, aggressive and quick to strike. They’ve won seven Premier Padel titles this year in addition to the FIP World Cup Pairs in Kuwait.

The court conditions and speed in Barcelona will influence their rhythm and how well they can counter other pairs. Still, their understanding of match dynamics and ability to absorb pressure always carry them far. They’ll debut against seventh-seeded Momo González and Fran Guerrero, who play a much more unpredictable style, meaning 'Ale' and 'Fede' will need to stay focused from the first ball.

3. Juan Lebrón and Leo Augsburger

Juan Lebrón smashing it © Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This pair, formed recently after the Dubai P1 in mid-November, is built on power and personality. 'The Wolf' Lebrón , a former world number-one, brings intensity and aggression to every point, and Augsburger has developed into one of the most dangerous young smashers in the sport. They reached the semi-finals in their only tournament together, showing signs of a team that’s starting to believe in their potential.

When they’re confident, they can dominate with explosive offence, but their biggest weakness is control; if they lose early leads or get frustrated, their game can quickly fall apart. They’ll need to lock in for their quarter-final clash with fifth-seeded Franco Stupaczuk – Martín Di Nenno, their former respective team-mates, known for forcing mistakes and punishing loose play.

4. Coki Nieto and Mike Yanguas

Coki Nieto has renewed his partnership with Mike Yanguas © Jure Makovec/Red Bull Content Pool

Nieto and Yanguas might not have a title to their name this season, but they’ve earned a reputation as one of the most challenging teams to break down. Their game is based on relentless defence and physical consistency. Yanguas is one of the best at the net, using his height and timing to close off spaces, while Nieto is a court-coverage machine who turns defence into attack with ease.

They often make matches long and uncomfortable for flashier teams, and that could be key against their first rivals, sixth-seeded Paquito Navarro – Jon Sanz. If the match becomes a physical battle, Nieto and Yanguas will be in their element.

03 Men’s seeds 5–8 – Ready to shake things up

5. Franco Stupaczuk and Martín Di Nenno

Martín Di Nenno will be looking to upset the rankings © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

Just like Lebrón – Augsburger, the 'Superpibes' joined forces after the Dubai P1, reaching the quarter-finals in the Mexico Major, their only recent tournament together so far (Di Nenno and 'Stupa' were team-mates in their junior stages, as well as in 2023 and 2024).

Their chemistry and experience in finals make them a serious threat in any draw. They know how to control points, especially when the stakes are at their highest, and are masters at forcing opponents into uncomfortable situations. Barcelona could be the perfect stage for them to remind the world of padel why they were once considered unbeatable.

6. Paquito Navarro and Jon Sanz

Jon Sanz is know for his high-risk high-reward style © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

This duo has been one of the most entertaining stories of the season. All their matches feel like all-or-nothing affairs. Navarro, a fan favourite with his contagious energy and loud celebrations, teamed up with the unorthodox and unpredictable lefty Jon Sanz, known for his high-risk-high-reward playing style.

When they’re on, they play a fast and wild brand of padel, getting the crowd on their side like few others. But their Achilles' heel is inconsistency; if they can’t settle early, matches can quickly get away from them. Against the steady Nieto and Yanguas in the quarter-finals, they’ll need a brilliant game plan, not just highlights.

7. Momo González and Fran Guerrero

One of the newer combinations in the top eight, González and Guerrero have quietly built a strong resume this season with quarter-final and semi-final runs. Momo brings flair and elegance on the right side, while young Guerrero, at 22, adds remarkable control from the right side of the court. González and Guerrero don’t overpower opponents, but their clever positioning and shot selection make them a real challenge, especially for teams that rely too much on pace. They face a tough opener against Galán – Chingotto, but they’ll like their chances if they can keep the match tight.

8. Javier Leal and Lucas Bergamini

The last pair to qualify, Leal and Bergamini have nothing to lose, and that makes them a threat even for the highest seeds. Leal, one of the most passionate players in the draw, brings an exceptionally powerful smash, while Bergamini, a relentless defender, adds structure and tactical intelligence. They’ve struggled against the top seeds throughout the year, but their late-season push showed real improvement. Up against Tapia and Coello in round one, they’ll need to play fearless padel and take their chances early.

04 Women’s draw – The top four seeds

Just like in the men’s competition, the top two seeds have been the main characters in the battle for glory in the women’s draw. The field, however, is wide open, with three different champions in the last five tournaments. These are the favourites to take home the most precious trophy of the year.

1. Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea

Gemma Triay and team-mate Delfina Brea are the number-one pairing © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Triay and Brea have become one of the most dominant forces on the women's side. Since teaming up at the start of the season, they’ve developed a strong connection, with Brea setting up points and Triay finishing them at the net.

They’ve won nine titles in 2025, an incredible feat which enabled them to overtake former top seeds Ariana Sánchez – Paula Josemaría at the top of the ranking. Brea’s intelligence from the backcourt allows Triay to stay aggressive, and their ability to adapt to different tempos makes them hard to disrupt. They’ll start against eighth-seeded Marina Guinart and Verónica Virseda. This pair defend well but may struggle to handle the top seed’s variety.

2. Ariana Sánchez and Paula Josemaría

Sánchez and Josemaría claimed their 10th trophy of 2024 at the Finals © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

With 'Ari' and 'Paulita' officially announcing the end of their iconic venture together, this tournament marks the end of one of the most successful partnerships in recent women’s padel. Sánchez and Josemaría started playing together in 2021. In 2023, 2024, and most of 2025, they were at the top of the Premier Padel ranking, winning six Premier Padel titles this year alone.

Their chemistry is second nature; they anticipate the opponents’ and each other’s movements and recover better than almost anyone. But emotions will be high in Barcelona, and that could either fuel one final push or distract them from their usual sharpness. They face seventh-seeded Alejandra Salazar – Martina Calvo, a team with nothing to lose and everything to prove.

3. Bea González and Claudia Fernández

Bea González chases a shot at the OOREDOO Qatar Major © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

One of the freshest and most exciting pairs in the draw, González – Fernández have brought youth, energy, and serious firepower to the tour. González’s athleticism and heavy hitting set the tone, while Fernández plays with remarkable maturity for her age (19). They have won five titles this season, defeating the top seeds Triay – Brea in all four finals they have played against them.

Their challenge is consistency: when their game dips, it can do so quickly, especially against more experienced teams. In their quarter-finals matchup against sixth-seeded Alejandra Alonso – Claudia Jensen, another fearless young duo, the battle could be decided by who manages nerves better.

4. Sofia Araújo and Andrea Ustero

Araujo and Ustero Prieto celebrate victory in Bordeaux © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

This Portuguese-Spanish duo have steadily risen through the ranks. Araújo, with her powerful presence on the left side, brings experience and grit. In contrast, 17-year-old Ustero, with her shot variety and magical left hand, is a nightmare to play against. Champions of the Bordeaux P2 in early July, their strengths lie in angles, changes of pace and intelligent positioning.

With less pressure than the top three seeds, they could become a dark horse in this tournament. Their opening match against fifth-seeded Marta Ortega - Tamara Icardo, two veterans with experience in important tournaments, will truly show how they handle pressure on the biggest stage.

05 Women’s seeds 5–8 – Underdogs with upset potential

Marta Ortega and her partner, Tamara Icardo, have an outside chance © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

5. Marta Ortega and Tamara Icardo

Both players are long-time top 10 talents and together they’ve built a solid partnership. They defend well and play smart padel, but they’ve lacked the attacking edge and decisive edge in key moments to dominate the top pairs. Still, their experience in big moments could give them an edge against newer teams.

6. Alejandra Alonso and Claudia Jensen

Young, bold, and aggressive, this team always seems to play with nothing to lose. Jensen’s creativity and Alonso’s aggressiveness can trouble even the best. They’ve pulled off several upsets this season and will fancy their chances against Bea González-Claudia Fernández, especially if the match gets longer and becomes harder to predict.

7. Alejandra Salazar and Martina Calvo

This team, already with a final under their belt at the Newgiza P2 that they couldn't win against Sánchez - Josemaría, is a mix of past and future. Salazar, one of the best players in history, brings years of elite experience, while Calvo, just 17, is one of the most promising prospects on the tour. In Barcelona, Salazar’s leadership will be key against top-seeded Sánchez - Josemaría in what could be a very emotional quarter-final.

8. Verónica Virseda and Marina Guinart

Hard-working and disciplined, Virseda and Guinart don’t have the firepower of the top seeds, but they’re not easy to beat. They fight for every point and could make top seeds Triay and Brea work harder than expected in the opening round.

06 What to expect in Barcelona

Barcelona will end the season with a bang © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

The Premier Padel Barcelona Finals are the season’s biggest stage. The court will be on fire with the sport’s brightest stars, the venue will be loud, and the players will leave everything on the court.

On the men’s side, Tapia - Coello are the team to beat, but pairs like Galán-Chingotto and Lebrón-Augsburger will be aiming to flip the script.

On the women's side, all eyes are on Ari and Paula, who hope to end their legendary partnership with one final title, but Triay - Brea have the form and confidence to shut that dream down.

Regardless of the outcome, expect drama, emotion and world-class padel from first ball to final point for a poetic conclusion of the 2025 Premier Padel season.

07 How to watch the Premier Padel Barcelona Finals

You can follow all the action from the quarter-finals through the decisive final matches l ive on Red Bull TV .