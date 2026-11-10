Before a packed crowd, the inaugural Red Bull Aeriality event transformed Perth’s iconic Scarborough Beach into a high-octane aerial-surfing stadium. Moving beyond traditional paddling, twenty of Western Australia’s most progressive surfers were towed into waves behind jet skis, letting them build extreme speed, launch massive rotations, and push the limits of creativity high above the crystal-clear waters.

Before a packed crowd, the inaugural Red Bull Aeriality event transformed Perth’s iconic Scarborough Beach into a high-octane aerial-surfing stadium. Moving beyond traditional paddling, twenty of Western Australia’s most progressive surfers were towed into waves behind jet skis, letting them build extreme speed, launch massive rotations, and push the limits of creativity high above the crystal-clear waters.

Before a packed crowd, the inaugural Red Bull Aeriality event transformed Perth’s iconic Scarborough Beach into a high-octane aerial-surfing stadium. Moving beyond traditional paddling, twenty of Western Australia’s most progressive surfers were towed into waves behind jet skis, letting them build extreme speed, launch massive rotations, and push the limits of creativity high above the crystal-clear waters.