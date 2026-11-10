Surfing
Jet Ski Horsepower Meets Elite Surfing: Red Bull Aeriality Lights Up Scarborough Beach
Before a packed crowd, the inaugural Red Bull Aeriality event transformed Perth’s iconic Scarborough Beach into a high-octane aerial-surfing stadium. Moving beyond traditional paddling, twenty of Western Australia’s most progressive surfers were towed into waves behind jet skis, letting them build extreme speed, launch massive rotations, and push the limits of creativity high above the crystal-clear waters.
Wilson Climbs to the Top of the Men’s Podium
In the men’s division, 18-year-old Dunsborough local Maverick Wilson took out the title in commanding fashion. Facing Margaret River’s Cruz Sheridan, Wilson locked in his victory early in the 25-minute final by stomping a pair of stylish aerial rotations.
"My performance was based on my confidence in knowing I can land airs, and knowing if I get a section, I could put one down," Wilson said after his win. "To compete in an event like this is epic... The whole day has just been so much fun, it’s definitely a winning formula!"
To compete in an event like this is epic... The whole day has just been so much fun, it’s definitely a winning formula!
Campbell Dominates the Women's Division
Denmark’s Isi Campbell added another major accolade to her resume, defeating Margaret River's Willow Hardy to take out the women’s crown. The 19-year-old apprentice electrician, also an accomplished skateboarder and stand-up paddleboarder, thrived in the event's unique format.
"These comps are different; we’re all pushing each other to be better, rather than being super competitive," Campbell noted. "I think that lack of pressure, and everyone enjoying themselves, makes it so much easier to perform."
These comps are different; we’re all pushing each other to be better, rather than being super competitive
The Final Results
Division
Winner
Runner-Up
Equal 3rd Place
Men
Maverick Wilson
Cruz Sheridan
Jack Mickle & Ben Spence
Women
Isi Campbell
Willow Hardy
Olive Hardy & Claire Bevilacqua
The action-packed day concluded with perfect spring weather as conditions shifted flawlessly for the afternoon finals, cementing the new knockout format as an instant classic for WA's surfing community.
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