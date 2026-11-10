Surfer takes to the air at Red Bull Aeriality 2026 in Perth
© Yuhki Murayama
Surfing

Maverick Wilson & Isi Campbell Win Inaugural Red Bull Aeriality

Jet ski-powered surfing takes over Perth! Over 4,000 fans watched WA’s top surfers launch massive aerial manoeuvres at the inaugural Red Bull Aeriality event at Scarborough Beach.
By Andrew Cotman
2 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Aeriality - Perth/Boorloo

Red Bull Aeriality combines jet ski-powered speed with progressive aerial surfing, giving Australia's best surfers a new platform to push their limits and redefine what's possible on a wave.

Australia

Dane Henry

Meet Dane Henry, the Australian prodigy blending a childhood parkour passion with progressive aerial surfing to take down the world’s best.

AustraliaAustralia

Jet Ski Horsepower Meets Elite Surfing: Red Bull Aeriality Lights Up Scarborough Beach

Before a packed crowd, the inaugural Red Bull Aeriality event transformed Perth’s iconic Scarborough Beach into a high-octane aerial-surfing stadium. Moving beyond traditional paddling, twenty of Western Australia’s most progressive surfers were towed into waves behind jet skis, letting them build extreme speed, launch massive rotations, and push the limits of creativity high above the crystal-clear waters.
Check out the heats and judges scoring on liveheats for the women and mens rounds.
Maverick Wilson Cruz Sheridan Isi Campbell River Willow on the podium

Maverick Wilson Cruz Sheridan Isi Campbell River Willow on the podium

© Yuhki Murayama

Wilson Climbs to the Top of the Men’s Podium

In the men’s division, 18-year-old Dunsborough local Maverick Wilson took out the title in commanding fashion. Facing Margaret River’s Cruz Sheridan, Wilson locked in his victory early in the 25-minute final by stomping a pair of stylish aerial rotations.
"My performance was based on my confidence in knowing I can land airs, and knowing if I get a section, I could put one down," Wilson said after his win. "To compete in an event like this is epic... The whole day has just been so much fun, it’s definitely a winning formula!"
Quotation
To compete in an event like this is epic... The whole day has just been so much fun, it’s definitely a winning formula!
Maverick Wilson

Campbell Dominates the Women's Division

Denmark’s Isi Campbell added another major accolade to her resume, defeating Margaret River's Willow Hardy to take out the women’s crown. The 19-year-old apprentice electrician, also an accomplished skateboarder and stand-up paddleboarder, thrived in the event's unique format.
"These comps are different; we’re all pushing each other to be better, rather than being super competitive," Campbell noted. "I think that lack of pressure, and everyone enjoying themselves, makes it so much easier to perform."
Quotation
These comps are different; we’re all pushing each other to be better, rather than being super competitive
Isi Campbell
Jet Ski-powered surf airs at Red Bull Aeriality 2026 in Perth

Jet Ski-powered surf airs at Red Bull Aeriality 2026 in Perth

© Yuhki Murayama

The Final Results

Division

Winner

Runner-Up

Equal 3rd Place

Men

Maverick Wilson

Cruz Sheridan

Jack Mickle & Ben Spence

Women

Isi Campbell

Willow Hardy

Olive Hardy & Claire Bevilacqua

The action-packed day concluded with perfect spring weather as conditions shifted flawlessly for the afternoon finals, cementing the new knockout format as an instant classic for WA's surfing community.
Surfer takes to the air at Red Bull Aeriality 2026 in Perth

Surfer takes to the air at Red Bull Aeriality 2026 in Perth

© Yuhki Murayama

Soaring above the lip at Red Bull Aeriality Perth 2026

Soaring above the lip at Red Bull Aeriality Perth 2026

© Yuhki Murayama

Maverick Wilson Cruz Sheridan Isi Campbell River Willow on the podium

Maverick Wilson Cruz Sheridan Isi Campbell River Willow on the podium

© Yuhki Murayama

Looking to stomp an air at Red Bull Aeriality Perth 2026

Looking to stomp an air at Red Bull Aeriality Perth 2026

© Yuhki Murayama

Jet Ski-powered surf airs at Red Bull Aeriality 2026 in Perth

© Yuhki Murayama

Clean conditions at Red Bull Aeriality 2026 in Perth

© Yuhki Murayama

Part of this story

Red Bull Aeriality - Perth/Boorloo

Red Bull Aeriality combines jet ski-powered speed with progressive aerial surfing, giving Australia's best surfers a new platform to push their limits and redefine what's possible on a wave.

Australia

Dane Henry

Meet Dane Henry, the Australian prodigy blending a childhood parkour passion with progressive aerial surfing to take down the world’s best.

AustraliaAustralia
Surfing
Surfing