A new chapter in Australian surfing launches over the Indian Ocean this November when Red Bull Aeriality touches down at Perth’s Scarborough Beach, bringing a cross-section of Australia’s finest surfers along for the jetski-powered aerial ride.

“You guys are having an air show in Perth without me?” says Jack Robinson , “I want to do it!” Although 28-year-old superstar Robinson is a proud product of Margaret River, in Western Australia’s southwest, he first put his feet in the wax in WA’s state capital, some 300 kilometres north.

Western Australia's Scarborough Beach really is a big kids' playground © DG Imagery Daniel Owens sitting pretty in a Scarborough drainer © DG Imagery Scarborough has always had ramps, now the local surfers can join in the fun © DG Imagery The Scarborough skyline, as seen from the best room in the house © DG Imagery Scarborough Beach's Sunset Hill. Name checks out. © DG Imagery

“Perth is where it all began!” says Robinson. “The waves around Margaret River were a little heavy, whereas Perth had perfect little waves to learn on when I was two or three years old. Trigg Point was my first stomping ground, and I can’t wait to see what the crew get up to in the event.”

What to expect at Red Bull Aeriality?

What: An invitational surf comp featuring some of the world's best air surfers going head-to-head.

Date: November 7th or 8th (weather window).

Location: Scarborough Beach, Perth, Western Australia.

Format: Jet ski towed surfing air contest. Head to head. 20-30 minute heats.

Surfers: 16 men and 4 women (names below).

Judges: Taj Burrows and Dane Henry. More to be announced.

Tickets: Free event .

Jack Robinson soars into a Golden State sunset © Kim Feast

What is Red Bull Aeriality?

Red Bull Aeriality is a winner-takes-all aerial event on the weekend of November 7-8. Sixteen of the state’s best male pilots and four of the best female flyers have been invited to compete, and although the conditions at Perth’s Scarborough Beach can sometimes be lacklustre, jetski towing Red Bull Aeriality competitors into waves will send surfers, and spectator’s heartrates, soaring.

"I've been so fired up since I first heard about Red Bull Aeriality,” says current WSL World Junior Champion Dane Henry , “it’s gonna be sick!”

Dane Henry releases the fins © Andrew Shield

Despite currently being out of the water with an ankle injury, the 20-year-old aerial wizard will be a welcome presence around the event. “I'm going to be doing a bit of commentary, bit of judging, and just really enjoying the show,” says Henry. “I haven't spent much time in Perth but I know that local hero Jack Robinson learned to surf up the beach at Trigg Point, which is pretty cool.

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“A couple of my close mates are competing too. I can’t wait to watch them send it, and see where the level gets to. A tow-in comp is pretty new to me, but I’m expecting some epic punts to go down.”

“Towing means you go so much faster than you ever would in a regular surf,” says Henry. “If you can hit the biggest section with just the right amount of speed you’ll fly. I find I can control a big straight air more easily than a rotation, but whichever one you go for you have to completely commit, or else things can get a little crazy.”

Crazy is a word you’ll hear a lot around an event like Red Bull Aeriality. “Airshows definitely have a different vibe to a regular comp,” says West Australian legend Taj Burrow. “They can bring in some pretty loose characters but don’t be fooled, those guys still fire up and get super competitive.”

Taj Burrow, monster huck, Maroubra © Bill Morris

Burrow would know. The World Surf League Championship Tour veteran spent plenty of time hanging out with surfing’s best aerialists over the course of his 20 year stint on the CT, and took out his share of expression sessions and alternative events along the way.

“Taj was such an idol growing up,” says Robinson. “He was the man back then, and he’s still one of my favourite surfers today.”

Young Jack Robinson wins, Taj Burrow grins © Surfing Western Australia Quotation Taj was such an idol growing up! He was the man back then, and he’s still one of my favourite surfers today. Jack Robinson

“The event looks so good!” says Burrow, who will be a part of this year’s judging panel. “There were air shows all the time when I was growing up. I used to love them, and how they push progression. Can’t wait to watch it all go down!”

How does it work?

Red Bull Aeriality features 16 male and four female invitees competing in separate brackets. Each heat is a surfer-on-surfer knockout battle. Win to keep advancing. Lose, and your run is over. Literally, as Robinson says, “Go big, or go home.”

Ski to sea to sky, the Red Bull Aeriality way © Andrey Artykov/Red Bull Content Pool

One surfer tows in at a time, alternating with their opponent as they attempt to live up to the event ethos of Higher, Further, Bolder . Once a surfer lets go of the rope and whips into a wave they have one focus, find the biggest ramp imaginable, unleash, and ride out clean. There is no limit to the number of waves that can be caught in a 20-minute heat or 30-minute final.

Red Bull Aeriality Map © Red Bull

Red Bull Aeriality will be judged differently to a regular event as well, with three judges each being assigned one of three categories: Innovation, Elevation, and Progression.

Innovation, naturally, is all about getting creative while pushing the limits. Elevation equals height, and is purely quantitative. Progression rewards full commitment and control. Rolling away clean after a big air will see you well on your way to a decent number. After every wave, each judge will score the surfers out of 10, points, for their component of the criteria only. This gives a score out of 30 for each wave, with a maximum heat total of 60.

Italo Ferreira's twenty-grand fling © Jack Barripp Italo Ferreira goes loopy, wins Red Bull Airborne © Steve Sherman

“I feel like the most technical, biggest manoeuvres, are gonna win,” says Robinson. “We get a lot of big sections in the West, and that means big airs. Throw a jetski in the mix and I can’t wait to see what the crew get up to. Whether it’s a huge straight air or a massive rotation, as long as it’s big, that’s what it’s all about.”

Although the action at the beach might look manic from afar, it’s more controlled than you’d suspect. Only one surfer can tow-in at a time, and the towing and safety protocols are locked in at the highest level possible.

RedBull gives you wings. And jetskis. © Corey Wilson

Jerome Forest, Jack Thomas, Maverick Wilson and Macklin Flynn headline the men’s side of proceedings, while Willow and Olive Hardy, Isi Campbell, and Claire Bevilacqua will battle it out for the women’s title.

“I’m super excited for Red Bull Aeriality!” says Willow Hardy. “It’s going to be such a sick weekend, and I’m so appreciative that there’s a women’s division, that’s so cool. I know this event will be a great way to get inspired by the other guys and girls pushing their limits, and hopefully I can do the same.”

“My favourite aerial surfers growing up were Noa Deane and Harry Bryant, and locally I’ve always loved watching Jacob Willcox. Isi Campbell is psycho, and Claire Bevilacqua gives it a really good crack too, so it’s going to be awesome challenging myself against them in a few weeks. It's going to be so fun, and I am so grateful for the opportunity!

“Besides Taj,” says Robinson, “my favourite local surfers growing up were James Catto, Jay Davies, Dino Adrian and Yadin Nicol. They were my guys, but I’m just as excited to see some of my mates, guys like Jerome Forest and Ben Spencer, fly the Margaret River flag at Red Bull Aeriality. Can’t wait!”

Red Bull Aeriality is being held at Scarborough Beach over the weekend of November 7-8. Contest organisers will chose between either the Saturday or the Sunday closer to the event. Admission is free!