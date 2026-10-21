Summer has officially arrived early in Surfers Paradise. In a showstopping spectacle right under the iconic Surfers Paradise Arch, Red Bull Ampol Racing stars Broc Feeney and Will Brown gave hundreds of fans a massive surprise by pulling the covers off a bold, brand-new look for their Ford Mustang Supercars.

In classic high-energy fashion, the team kept the crowd guessing by hiding one of the Supercars inside a giant, toy-style car box. As the countdown clock ticked down to zero, the sheet dropped to reveal a vibrant, eye-catching design inspired by the new Red Bull Summer Edition: Sudachi Lime.

Broc and Will at the Red Bull Ampol Racing Summer Edition Livery Reveal © Mark Horsburgh

A Historic First for the Grid

This isn't just another paint job; this marks Red Bull Ampol Racing’s first-ever Editions-themed Supercar livery. Taking direct cues from the striking yellow Sudachi Lime can, the cars and drivers' new race suits feature a fresh, citrus-inspired palette that screams summer motorsport.

"It’s our first Red Bull Edition-inspired livery, which is really cool," said Gold Coast local Broc Feeney. "The new livery perfectly suits the Gold Coast theme. A home race for me is always super exciting, so I’m just pumped to be back on the Goldy."

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

Teammate Will Brown agreed: "It’s bright, it’s something totally different for us, and you definitely won’t miss us tracking down the straight this weekend!"

Broc and Will check out the Red Bull Ampol Racing Summer Edition Livery © Mark Horsburgh

Dialing Up the Energy

The beachside reveal quickly turned into a full-blown party, featuring live Red Bull DJs, icy-cold Sudachi Lime sampling, and a live Q&A hosted by viral Gold Coast sensations Those Carter Boys .

But once the party wraps up, it’s straight to business. The Gold Coast 500 (23–25 October) marks a critical junction in the Supercars Finals. Feeney (2026 Sprint Cup winner) and Brown (2026 Enduro Cup winner) enter the weekend in second and third in the Championship standings.

The duo are prepared to push their bold new look to the absolute limit, reaching speeds of up to 265km/h as they navigate the notoriously punishing 2.96-kilometre Surfers Paradise Street Circuit.

"Both of us being in the top four is a massive thing for the team," Brown added. "We need to keep it there and work hard through this weekend, Sandown, and Adelaide to give the team the best possible shot at the Championship."

Keep your eyes locked on the track this weekend to see the Sudachi Lime livery in action. Want to taste summer for yourself? Red Bull Summer Edition: Sudachi Lime is available now at grocery stores, petrol stations, and convenience retailers nationwide.

Broc and Will at the Red Bull Ampol Racing Summer Edition Livery Reveal © Mark Horsburgh Broc and Will check out the Red Bull Ampol Racing Summer Edition Livery © Mark Horsburgh Broc Feeney during the Red Bull Ampol Racing Summer Edition Livery Reveal © Mark Horsburgh Broc Feeney and Will Brown with the Red Bull Mini EV and Fatboy Bikes © Mark Horsburgh Broc and Will and Those Carter Boys for the Summer Livery Launch © Mark Horsburgh Car 88 of Broc at the Red Bull Ampol Racing Summer Edition Livery Reveal © Mark Horsburgh