Red Bull Drone Drop had Penrith Panthers players looking to the skies

What is the Red Bull Drone Drop?

How confident are you under the high ball when there's no kicker to read?

That's the question behind the Red Bull Drone Drop. Penrith Panthers stars Brian To'o, Dylan Edwards and Paul Alamoti traded training pads and kick drills for a challenge unlike any they'd faced before. Hovering overhead, a drone released NRL footballs from the sky, leaving the trio to judge the drop, call for the ball and complete the catch.

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No attacking shape. No grubbers. No towering bomb from the boot. Just split-second reactions and plenty of banter as each player backed themselves to have the safest hands.

Dylan Edwards, Brian To'o & Paul Alamoti of the Panthers catch the ball © Brett Hemmings Brian To'o of the Panthers looks to catch during Red Bull Drone Drop © Brett Hemmings Paul Alamoti of the Panthers watches Red Bull Drone Drop in Penrith © Brett Hemmings Brian To'o of the Panthers is seen during Red Bull Drone Drop in Penrith © Brett Hemmings Paul Alamoti of the Panthers is seen during Red Bull Drone Drop in Penrith © Brett Hemmings Brian To'o of the Panthers celebrates during Red Bull Drone Drop in Penrith © Brett Hemmings Paul Alamoti of the Panthers enjoys a can during Red Bull Drone Drop © Brett Hemmings Paul Alamoti of the Panthers attaches the ball for Red Bull Drone Drop © Brett Hemmings Dylan Edwards, Brian To'o & Paul Alamoti watch Red Bull Drone Drop © Brett Hemmings Dylan Edwards, Brian To'o & Paul Alamoti of the Panthers © Brett Hemmings

Reading the flight

Every rugby league player spends countless hours tracking kicks, contesting bombs and cleaning up attacking sets.

The Drone Drop flipped that on its head.

Instead of reading a kicker's body shape or following the spin of the football, players had to judge a near-vertical drop with little warning. It quickly became a battle of communication, footwork and timing—three skills that separate good aerial players from great ones.

Some catches stuck cleanly. Others slipped through the fingers, giving teammates all the ammunition they needed for a bit of friendly sledging.

Safe hands under pressure

Whether you're a fullback defusing attacking bombs, a winger finishing in the corner or a centre competing in the air, winning the aerial contest is part of the job.

That's what made the Drone Drop such a fun watch.

Elite players who make difficult catches look routine suddenly had to adjust to an unpredictable flight path, proving that even the best can be kept guessing when gravity is the only playmaker.

Meet the players

Brian To'o

One of the competition's premier wingers, Brian To'o has built his reputation on explosive carries, fearless kick returns and making tough metres coming out of his own end. Add in his ability to attack the football in the air, and he was always going to back himself in the Drone Drop.

Dylan Edwards

One of the NRL's safest fullbacks, Dylan Edwards is renowned for his positioning, tireless support play and composure under the high ball. Week after week he's the player cleaning up attacking kicks, making him the obvious benchmark when footballs started dropping from above.

Paul Alamoti

A powerful outside back with strong aerial skills, Paul Alamoti is equally comfortable competing for cross-field kicks as he is punching through the defensive line. The Drone Drop gave him another chance to showcase his timing, hands and competitive streak.

Watch the Red Bull Drone Drop

The Drone Drop proves there's more than one way to test your hands.

With no kicker to read and no predictable spiral, the Panthers trio had to rely purely on instinct as footballs rained down from above. The result was a challenge full of spectacular takes, near misses and plenty of laughs - showing why some of the NRL's best are just as entertaining when training gets turned on its head.