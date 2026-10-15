Surfing
Surfing
Savour the Sessions edit of the year as Tahiti turns things up to 11
Watch the world's best big wave surfers push the Championship Tour top dogs to the limit in the lead up to this year's Tahiti Pro Teahupo'o, as Scotty Hammonds hands in 2019's best Sessions edit.
By now you've had long enough to comprehend all that went down in August at the Tahiti Pro. From Owen Wright's stirring, helmet-clad victory in the biggest waves the tour has seen in years to the behind-the-scenes hijinks of Stab's best episode of No Contest yet, there was something for everyone at Teahupo'o this year.
One thing that got lost in all the drama at the End of The Road however was the amount of incredible free surf sessions that went down before, during and around the Tahiti Pro. From local lads like Matahi Drollet and Ariihoe Tefaafana stamping their names all over some of the biggest waves Teahupo'o has seen in years to Adriano de Souza and Jack Freestone taking off to waves less well known, our favourite filmer Scotty Hammonds didn't miss a frame and a hot minute later he's thrilled to bring you the best of it all.
Press play on the screen above to get as close to the Tahitian action as you can without a raincoat and a lifejacket and soak up the action as Teahupo'o puts on a show. Enjoy.