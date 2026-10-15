One thing that got lost in all the drama at the End of The Road however was the amount of incredible free surf sessions that went down before, during and around the Tahiti Pro. From local lads like Matahi Drollet and Ariihoe Tefaafana stamping their names all over some of the biggest waves Teahupo'o has seen in years to Adriano de Souza and Jack Freestone taking off to waves less well known, our favourite filmer Scotty Hammonds didn't miss a frame and a hot minute later he's thrilled to bring you the best of it all.