Alongside Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, Tekken is probably the best-known fighting game series of all-time. Naturally, a new release is accompanied by the corresponding hype, so it's no wonder that newcomers feel like getting into Tekken 8. And the timing is perfect because the game is more beginner-friendly than ever before.

Many of the 32 playable fighters are relatively complex, but there are also some characters in between that are still perfect for beginners. Either because they have a simpler game plan, easy-to-understand move sets, or prepare you perfectly for the transition to more complex fighters. We've picked out a few of the best Tekken 8 characters for beginners...

is probably the character for you to start with. The special thing about Paul is that you can deal a lot of damage with very few moves. The striking Deathfist in particular hits opponents like a truck with no brakes. With him, you quickly learn what it means to position yourself correctly and punish your opponent with these very attacks if they make a mistake.

She's not only one of the newcomers in Tekken 8, but also a good choice for new players. Azucena offers the opportunity to understand and use offensive mix-ups relatively quickly. After her jabs, she has a stance that allows her to use different hit heights and capitalise on them. This is a skillset that is transferable to many other Tekken characters, all while eliminating many risks with her stance and good frame data.

also has a few attacks that can easily get her into close combat and give her an advantage. Her weapon stance is more of a bonus at the beginning. As a beginner, you don't necessarily have to deal with her chainsaws. However, they also offer a nice new skill ceiling once you have familiarised yourself with Alisa's basics.

has two different ones, which are usually performed as a follow-up to a string or another move. From here, you can then use effective lows and mids to keep your opponents guessing. Similar to Azucena, Leo is therefore ideal at understanding this principle and converting it to other characters later on.