Tekken 8 brings the fighting game series into the current generation

Few fighting games are as recognisable as Tekken. Bandai Namco's series seems to be the last bastion of 3D fighters in particular. There are occasional signs of life from Soul Calibur and Dead or Alive, but only the King of the Iron Fist Tournament ever really leaves an impression.

And Tekken 8 shows once again why the franchise is the undisputed king of this sub-genre. An epic story mode, completely revamped arcade mode and numerous gameplay changes ensure that this instalment feels fresher than ever before.

Enough to do for lone fighters

A trend in modern fighting games is to give players easier access to the genre and offer more content for single players. Tekken 8 also goes to great lengths to fulfil these aspects. And even though there has clearly been great progress compared to its predecessor, there is still room for improvement in the eighth instalment of the series.

In the story, you are primarily travelling as Jin © Bandai Namco

Anyone who wants to get to grips with Tekken 8 without going into Versus mode will definitely be splendidly entertained. The core of the single player experience is the story mode. This takes you through the gripping story of Tekken 8 and is really brutely staged. Here you take control of several characters and experience the final chapter in the battle between Jin Kazama and his father Kazuya. The narrative style of the story is reminiscent of a genuine shonen anime, with all its clichés and explosive moments. Fans of the Tekken storyline in particular will get their money's worth here.

The arcade mode in Tekken 8 has its own story line © Bandai Namco

Tekken 8 also offers a completely revised arcade mode. This is now called Arcade Quest and lets you visit virtual arcades in the form of an avatar, rank up your characters and experience a short story. The game tries to convey the arcade feeling that is otherwise primarily familiar to players from Asian countries. And it does a very good job of it. You start in your small, local arcade and slowly work your way up to bigger and bigger stages. There are also many opportunities to obtain new accessories for your avatar and character.

Treasure chests offer new cosmetics © Bandai Namco

Complex and rewarding

Where Tekken 8 can't quite keep up with the current competition, however, is accessibility. The title does a much better job of introducing new players to its systems than any of its predecessors. On a superficial level, this also works. You are introduced to the controls as well as advanced mechanics such as the new Heat function. What Tekken 8 still doesn't do, however, is give you a feel for the general game plan. Character tutorials or simple strategy guides are still lacking.

Even smaller projects such as the recently released Under Night in-Birth 2 are streets ahead in this respect. Fortunately, we have a beginner's guide for Tekken 8 for you and Red Bull pro Hoa "Anakin" Luu has a whole video series, the Tekken Academy, to help new players gain a foothold.

11 min Learning the basics Pro Tekken player Anakin shares his in-depth knowledge of the game and explains how to master it.

The kings and queens of the Iron Fist

And Tekken 8 has quite a few characters to offer right from the start. A total of 32 fighters can be found in the title's base roster. More have already been announced as future DLC. Fans will find numerous legacy characters such as Jin, Kazuya, Nina, Paul and Law. Only Tekken old master Heihachi is no longer at the start for story reasons. His place is taken by newcomer Reina. She is joined by coffee queen Azucena and professional assassin Victor. You can find out all about the Tekken 8 newcomers in our dedicated article .

Reina's move set is reminiscent of Heihachi © Bandai Namco

In terms of strategy and style of play, every fighting game fan is sure to find what they're looking for. Regardless of whether you want to pursue an offensive or defensive game plan, whether you are more into ranged or mix-ups, Tekken 8 has the right character for you. And even if you're not quite ready to get to grips with these strategic elements, the different designs are iconic enough to make a decision based on that alone. Whether you want to play the robot girl with the chainsaws, the Bruce Lee lookalike or a panda bear, you'll find what you're looking for.

There is something for every player in the character selection © Bandai Namco

This time it's getting hot!

A lot has changed in Tekken 8 when it comes to the combat system. Bandai Namco have already stated in advance that this instalment should play much more aggressively. This is supported above all by the introduction of the new Heat mechanic. Heat is available to each character once per round for a certain amount of time after activation. While Heat is active, each fighter has unique passive bonus effects and has access to a particularly powerful attack called Heat Burst. The activation of Heat alone is often associated with a frame advantage, which gives you an advantage over your opponent. As the mechanic recharges every round, you are also encouraged to use it constantly.

Characters can activate Heat in Tekken 8 © Bandai Namco

Legacy skills from previous instalments can also be used in Tekken 8. As usual, the 3D fighter relies on three hit levels (high, mid, low), which provide their respective attacks with different advantages and disadvantages and must each be defended against differently by opponents. When it comes to combos, Tekken 8 once again relies on juggles, in which opponents are thrown into the air by a launcher.

The Rage mechanic introduced in Tekken 7 also returns. Thanks to this, you deal more damage if you fall below 20% of your maximum health. At this point, your character's most powerful attack is also available to you: The Rage Art. This can now be executed using a standardised key combination.

10 min Esports Professional gamers like Daigo and Tanukana talk us through life as a career gamer in Japan.

Bombastic staging

Tekken 8 makes a good technical impression. As always, the animations and effects in battle are a real treat and make every fight a real feast for the eyes. Coupled with the great sound design, which underpins every hit with a fat soundscape, every match is bursting with dynamism and impact.

After a few teething problems, the netplay is now also stable. As with most modern fighting games, rollback netcode is used here, which leads to good playability in online matches.

Tekken 8 offers a lot of content. The story mode, the arcade quest and gimmicks such as the fun volleyball mode "Tekken Ball" ensure that even single and casual players get enough value for their money. However, if you want to go one step further and get to grips with the game more strategically and technically, you will still have to look for support within a local community or online. It's worth it though, as Tekken 8 plays great again and offers a varied selection of interesting characters.