Discover the route of the 2027 Tour de France

Following in the footsteps of Bilbao, Lille and Barcelona, Edinburgh will host the Grand Départ of the Tour de France in 2027. For the 114th edition, the riders will once again face 21 stages, running from July 2 to 25. Who will earn their place in the history books of the world's most-watched annual sporting event? Before we potentially see Florian Lipowitz , Remco Evenepoel or Wout van Aert back in action, let's take a closer look at what promises to be an exciting edition of La Grande Boucle.

The route of the 2027 Tour de France © letour.fr

Tour de France 2027 stage-by-stage Stage 1 Friday, July 2, from Edinburgh to Carlisle – 184km – flat Stage 2 Saturday July 3, from Keswick to Liverpool – 223km – hilly

01 Stages 1 to 3: the Tour de France gets underway in Scotland

In 2026, Barcelona and Catalonia welcomed the Grand Départ. This time, the peloton heads north, with the Scottish capital of Edinburgh providing the starting point on July 2. The temperatures may be a little cooler, but the racing should be just as hot.

As is often the case, the opening stage offers the sprinters an early opportunity to shine, before the route becomes progressively more demanding. Following the opening ride from Edinburgh to Carlisle, the riders will travel from Keswick to Liverpool, before heading into Wales for the third stage from Welshpool to Cardiff. After three stages across Scotland, England and Wales, the race will cross the Channel to Cherbourg, where the French leg of the Tour begins in Normandy.

Stage 1: Friday, July 2, from Edinburgh to Carlisle – 184km – flat

Stage 2: Saturday July 3, from Keswick to Liverpool – 223km – hilly

Stage 3: Sunday, July 4, from Welshpool to Cardiff – 223km – hilly

02 Stages 4 to 8: across France, with the first time trial in Chambord

Riders will be hoping for cooler temperatures at the 2027 Grand Départ © Maximilian Fries/Red Bull Content Pool

From Cherbourg to Le Creusot, the riders face a series of challenging stages over undulating terrain, with the first individual time trial of the race providing a major highlight. The 38-kilometre test around Chambord should be particularly well suited to Remco Evenepoel.

Over these five days, the peloton will cross France from west to east, travelling from Normandy towards Burgundy. There will also be a brief passage through the Loire Valley, where the riders will pass some of the region's magnificent châteaux – albeit at considerably more than sightseeing speed.

Stage 4: Tuesday, July 6, from Cherbourg-en-Cotentin to Cherbourg-en-Cotentin – 171km – hilly

Stage 5: Wednesday, July 7, from Pontorson to Plumelec – 178km – hilly

Stage 6: Thursday, July 8, from Vannes to Angers – 193km – flat

Stage 7: Friday, July 9, from Blois to Chambord – 38km – individual time trial

Stage 8: Saturday, July 10, from Bourges to Le Creusot – 224km – hilly

03 Stages 9 to 11: the first major mountain challenges

Jai Hindley and Maxim Van Gils both shine in the mountains © Maximilian Fries/Red Bull Content Pool

By this point, the first significant gaps are likely to have emerged in the general classification. The Jura Mountains, followed by the Alps, should make those differences even more pronounced. Between breakaways, demanding climbs, potential punctures and withdrawals, these three stages could deliver plenty of drama.

The mountains are now firmly in the spotlight, particularly for the pure climbers. One of the highlights comes on July 14, when the riders tackle a stage finishing at the mountain resort of Les Saisies, with spectacular panoramic views of Mont Blanc. Could this be the moment for Florian Lipowitz to make his move? Having finished third in the 2025 Tour de France and claimed the white jersey, the young German will certainly be one to watch.

Stage 9: Sunday, July 11, from Villars-les-Dombes Parc des Oiseaux to Grand Colombier – 162km – mountainous

Stage 10: Tuesday, July 13, from Annecy to Sallanches – 171km – mountainous

Stage 11: Wednesday, July 14, from Cluses to Les Saisies – 150km – mountainous

04 Stages 12 to 15: through the south of France, with a tough finish in Mende

Florian Lipowitz already has a white jersey and a podium finish to his name © Maximilian Fries/Red Bull Content Pool

After stages that should suit riders such as Jai Hindley , the Tour will once again offer the sprinters opportunities to shine as the peloton travels through Valence, Aubenas and Montpellier. However, the 14th stage promises to be a different proposition altogether.

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The 199km ride from Montpellier to Mende features several demanding climbs, with gradients reaching 7, 8 and even 10 per cent. It could prove a crucial test for the general classification contenders before the riders head towards the next major challenge.

Stage 12: Thursday, July 15, from Chambéry to Valence – 162km – flat

Stage 13: Friday, July 16, from Aubenas to Montpellier – 164km – flat

Stage 14: Saturday, July 17, from Montpellier to Mende – 199km – mountainous

Stage 15: Sunday, July 18, from Rodez to Albi – 169km – undulating

05 Stages 16 to 21: 71km of time trials and a decisive finish in the Pyrenees

Remco Evenepoel will hope to be leading the way into Paris in 2027 © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Following a rest day in Toulouse, the final week gets underway with another important individual time trial. The 33km course through the Pink City will offer the specialists an opportunity to make up valuable time, but the battle for the yellow jersey will be far from over.

The Pyrenees are waiting, with the legendary Col du Tourmalet and the demanding route from Hasparren to Laruns among the major challenges still to come. Unless someone launches a decisive attack earlier in the race, these final mountain stages could ultimately determine the winner of the 114th Tour de France.

Evenepoel, runner-up in 2026, is likely to be among the leading contenders. The route should certainly play to his strengths. With a combined 71km of individual time trials, this edition offers a particularly interesting balance between the climbers and the all-rounders. The final verdict, however, will only come once the riders have conquered the Pyrenees.

Stage 16: Tuesday, July 20, from Toulouse to Toulouse – 33km – individual time trial

Stage 17: Wednesday, July 21, from Muret to Pau – 186km – flat

Stage 18: Thursday, July 22, from Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan via the Col du Portet – 174km – mountainous

Stage 19: Friday, July 23, from Hasparren to Laruns – 160km – mountainous

Stage 20: Saturday, July 24, from Maubourguet to Libourne – 198km – flat

Stage 21: Sunday, July 25, from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris (Champs-Élysées) – 116km – flat

Who will arrive in Paris wearing the yellow jersey ? We'll have to wait until July to find out, after 21 stages and a total of 3,479km of racing.

06 Tour de France 2027 route FAQs

Support teams will have to cover every inch of the 3,479km route © Maximilian Fries/Red Bull Content Pool

All you need to know about the route of the 2027 Tour de France When does the 2027 Tour de France start? The 2027 Tour de France begins on Friday, July 2, 2027, with the Grand Départ in Edinburgh, Scotland. The race runs until Sunday, July 25, when the riders reach Paris. Where does the 2027 Tour de France start? The 2027 Tour de France starts in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Scottish capital will host the Grand Départ, marking the beginning of the 114th edition of the race. Where does the 2027 Tour de France finish? The race concludes in Paris on Sunday, July 25, 2027. The final stage starts in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finishes on the Champs-Élysées. How many stages are there in the 2027 Tour de France? The 2027 Tour de France features 21 stages, covering a total distance of 3,479km. The race runs from July 2 to 25, with two rest days during the three-week event. How long is the 2027 Tour de France? The 2027 route covers a total of 3,479km across 21 stages, taking the peloton from Edinburgh through England and Wales before continuing across France and finishing in Paris. How many time trials are there in the 2027 Tour de France? There are two individual time trials on the programme, with a combined distance of 71km. The first is a 38km test from Blois to Chambord on July 9, while the second is a 33km time trial in Toulouse on July 20. This is the longest combined time-trial distance since 2012. Which are the key stages of the 2027 Tour de France? Several stages stand out as potential turning points. The individual time trial from Blois to Chambord could favour riders with strong time-trialling abilities, while the mountain stages to Grand Colombier and Les Saisies should test the overall contenders. The final stages in the Pyrenees, particularly the rides to Saint-Lary-Soulan and from Hasparren to Laruns, could prove decisive in the battle for the yellow jersey. Will the 2027 Tour de France visit the UK? Yes. The 2027 Tour de France begins in the UK, with three opening stages taking place across Scotland, England and Wales. The race starts in Edinburgh, continues from Keswick to Liverpool and then travels from Welshpool to Cardiff before heading to France.