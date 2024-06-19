What are the most expensive skins in Valorant?

The Valorant skin system

Valorant is a free-to-play FPS that has kept Gotaga busy for almost 2 years. It's a cross between CS-GO and Overwatch , and like all free-to-play games, it incorporates micro-transactions. These are paid for through the shop, which offers 4 different weapon skins to each player every day. This random shop system for the game's users determines the rarity (or not) of a given skin. In addition to a daily changing shop, a bundle (a set of weapon skins with the same visual appearance) is released every 2 weeks and is never seen again. An important detail: the skins are not designed to favour or disadvantage players, they are simply there to make them look pretty and stand out from the rest.

For the record, one streamer who had set a goal of getting a certain skin had to wait 390 days before he could buy it. So he went to 390 different shops to finally find the skin in question. If you have very specific tastes, good luck getting the skin of your dreams.

In addition to the shop and bundle system, there are two other ways to get skins for your weapons. The first is the Battle Pass, which offers between 6 and 8 skins. For the second, you need to use agent cards: each agent has a contract (a series of challenges and objectives), and completing them will unlock a skin.

Explanation of the price levels of Valorant skins

There are 5 types of skins in Valorant . They do not rely on rarity, but on their "objective" value to explain their price (animations, level of detail, design and other factors are taken into account). The values below give you the price in VP (in-game currency) you will have to pay to get it.

Select Edition: 875 VP represented by a blue circle

Classic Edition: 1275 VP represented by a green diamond

Premium Edition: 1775 VP represented by a red triangle

Ultra Edition: 2175 - 2675 VP, represented by a yellow square

Exclusive Edition: 2475 - 2975 VP, represented by an orange pentagon

The prices shown here are for individual weapon appearances (for the knife image, double the price should be counted depending on its value; for example, a Premium knife will cost 3550 vp, barring exceptions).

List of the most expensive skins

There are several types of exclusive and rare skins that are no longer available in the shop or through bundles. If you're not familiar with them, it's because you've just started Valorant . But don't worry, we have compiled a list for you.

01 Sheriff Arcane

Sheriff Arcane © Bo3.gg

This skin is without a doubt one of the rarest skins in the game, and certainly the most coveted. Created to celebrate the launch of the Arcane series based on League of Legends, this skin had a unique trigger animation available from 5-22 November 2021. So yes, that's quite a long time, but at the time, most people weren't playing the game or didn't want to invest money in Valorant.

This skin is so valuable that some people don't hesitate to put it up for sale (even though Riot Games strictly forbids it).

02 Vandal Champions 2021

Vandal Champions 2021 © Bo3.gg

For the first ever Valorant Champions (the equivalent of League of Legends Worlds ), Riot decided to release a Champions bundle pack for a limited time. It included vandal (the most popular weapon among players) with a golden camouflage and a pretty satisfying sound, so it's easy to see why people were so excited.

03 Karambit Champions 2021

Karambit Champions 2021 © Bo3.gg

One of the first karambits in the game, part of the Champions 2021 bundle as well as vandal. With an unusual animation, the champions 2021 knife started a lot of buzz around karambit appearances in the game.

04 WayFinder Shorty

Shorty Twitch Prime © Bo3.gg

Yes, it's a free skin. The look of this short weapon is the rarest. It was released in January 2022 with the first Twitch Prime Gaming pack. Two and a half years later, it is the only weapon skin available through Twitch Prime. These packs are only available to Amazon Prime holders, and for a period of 1 month.

05 Phantom Champions 2022

Phantom Champions 2022 © Bo3.gg

This is the second collection linked to Valorant Champions. As the name suggests, it was launched in 2022. This time, phantom, another weapon coveted by players for being Valorant's most silent (but just as devastating) weapon. With a much more sophisticated design, the colour changes according to the number of kills in the game.

06 Cut Champions 2022

Cut Champions 2022 © Bo3.gg

The butterfly knife is one of the most popular melee skins in the community, so it fits perfectly into this 2022 bundle. It has the same features as phantom, but in a different colour.

07 Vandal Champions 2023

Vandal Champions 2023 © Bo3.gg

In 2023, Riot Games has continued their tradition and released another Champions-related collection.

Kunai Champions 2023

Champions 2023 Cut © Bo3.gg

Each Champions bundle comes with its own knife. In the 2023 edition, kunai is the protagonist. Not necessarily appreciated at the time of its release due to its small size and simplistic animation, it has managed to maintain some popularity on the resale market.

Cut VCT LOCK//IN

Cut VCT LOCK//IN © Bo3.gg

This exclusive knife has four colour variants and a champion aura. It was launched in honour of the VCT LOCK//IN tournament. The competition was won by Fnatic and featured all thirty teams that signed a contract with Riot Games.

08 Cut Ignite Fan

Cut Ignite Fan © Bo3.gg

This knife was created to celebrate the launch of the game in China. Initially, this skin was to be exclusive to the region, but due to high demand it was opened up to other regions. It is available in two different colours.

These skins have become a real treasure for collectors and players who bought them when they were released. They can now stand out from the crowd or be sold for huge sums of money.