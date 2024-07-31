What is HYROX and why is it so popular?

Unlike traditional races or obstacle courses, HYROX events follow an identical format, where ever they are in the world. Eight exercise stations are interspersed with 1km runs. It's that simple. The standardised format ensures each race is identical, providing a level playing field for all competitors.

This consistency of the race format across all event locations means athletes can compare their times and progress no matter where they compete, fostering a sense of global community and competition. On the event website, participants can track how they rank amongst others in the world.

Take a look at the highlights from the HYROX World Championships below to see what it's all about and why it's so popular:

25 min HYROX World Championships highlights – Nice Discover what makes HYROX – the indoor fitness competition – a test of strength, endurance and determination.

What are the 8 HYROX exercises?

In HYROX, participants run a total of eight kilometres broken up into 1km blocks, with each kilometre followed by a different workout station that has to be completed as fast as possible. The eight demanding workout stations include everything from rowing and sled pushing to wall balls and burpees.

Here's a breakdown of a HYROX race structure:

1km run

1,000m Ski Erg

1km run

50m Sled Push

1km run

50m Sled Pull

1km run

80m Burpee Broad Jumps

1km run

1,000m Row

1km run

200m Farmers Carry

1km run

100m Sandbag Lunges

1km run

75/ 100 Wall Balls

The HYROX race format remains the same at each event © HYROX

Can a beginner do HYROX?

HYROX is open to everybody, meaning that anybody can go on their website and purchase a place in the division they wish to compete in - that is, if tickets are still available. Many races on the HYROX calendar across the globe are already sold out.

"The level of entry is really low", explains Jake Dearden , a HYROX coach and recent Doubles world champion. "It's because the movements don't require a massive amount of skill compared to other sports. Anyone can enter; whether it's the average gym-goer or a committed HYROX athlete."

8 exercise stations are interspersed with 1km runs at HYROX events © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool Because the movements don't require a massive amount of skill, anyone can enter Jake Dearden

HYROX is designed to test participants' strength, endurance and overall fitness. The low entry barriers allow many gym enthusiasts to take part in HYROX, but make no mistake, the fitness race does require good overall fitness and preparedness on race day. The idea of HYROX is to offer a standardised fitness competition accessible to athletes of all levels.

Each HYROX event has three different race divisions – Singles, Doubles and Relay – but all follow a similar format. There are also Open and Pro categories within the singles and doubles divisions, while each is broken down further by age group. This enables athletes to compete alongside all ages, but see how their results compare to competitors of a similar age bracket.

The race itself splits eight functional workout stations with eight 1km runs and all are completed in the same order regardless of division or category. As there's no time limit, this makes HYROX open to all abilities, while there are easier and harder categories to compete in depending on your fitness and experience.

Singles Open

The easier of the two individual formats, Open is a solo event that sees each competitor complete all eight functional workout stations and 1km runs. Where it differentiates from the Pro format is the weight of equipment used during five of the eight stations.

Pros like Hunter McIntyre compete at the very top of HYROX, chasing titles © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

Singles Pro

The hardest format in HYROX, the pro division sees individuals tasked with shifting huge weights at each functional fitness station. The fastest pro athletes can qualify for the Elite 15 – a separate series that pits the 15 best HYROX athletes in the world against each other at several events throughout the season, with the best qualifying for the HYROX World Championship.

Doubles

The doubles division can be taken on as an all-women, all-men or mixed team – although in a mixed event, the weights are the same as those in the women's singles pro category. While both members of the doubles team have to complete all eight of the runs, they can share the work at the functional fitness stations, making it arguably easier than the equivalent singles event, as there's some opportunity to rest and recover between efforts

Jake Dearden and Marc Dean cross the line claim the HYROX doubles title © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

Pro Doubles

The harder category of the doubles division, the pro class sees the weights upped in line with the singles pro category.

Relay

Relay is the most beginner-friendly HYROX division and is a great way for first-timers to get a taste of the action before moving onto doubles or singles events. Completed in teams of four, each team member needs to complete two legs – a leg being comprising of a functional workout station and a 1km run.

The four-person relay is a brilliant way to get started in HYROX © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool