As the final whistle sounded in October’s El Clásico at the Camp Nou, Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over their fiercest rivals Barcelona wasn’t just celebrated wildly back in the Spanish capital.

Around 4,000km away in Abidjan, football fans partied into the night after watching their national hero once again thrive on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

Since his record transfer from RB Leipzig in the summer, Yan Diomande -mania has been turned up to full volume.

It’s easy to see why. His extraordinary route to the top , electric style and humble nature make him a symbol of hope to millions of others dreaming of a career in the professional game.

Videos circulating on social media show fans back home in replica jerseys following his every move and celebrating the dribbles, assists and goals that are now flowing freely while playing alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham.

Quotation Sometimes I have to stop and remind myself it’s real Yan Diomande

Still just 20, he’s already made the shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Men's Young Talent of the Year and is in the running to win the CAF Awards 2026 Young Player of the Year. That means he's officially one of the best young players on the entire continent of Africa. No wonder he admits his rise has been so rapid that “sometimes I have to stop and remind myself it’s real”.

When it comes to inspiring the next generation of footballers, though, he never needs a reminder. He plays for the kids back home in Côte d’Ivoire every time he steps on the pitch.

Diomande is known for his dribbling skills and exceptional close control © Shamil Tanna

“It’s very important to me,” Diomande says. “When I was young, I looked up to Ivorian players who made it, and they showed me it was possible. If children in Abidjan are watching Real Madrid games and are thinking, ‘He’s from here, I can do it too,’ that means more to me than anything.

“It’s a responsibility, and it’s one I’m proud to carry.”

Yan Diomande’s winding road to the top proves there’s more than one way to make it

Growing up in Abidjan, playing wherever he could without proper boots or pitches, Diomande wanted to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and his Ivorian heroes Yaya Touré and Didier Drogba.

He had no idea how he would follow them to Europe’s biggest clubs, only that he would, whatever route it took and wherever it led.

He feels this is a lesson worth sharing. While many young African talents earn trials abroad at an early age and are welcomed into established academy systems, that isn’t the only path to the top.

Like one of his trademark dribbles, which leave defenders bamboozled, not everything has to run in a straight line.

“The journey doesn’t have to be straightforward,” says the 2025/26 Bundesliga Rookie of the Year, the award for the league’s best young player, which has previously gone to the likes of Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé and Alphonso Davies .

“I want to show them that there isn’t only one way to make it. My path went through America, through trials that didn’t work out, and through Spain and Germany. So, I’d tell them: keep going, even when it’s hard, and never stop believing.”

Diomandé had trials at clubs around the world during his youth career © Shamil Tanna Quotation I want to show them that there isn’t only one way to make it. Keep going, even when it’s hard, and never stop believing Yan Diomande

Believing in his own talent

Diomande believes that every experience, every rejection, every move, every new language and culture has taught him something and left him better prepared for what followed.

“I’ve learned to adapt, to be open and to listen,” he says of his cross-continent travels, first in pursuit of a contract and more recently in pursuit of greatness.

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One area of his game that isn’t up for negotiation is playing with a smile and protecting what makes him different. In an era when many teams play to strict tactical structures, skills like dribbling and shooting from range are often seen as unnecessary risks but Diomande has the self-belief to stand out.

He consistently ranks among the leaders for successful dribbles across Europe’s major leagues, and three of his early goals for Real Madrid have been spectacular strikes into the top corner.

Diomande explains: “I’ve always played with a smile, because that’s where my creativity comes from.

Diomande scored 13 goals for RB Leipzig before joining Real Madrid © Shamil Tanna

“Of course, you have to learn the tactical side, work for the team and make the right decisions, and I’ve learned a lot about that, especially in Germany.

“So, I try to find the right balance: being disciplined but never being afraid to try something and express my personality on the pitch.”

Diomande's advice for aspiring soccer players

Real Madrid's star Yan Diomande © Shamil Tanna / Red Bull Content Pool

For Diomande, being himself has never been a risk. The qualities that once made him stand out on the streets of Abidjan are the same ones lighting up iconic stadiums today.

And of all the assists he’ll make in his career, it may be the one he passes on to the next generation that matters most. It’s the same advice he would give his younger self.

“I wish I could tell that little boy to be patient and to keep believing because your moment can come at any time and from somewhere you don’t expect," he says.

Believe in your talent. Play your own way. Create a path for others.

About the author Who is Joe Batchelor? Joe Batchelor is a sports journalist and editor from Brighton, England. A lover of all sports, he began his career covering Premier League football in 2012. Since 2016, he’s contributed stories to various Red Bull channels, interviewing hundreds of inspiring athletes along the way.