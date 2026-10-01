Build your back line: The best young defenders in EA FC 27

Every great team needs a strong defence in front of the goalkeeper , and building one for the future starts with finding the right young talent . Whether you’re looking for players to develop into first-team stars or valuable additions to your squad, these are the best defensive prospects to sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode .

We’re focusing firmly on the future here, with only players under the age of 21 making the cut. From first-team-ready defenders to raw talents with huge potential, there’s something for every Career Mode squad.

01 Luka Vušković – CB (19, Croatia, Brighton)

Luka Vušković can be a rock in Croatia's back line for years to come © EA Sports

Overall rating: 81

Potential: 89

Even though Luka Modrić is slowly approaching retirement, Croatia look in good shape for the future. In defence, alongside Joško Gvardiol (24), Luka Vušković (19) has already established himself. In FC 27, the Brighton & Hove Albion player has an overall rating of 81, so he can be fielded from the start, and with a potential rating of 89, you won’t have to worry for many years to come.

02 Leny Yoro – CB (20, France, Manchester United)

Inject a little pace into your back line with Leny Yoro © EA Sports

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 85

We’re staying in central defence with the former Lille player. Leny Yoro has established himself at Man United, and unlike Vušković, he offers more when it comes to his pace (68 acceleration and 69 speed). If you’re planning to play with a high defensive line and are worried about being caught out at the back, he’s a good option.

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03 Tōko Koga – CB (20, Japan, Tottenham Hotspur)

Tōko Koga offers great physicality at the back © EA Sports

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 87

Trained in Fukushima, Tōko Koga spent time at Feyenoord Rotterdam before settling in London. Now, at just 20 years old, she’s racking up appearances for Tottenham. On FC 27, she particularly shines in defence (as you’d expect) and with her physicality – and an overall rating that could rise by a total of 9 points – she’s certainly one to watch.

04 Myles Lewis-Skelly – RB (19, England, Arsenal)

Myles Lewis-Skelly – a progressive all-rounder © EA Sports

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 87

To be honest, Lewis-Skelly almost ended up in the bonus category. The young Englishman started in the 2026 Champions League final and has made over 80 appearances for Arsenal, but what made the difference were his 9 points of progression. What’s more, he’s a very versatile player and can play almost anywhere on the pitch. A real all-rounder.

05 Jon Martín – CB (20, Spain, Real Sociedad)

Jon Martín has come straight off the Real Sociedad conveyor belt © EA Sports

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 87

Real Sociedad are renowned for the quality of their youth academy, and Jon Martín is the latest example of this. Less attacking than Lewis-Skelly, the Basque player is taller (1.85m) and slightly better equipped defensively. Looking for a more traditional centre-back? He’s just waiting for a phone call (but be warned, Real know how to sell).

06 Marco Palestra – LB (21, Italy, Chelsea)

Marco Palestra guarantees plenty of pace in the back line © EA Sports

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 86

Fancy a shopping trip in London? Chelsea have been on a massive spending spree in the transfer market for several years, and have a host of promising young players. Will they all reach the top? That’s another question. In any case, Marco Palestra has everything it takes to succeed in FC 27, particularly thanks to his 90 in speed and acceleration.

07 Jorrel Hato – LB (20, Netherlands, Chelsea)

Jorrel Hato provides balance and composure © EA Sports

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 86

On the other side of the pitch, Jorrel Hato is slightly slower than his teammate (85 in speed), but he makes up for this with higher defensive attributes, respectable passing ability, and, overall, a more balanced build.

08 Mimi Van Zanten – RB (21, Jamaica, San Diego)

Mimi Van Zanten has plenty of scope to improve © EA Sports

Overall rating: 77

Potential: 89

A 12-point gap between her overall rating and her full potential – who could ask for more? Van Zanten may well be starting from a fairly low base in terms of physical strength, positioning and technique, but if she manages to reach the 89 overall rating she’s promised, we won’t be worried. What’s more, her contract expires this year, which should drive the transfer fee down as much as possible.

09 Veerle Buurman – CB (20, Netherlands, Chelsea)

Veerle Buurman is solid and dependable at the back © EA Sports

Overall rating: 77

Potential: 86

It's back to central defence to round off this list, with the added bonus of a left-footed player (we know that’s important for some budding managers). Veerle Buurman might not shine when it comes to ‘joga bonito’, but when it comes to solidity, her presence will be felt. She has good jumping ability (79) and decent heading ability (79) – a great combination.

10 Jérémy Jacquet – CB (21, France, Liverpool)

Jérémy Jacquet is already proving himself in the Premier League © EA Sports

Overall rating: 77

Potential: 86

A future French international born in Bondy – just like Kylian Mbappé. Having only just arrived at Liverpool, Jérémy Jacquet was quickly thrown in at the deep end by his manager Andoni Iraola. At 21, he has already shown he deserves a place in the starting 11 on the banks of the Mersey. On the pitch, his stats aren’t necessarily outstanding, but he’s already a strong player (81 in strength, 78 in heading accuracy, 82 in jumping ability and 80 in standing tackles) and is raring to improve.

11 Bonus: Pau Cubarsí, Nico O’Reilly, Dean Huijsen

Nico O’Reilly – fully established in the Premier League already © EA Sports

Regular starters for Barça, Manchester City and Real Madrid respectively, these three players have already made a name for themselves (and we imagine you’re familiar with them). So yes, they’re strong, they’re fresh and they’ll probably become leading figures in their positions, but they’ll also cost an arm and a leg (or two).

It could be worth taking a punt on young right-back Givairo Read © EA Sports

Honourable mentions and long-term bets: Givairo Read, Bella Andersson, Martim Fernandes, Jaydee Canvot, Gisele Thompson, Pietro Comuzzo, Josh Acheampong and Finn Jeltsch.