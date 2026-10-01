Future No.1s: The best young goalkeepers in EA FC 27

Before diving into Ultimate Team and trying your luck at the Red Bull Wings Cup, it’s time to finalise your squad in EA Sports FC 27 . Every great team starts with a top goalkeeper, so who are the future stars worth signing? From bargain buys to potential world-beaters, these are the young keepers who could become your No.1 for years to come.

As with the other rankings, players over the age of 21 have been excluded, but between those with huge potential and players ready to fight for a starting spot, there’s plenty to choose from.

01 Robin Risser – (21, France, RC Lens)

Robin Risser is on the rise © EA Sports

Overall rating: 81

Potential: 87

Although the Lens goalkeeper won’t be able to properly celebrate his first call-ups to the French national team due to injury, the 21-year-old is on the right track. In this list, he’s among the very best when it comes to advancing off his line, and already boasts high attributes in the areas that really matter (82 in dives, 84 in reflexes, 74 in responsiveness). So, admittedly, he might ‘only’ pick up 6 rating points, but with an 81 today, he’s a safe bet (and who knows, maybe a potential future icon ).

02 Eunate Astralaga – (20, Spain, Athletic Bilbao)

Eunate Astralaga is an exciting prospect in the women's game © EA Sports

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 89

The Basque Country means business when it comes to goalkeepers. In the women’s game, Eunate Astralaga, standing at 1.86 metres tall, looks set to take up the mantle. On FC 27, her overall rating could even jump from 78 to 89 – a massive leap.

03 Mike Penders – (21, Belgium, Chelsea)

Mike Penders has a bright future – but he might be a bit pricey © EA Sports

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 86

Also rated at 78, Mike Penders has a bright future ahead of him. He’s decent on the ball (62 in long passes) and, with his 2-metre height and 68 in vertical jump, he’ll have no trouble coming off his line to punch the ball clear in his penalty area. However, with a contract running until 2032 and improvements to the transfer system , he is likely to come at a bit of a price.

04 Guillaume Restes – (21, France, Toulouse FC)

Guillaume Restes – high hopes for a young talent © EA Sports

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 84

Back in France with another player called up by Zinedine Zidane. A first-team regular at TFC for three years now, Guillaume Restes is no stranger to this sort of article , whether we’re talking about EA FC or Football Manager. All we can hope is that he lives up to the expectations placed upon him.

05 Matthieu Epolo - (21, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Standard Liège)

Matthieu Epolo is a great choice on a tight budget © EA Sports

Overall rating: 75

Potential: 85

With a potential rating of +10 and a contract with Standard Liège running until 2029, Matthieu Epolo is a good option if you’re managing a team on a relatively tight budget. Just a word of warning: don’t count on his distribution (not everyone can be Neuer).

06 Lina Altenburg – (21, Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt)

Lina Altenburg makes up for a lack of height with her dynamism © EA Sports

Overall rating: 75

Potential: 82

Could Lina Altenburg be the re-gen of Guillermo Ochoa? Like the Mexican goalkeeper, she isn’t very tall for her position (1.73m), but she makes up for it with 77 in reflexes and 75 in dives. If you fancy seeing your last line of defence darting all over the place, go for her without a second thought.

07 Dennis Seimen – (20, Germany, VfB Stuttgart)

Dennis Seimen is one to consider for the future © EA Sports

Overall rating: 72

Potential: 87

Moving on to players who are cheap but have huge potential. Currently valued at 4.9 million, Dennis Seimen offers a mouth-watering +15, and despite his overall rating of 72, there’s no doubt that after a few seasons as a first-choice goalkeeper in cup competitions, he’ll turn into an absolute beast.

08 Áron Yaakobishvili – (20, Hungary, UD Almería)

Put your faith in Áron Yaakobishvili © EA Sports

Overall rating: 70

Potential: 83

At the moment, Áron Yaakobishvili is rated at 69 for his goalkeeping skills. If you put your faith in him, he could well reach 83, making him a more than capable option for keeping a clean sheet.

09 Renato Marin – (20, Italy, Nacional da Madeira)

Renato Marin holds dual Italian and Brazilian nationality © EA Sports

Overall rating: 70

Potential: 83

Now for a player with roots in both Italy and Brazil. Currently on loan at CD Nacional from PSG, Renato Marin holds dual nationality, and whilst he has already represented the Squadra Azzurra’s Under-19s, he is likely to come up against the next name on this list frequently as his international career progresses.

10 Tommaso Martinelli – (20, Italy, Avellino)

Tommaso Martinelli's rating can leap up in the next few seasons © EA Sports

Overall rating: 70

Potential: 80

Another young player and another loan spell. Whilst Tommaso Martinelli is currently playing for Avellino, he is owned by Fiorentina. With a reflexes rating of 70 and a diving rating of 71, he can fill in until he (perhaps) reaches his ultimate overall rating.

11 Bonus: huge improvements in the goalkeeper position

To round things off in style, we’ve dug into the stars of tomorrow to bring you discounted players who’ll be perfect in the long run. Because, as we know, some have an unfortunate tendency to last more than five seasons in Career mode.

Lucca Brughmans – a top prospect who won't break the bank © EA Sports

Lucca Brughmans: 61 – 82

Tyrese Pinthus: 54–81

Renato: 56–80

Anna Reimann: 59–80

Isabella Damn: 58–80