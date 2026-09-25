How to play Pro Clubs in EA FC 27

EA FC 27 ’s big new feature is The Grounds . The game mode gives players a social place to explore, play minigames and smaller-scale matches with others, and customise their characters. These activities help to level up your player, earning Attribute Points that can improve their skills on the pitch. This is particularly important for Pro Clubs, the 11v11 mode that has become a fan favourite. However, with the release of EA FC 27, Pro Clubs can no longer be accessed from the game’s main menu and is instead housed within The Grounds itself.

01 How to set up your club in EA FC 27

Follow Kylian Mbappé around, why not? © EA Sports

Before you can get playing with friends, you'll need to set up your own club. To do this, you need to enter ‘The Grounds’ game mode from the main menu and proceed through the tutorials, led by cover star Kylian Mbappé.

Once you’re given free rein to explore the area, you can then open up the mode’s menus by pressing the ‘Menu’ button on Xbox or the ‘Options’ button on PlayStation and navigating to the ‘My Club’ tab.

Open up the menu to get started © EA Sports

From here you can either join an existing club or create your own, with the usual range of settings and customisation options available. This includes naming your club, selecting whether it’s public or private, and giving your team its abbreviation for the score ticker in the top left corner of the screen during games.

Alternatively, you’ll be able to accept an invite or join a friend’s club from the ‘My Clubs’ menu.

Once you’ve joined a club, this ‘My Club’ tab gives you quick access to various Pro Clubs settings and menus. These include viewing your reputation, upgrading your facilities, viewing tactics, your trophy room, leaderboards and another settings menu. The settings menu allows you to view members of your club, send invites and accept ‘transfers’ of players into your team, switch to another club, or leave a club you’re a part of.

You can’t start a game or enter the lobby from these menus. Instead, you’ll need to visit a location in The Grounds’ world itself called the Clubhouse. It’s worth noting that you can also join or create a club by interacting with the Clubhouse, but using the menus noted above is the quicker way to get straight into the setup.

02 How to play a game of Pro Clubs in EA FC 27

To get onto the pitch and start playing in Pro Clubs, you need to visit the Clubhouse. This can be found just south-west of the large football-shaped dome where you spawn when you load into the game mode.

Visit the Clubhouse to get on the pitch © EA Sports

The Clubhouse is connected to the spawn area by a little bridge, and you’ll be able to spot it as it’ll have your chosen team badge on its left-hand side. As you approach, the badge will also appear on the doors.

Interact with the doors to enter the proper Pro Clubs menus, where you’ll have a ‘Play’ option to join the lobby and select your position within the starting 11.

Drop into a game your team-mates are playing © EA Sports

If other members of your team are already playing a game, as long as the setting has been enabled in the club’s settings, you can drop in to a match in an empty position on the field. This substitutes your player for any AI-controlled player. You can’t substitute yourself in for another human player on your team, however.

About the author Who is Chris Jecks? Chris has been covering games for over 10 years for various brands, including PCGamesN, GameRant, Destructoid and Twinfinite. He's written thousands of guides and reviews during that time, and is an expert on action RPGs, shooters and racing games. He's also quite partial to a good indie game, having covered them extensively throughout his career.