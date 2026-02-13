FC 26 Ultimate Team trading tips to build your dream squad

If you want to assemble a strong side in FC 26, coins are essential. The more quickly you build up your balance, the sooner you can invest in high-quality players. You can earn coins by playing matches – the more you win, the more you earn. You also receive coins in FC 26 Ultimate Team by completing objectives and challenges. Selling players on the transfer market is another reliable source of income.

Once you have started earning coins and investing in your squad, it is vital to protect the value of your purchases. Strategic trading in FC 26 Ultimate Team is key to long-term success. Monitoring the market closely and taking advantage of price fluctuations are among the most important skills for any ambitious manager in Ultimate Team.

Below, you will find straightforward trading tips that can give you a clear edge over other players in FC 26 Ultimate Team. They are neither complicated nor particularly time-consuming – but used consistently, they can significantly boost your coin total and help you build a stronger squad.

01 Use the gold card method to generate steady profit

Nuno Mendes in FC 26 Ultimate Team © EA Sports

The principle is simple: buy popular gold cards rated between 83 and 86 – such as Nuno Mendes or Désiré Doué – ideally with desirable Chemistry Styles applied. Purchase them below their usual market value and resell them later at a higher price.

It may sound too straightforward to be effective, but it can work extremely well. The key is patience. You need to monitor the transfer market and wait for opportunities to buy these cards more cheaply than normal.

Before you begin, research the standard market price using database sites such as FUTbin. With this method, profits of 2,000 to 3,000 coins per card are realistic. If you repeat the process across 30 players, you could generate up to 90,000 coins. That is a significant return for relatively low risk.

02 Capitalise on SBCs and objectives

Want good chemistry? Buy the RB Leipzig team © EA Sports

At times, it pays to hold on to certain players rather than selling them immediately. Specific cards can rise in value when new Squad Building Challenges – known as SBCs – or time-limited objectives are released.

When these challenges require particular ratings, leagues or nationalities, demand for relevant cards increases sharply. As a result, their market price often climbs.

Make a habit of checking current SBCs and objectives so you can identify the best moment to sell. Staying alert to price trends and market movements in FC 26 Ultimate Team will help you maximise profit and strengthen your squad more quickly.

Most expensive cards in FC 26 Ultimate Team (as of Feb 1, 2026) Kylian Mbappé TOTY 14.15m coins Ruud Gullit Icon TOTY 8.45m coins

03 The bronze pack method – useful at the start

The Bronze Pack Method is most effective at the beginning of the season. As the year progresses, profit margins tend to shrink. Nevertheless, it remains a useful technique, especially for new players.

Here is how it works in FC 26 Ultimate Team:

Buy a Premium Bronze Pack from the FUT Store

Sell all items individually on the transfer market – many are worth more than their share of the pack price

Keep the small but consistent profit

You won't see dramatic gains from this method. However, early in your Ultimate Team journey, even modest profits can steadily increase your coin balance and provide a useful foundation.

04 Conclusion – focus on trading, not packs

If you want sustained success in FC 26 Ultimate Team, do not rely on pack luck. Above all, avoid spending real money on packs. The odds of pulling elite players such as Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland or Florian Wirtz are low.

Instead, invest your time in learning and applying efficient trading techniques. Building your dream squad through smart market decisions is not only more reliable – it is also far more rewarding than relying on luck.