GTA 6 ’s Leonida is full of unusual characters and unexpected encounters. From the streets of Vice City to the quieter areas of Gellhorn, there’s plenty to discover away from the main story. Jason and Lucia ’s adventures provide the backbone of the game, but its optional missions offer some of its most memorable moments. Here are five of the best side missions in GTA 6, including where to find them.

01 Hunting the Skunk Ape

The Skunk Ape is the Leonida version of Bigfoot © Rockstar Games

GTA 6 gives players the chance to track down Bigfoot, or Leonida’s version of the legendary creature, known as Skunk Ape. The hunt involves an avid tracker named Kirk, who is determined to find it.

As its name suggests, Skunk Ape stinks and can be heard howling or seen devouring deer carcasses across the Grassrivers area. This series of side missions sees you team up with Kirk to investigate sightings and track down the creature.

To start this side mission, look for a flyer on the noticeboard inside the Rusty Anchor. It asks for information about Skunk Ape sightings. You’ll then need to head to the Grassrivers and listen out for strange noises. You can also spot a tall hairy creature eating a deer carcass in the middle of a road. After your initial encounter with Skunk Ape, ring Kirk, and he’ll ask to meet up.

The flyer can be found on other noticeboards in Key Lento and the Grassrivers area, but the first place I found it was in the Rusty Anchor.

02 Kyle McKittrick's strange strawberry farm

Kyle McKittrick likes his strawberries big © Rockstar Games

During chapter 2, Lucia and Jason can find a flyer on the noticeboard at the motel that they’re staying at asking for help flying a plane on a farm. Found north of the motel in the Gellhorn region, the farm is run by Kyle McKittrick who sees an opportunity in growing and selling enormous strawberries. Having recently broken his arm, he needs your help spraying his strawberry crops with chemicals from his plane.

What initially starts off as a rather innocent side quest turns into something rather strange. It’s best experienced for yourself, but just be warned, there’s a decision or two to make along the way that can have some interesting payoffs depending on what you decide to do.

03 The missing tourists of Port Gellhorn

Missing Tourists is the GTA 6 version of a popular RDR2 side quest © Rockstar Games

In the motel reception area in chapter 2, you can also find a Missing Tourists poster detailing three people who have gone missing since visiting the Port Gellhorn area. Interacting with the poster will add the mission to your map index, tasking you with trying to find the missing persons.

The poster provides few details about where to look next. To give you a hint, check out the long bunker-like building just north-east of Moses’s garage in Port Gellhorn. After finding your way inside, you’ll then be tasked with tracking down the missing persons and starting the quest proper.

Without giving away too much, Missing Tourists is GTA 6’s version of a popular Red Dead Redemption 2 side mission. It’s another great example of the unusual stories hidden around Leonida, even if it doesn’t offer any meaningful monetary or physical reward for completing it.

04 Auda City's cryptocurrency stunt show

Auda City takes aim at crypto culture © Rockstar Games

GTA 6 takes aim at the cryptocurrency and NFT hype of recent years with Auda City, a side-mission series centred on a character called Papa Audacity. He advertises a stunt show that he’s performing near Vice Beach on the east side of the map. A flyer for his show can be found on the apartment block notice board that Jason and Lucia stay in during chapter 3.

Go to see the show and you’ll have the opportunity to play a part in the marketing campaign for the Audacity Coin launch. It’s a very tongue-in-cheek series of missions delivering a satirical take on modern culture, but the gameplay behind them is also very fun, tasking you with completing various stunt challenges across the city.

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These make for a nice change of pace from the usual heists you’ll be performing elsewhere in the game and offer a bit of comic relief from the more serious tone of the main story.

05 The mysterious UFO questline

Look out for an abandoned car near your motel to unlock the UFO mission © Rockstar Games

Chapter 2 also offers arguably one of the most interesting side missions in GTA 6. If you’re driving at night down the roads near to the motel you’re staying at, you may find an abandoned car on the side of the road with the lights flashing and the doors open.

If you investigate this and follow the trail of clothes leading into the woods, you’ll have your first encounter with a UFO, where a woman is seemingly being returned to Earth after being experimented on.

After the little cutscene interaction, you’ll black out and then only come back around a few days later. While the initial UFO sighting might seem like a flash-in-the-pan encounter, i t isn’t the end of the questline . What follows is a series of puzzles to solve, a location to hunt down, and permanent upgrades to be had if you complete the series of missions.

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About the author Who is Chris Jecks? Chris has been covering games for over 10 years for various brands, including PCGamesN, GameRant, Destructoid, and Twinfinite. He's written thousands of guides and reviews during that time, and is an expert on action RPGs, shooters and racing games. He's also quite partial to a good indie game, having covered them extensively throughout his career.