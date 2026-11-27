GTA 6 is a sandbox for players to do as they see fit. While some may enjoy constantly performing heists, others may want to venture off the beaten path and hunt some wildlife, or do some fishing out at sea. This makes finding the ‘best’ vehicle in GTA 6 much harder than simply looking for the fastest car on paper. This article aims to help you find the best vehicles for different scenarios and terrain you might find yourself in Leonida.

01 Best vehicle for causing chaos: Karin Contender

The Karin Contender is a couple of steps down from an actual tank © Rockstar Games

The Karin Contender is a huge truck that can take plenty of punishment. Its ability to withstand collisions and gunfire makes it a strong choice for players looking to attract police attention, cause chaos on the streets, and make a slow but relatively safe getaway.

The Contender can be found on the roads, but the Kingfisher hideouts in and around the Grassrivers area are a reliable place to look. These trucks do have an advanced tracker, so stealing one isn’t enough to add it permanently to a player’s vehicle collection. They’ll first need to progress through Randy’s car list quest to register it.

Once that’s done, the Contender is a useful addition to any vehicle collection. Plus, players can equip a winch to the back of it and rip ATMs out of the wall for easy cash.

02 Best aircraft for long-distance travel: Mammoth Dodo

The Mammoth Dodo is versatile and ideal for covering long distances © Rockstar Games

The fastest jets might seem like the obvious choice for travelling across Leonida, but their speed comes with a risk. Flying one can attract the attention of military aircraft, potentially resulting in you being shot down.

The humble Mammoth Dodo is arguably the best aircraft for when you want to cover long distances. It can eat up the miles without drawing the same level of attention, while the relatively clear skies make flying a convenient way to travel between distant locations compared to the busy roads below.

The fact that it’s a seaplane makes landing much easier and mitigates much of the need to find an airstrip when fuel runs low. As long as you’re above water and near the coast, land it and swim to shore.

Players can find a Mammoth Dodo on the east coast of Goose Key, on the coast south of Capri, and north of Lummox County on the small dock there.

03 Best off-road vehicle: Mer-Can Outlaw

The Mer-Can Outlaw can handle any terrain you throw at it © Rockstar Games

Taking an ordinary vehicle off-road in Leonida can make even a short journey difficult. This isn’t the case when it comes to the Mer-Can Outlaw. What it lacks in speed and acceleration, it more than makes up for with its exceptional off-road handling - it is, after all, the Leonida equivalent of the side-by-side buggies that tackle the Dakar Rally .

It’s not the strongest vehicle, nor is it the most practical for when you need to hit the asphalt, but for those long drives through the Grassrivers or across large stretches of open fields, the Mer-Can Outlaw is a tough option to beat. It’s also small enough to make weaving through dense forests much easier than in one of the bulkier off-roading trucks players can find in the game. An Outlaw can be found parked up around Cottonmouth Lake in Mariana County.

A close second to this is the ‘67 Vapid Dominator Buggy. This buggy has better speed and acceleration than the Mer-Can, but sacrifices off-road handling to do so. It’s also exclusive to the Ultimate Edition, so standard edition owners will need to stick with other options.

04 Best boat for exploring Leonida's waterways: Shitzu Squalo

The Shitzu Squalo is fast and agile enough to go anywhere on water © Rockstar Games

The Shitzu Squalo is arguably the best all-round vehicle for getting about on water. It's fast, handles well, and is small enough to still make it through the narrow, winding waterways of the Grassrivers.

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It also offers more protection than a jet ski or airboat, which can be useful when trying to escape the police. Its combination of speed, handling and durability makes it a great choice for exploring the coast and inland waterways.

Only Ultimate Edition owners will be able to actually own a Shitzu Squalo. However, as they’re expensive boats, those looking to ‘borrow’ one can often find one in the marinas in Ocean Beach or Washington Beach. Players looking to take one will need Randy’s key cloner to disable its advanced tracker.

05 Best getaway vehicle: Dante's Pegassi Vitello

Dante's Pegassi Vitello is the supercar with the best handling © Rockstar Games

Sometimes, you really do just need a very fast car to escape the crime scene and make it difficult for the cops to stay on your tail. That’s what Dante’s Pegassi Vitello offers. It’s not the fastest car in the game on paper, but it is the supercar with the best handling on the roads.

Given how busy Leonida’s roads can be, having a vehicle that can navigate traffic, take corners, and accelerate out of trouble is just as important as straight-line speed. This ‘standout’ version of the Pegassi Vitello offers the best of both worlds.

Dante’s Vitello can be found on Starfish Island. This island branches off the road connecting Vice City to South Beach. Dante’s mansion is the second house on the left when driving around the island clockwise. Players will need the key cloner to disable the car’s advanced tracker before adding it to their collection.

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About the author Who is Chris Jecks? Chris has been covering games for over 10 years for various brands, including PCGamesN, GameRant, Destructoid, and Twinfinite. He's written thousands of guides and reviews during that time, and is an expert on action RPGs, shooters and racing games. He's also quite partial to a good indie game, having covered them extensively throughout his career.