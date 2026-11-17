On August 27, gamers across the world will flock to Netflix for the latest big reveal from the most anticipated game of all time. Rockstar have been typically tight-lipped about the upcoming live-stream, but leaks and rumours suggest the event could involve three episodes – each running around 20-25 minutes - meaning we’re hoping for an hour or more of new footage.

Rockstar haven't confirmed what the Extended Look will contain, so we can’t say for sure what will be involved, but we can make some educated guesses. The following are our predictions for the Grand Theft Auto VI Extended Look, based on what we've seen so far.

GTA 6 Extended Look at a glance

Date : Thursday August 27, 2026

Time : 3pm ET / 7pm UTC / 9pm CEST

Watch : Netflix

Later viewing : Rockstar Games' YouTube channel

What to expect : A major look at GTA 6 ahead of its November release

01 A major gameplay reveal

Jason Duval takes aim © Rockstar Games

Despite us getting two chunky trailers for GTA VI, we've yet to see the actual gameplay in action – previous trailers have focused on cinematics and scenic views of environments. This means that getting to see what it actually looks like to play GTA VI should be the centrepiece of this showcase. With it now approaching 13 years since the launch of GTA V, we can expect to see differences woven through every facet of GTA VI’s gameplay, from on-foot movement to driving mechanics to combat.

02 Character switching and dual protagonists

We expect GTA VI’s dual protagonists to have distinct skills and attributes © Rockstar Games

GTA V gave us the ability to switch between three distinct characters at a moment’s notice. In GTA VI, there are two playable characters – Jason and Lucia. As the pair are lovers, we expect their gameplay mechanics to be even more interwoven than the dynamic trio of Michael, Franklin and Trevor. We also expect the characters to have distinct skills and strengths, and the focus on just two playable characters could result in more differentiated gameplay experiences.

Based on what we've seen so far, Jason appears more comfortable with direct confrontation, with his physical strength at the forefront and skilled with a variety of weaponry. Lucia looks to be the brains of the operation - we’ve seen her going undercover in various disguises – maybe she will specialise in stealth with Hitman-style heists.

03 A closer look at the Leonida map

We’re crossing our fingers for a full map reveal © Rockstar Games

GTA VI’s map is far more than just Vice City, it stretches out to encompass the entire state of Leonida (loosely based on Florida) and, based on community mapping projects and trailer analysis, is thought to be the biggest map that Rockstar have ever produced. Expect this latest reveal to give us a proper look at that map and to give us a clearer picture of how the various biomes connect to each other. From cityscapes to swamps, the environments of GTA VI look to be incredibly varied, so expect traversal and activities to vary as well.

04 A revamped police system

Expect more advanced police AI in GTA VI © Rockstar Games

GTA’s police system has worked in a similar way for some years now – being spotted performing illegal actions results in a Wanted Level, which then causes police to spawn and pursue the player. While we don’t expect Wanted Levels to go anywhere, we do think we're due a rethink for the GTA 6 police system.

As GTA 6 is a much more sophisticated open world, we could see increasingly intricate police activities, such as occupying the scenes of crimes in the following days, investigating suspects and setting up cunning ambushes for the player. We also think we’ll see some new ways to escape police attention - maybe using the dynamic weather system to our advantage, or changing the player’s appearance to evade detection.

05 New vehicles and weapons

GTA 6 will have a vehicle for every occasion © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

You can bet that we’re going to get up-close-and-personal with the vehicles and weapons Jason and Lucia will be using. GTA V had a wide array of weaponry, but we expect this to be expanded, and augmented with an overhauled modding system in GTA 6. When it comes to vehicles, there will surely be tonnes of cars, bikes and aircraft to commandeer, but we’re most excited to see how vehicles play into the new environments. Look forward to cruising through the bayou on an airboat, screeching through the swamplands on a dirtbike, and whipping through the streets of Vice in a muscle car.

06 More activities and side quests

Scuba diving is one of many distractions you’ll find in Leonida county © Rockstar Games

We’ve already speculated on the tonnes of side activities we can expect from GTA 6 – there are strong hints that a fitness system will be in place, which likely links to MMA-style fighting (we see Lucia squaring up to an opponent in a cage in Trailer 2).

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In other promotional materials we see fishing, pool, mini-golf, scuba diving and a host of other distractions. We think we’ll get a more detailed look at how these activities work in the Extended Look.

There’s also the matter of side quests that appear in the open world, the beloved stranger missions from GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s a safe bet that these will return, but perhaps in a different form than we’ve seen before. Either way, we reckon we’ll get to meet a few of Leonida’s quirky quest-givers in the live-stream.

07 A more dynamic living world

Leonida will be the most vibrant open world Rockstar have created yet © Rockstar Games

When it comes to creating immersive open worlds, no one does it like Rockstar. The vast and vibrant world they created in Red Dead Redemption 2 is still unparalleled, and they'll be looking to outdo themselves with GTA 6. Expect a decent chunk of this Extended Look to be dedicated to showing us how the different systems in this world interact with each other.

We expect NPC behaviour to be far more dynamic this time around – we’ve also got much larger quantities of NPCs on screen than ever before. Seeing how these large crowds react to the actions of the player will be fascinating. Then there’s the dynamic weather systems - how will thunderstorms and wildfires affect the world of GTA 6? The possibilities for this world are near endless.

08 A GTA Online tease

GTA Online is a long shot… but not an impossibility © Rockstar Games

Right now, Rockstar’s full focus is on the single-player experience of GTA 6, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get any mention of the next generation of GTA Online during the Extended Look. While we doubt we’ll get any footage or concrete details, we may at least get some teases or an idea of when we’ll know more.

GTA VI Extended Look arrives on Netflix at 3pm ET (7pm UTC / 9pm CEST) on August 27 and later on Rockstar Games’ YouTube channel at 9pm ET (1am UTC / 3am CEST on August 28).

09 Everything we know about GTA 6 so far

About the author Who is Jack Ridsdale? Jack specialises in gaming, esports and technology. He has a particular interest in competitive shooters and fighting games, and has attended numerous esports events in the UK and beyond. His areas of expertise include Overwatch, Street Fighter, VALORANT and triple-A titles.