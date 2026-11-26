While Jason and Lucia’s rags-to-riches story will account for most of your initial playtime in GTA 6, Leonida has plenty more to offer once the main missions are complete. Some activities can be tackled alongside the story missions, while others make for ideal post-game challenges.

From clearing gang operations to tracking down hidden collectibles , here are nine things to do after completing GTA 6’s main story.

01 Win every race and complete the drone trials

Earn extra cash by showing off your skills behind the wheel © Rockstar Games

As Jason and Lucia work their way across Leonida, they meet a number of characters who are deep into the racing scene. Whether it’s dirt racing in Port Gellhorn with Billy and the Thrillbillies or street racing in Vice City with Yago, there are plenty of opportunities to earn some cash and show off your driving prowess.

Completing every race provides another way to earn money and test your driving skills. There are also 42 Top Fun drone time trials to tackle, adding a different kind of challenge to the post-game checklist. With several types of events available, there’s plenty of variety for players looking to spend more time behind the wheel… or at the controls of a drone.

02 Go golfing

Golf offers a welcome change of pace from the action of GTA 6’s main story. Leonida has several golf courses to explore, including adventure golf for a more casual challenge.

Playing a round is a good way to spend some time away from the usual criminal activities. However, players aiming for full completion will want to go a step further and earn Gold medals on every course. Learning each layout and perfecting your swing takes time, but it offers another set of challenges after you beat the main missions.

03 Explore Leonida to find more encounters and easter eggs

Leonida's dynamic open world is full of surprises © Rockstar Games

One of the standout elements of GTA 6 is its dynamic and reactive world . You can be busy minding your own business only for an NPC to threaten you or ask for your help. Driving down the road can result in you seeing weird and mysterious events play out before your eyes that you’d never seen in the tens of hours you’d played up until that point.

GTA 6 has over 1,000 open-world dynamic encounters for players to discover. Not all of them are lengthy missions, but some develop into larger activities or offer valuable rewards. Others provide brief, unexpected moments that help make Leonida feel unpredictable.

There are also plenty of hidden easter eggs to find in the game. These include Paul Walker’s car from Fast & Furious, a very involved series of tasks related to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and the fictional serial killer Dexter Morgan’s apartment. Tracking down these details gives players another reason to explore areas they might have overlooked during the main story.

04 Clear all gang operations

There are 39 different gang operations across Leonida, but only 19 of these are marked on the map during the story. The other 20 need to be found by exploring the world and looking for suspicious activity. Gang operations can be taken on stealthily or with weapons drawn and have some key valuables to loot.

These are typically a vault, some sort of drugs and a unique vehicle or weapon. If you’re looking for more of the core gameplay, these are a great option. Fail to completely clear a gang operation of its key valuables and they won’t be marked as complete, so make sure you’re thorough, or you’ll need to go back once the operation has reopened.

05 Complete all bank jobs and clear every vault

Bank heists are among GTA 6's toughest post-story challenges © Rockstar Games

Bank jobs and vault robberies provide some of GTA 6’s biggest post-story challenges. There are 22 bank jobs, which unlock during Chapter 3, alongside eight bank vaults that become available after completion of an optional Chapter 4 mission.

These are challenging but lucrative heists, offering huge amounts of money if you can escape the police and get the marked notes to a fence. The bank vaults are the main ‘endgame’ content in GTA 6, so these should be towards the top of your list if you’ve not completed them already.

For the smaller bank jobs, you’ll need to make sure that you’ve cleared the cash registers and emptied the safe to mark them as completed.

06 Complete Bret’s Snapmatic animal hunts

Jason’s old friend Bret can be met as early as chapter 2. He runs Killtelligence Provisions, a hunting company that sells equipment and pays for wildlife brought in after a clean kill. However, there are nine ‘Snapmatic’ animals that Bret wants you to hunt for him.

Killing each of those will net you a good chunk of money, but getting a ‘pristine’ kill will offer the best payout. The locations of these animals are typically marked on your map. However, you’ll need to bring the right weapon and some binoculars to help you track them down. A careful approach improves the chances of getting a clean kill and maximising the reward.

07 Track down every collectible

Explore beyond the beaten track to uncover hidden collectibles © Rockstar Games

Leonida is filled with collectibles, providing plenty of extra challenges for players looking to explore every corner of the map. These include 480 collectible cards, 33 underwater discoveries linked to Kenton’s diving missions, 34 books, 125 cocaine flamingos, meditation spots, and more.

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Some of these collectibles are easier to find than others. Underwater discoveries, for example, are found within the proximity of the diving spots that Kenton sends you to. The collectible cards, on the other hand, are far trickier to track down. Finding all of the collectibles in GTA 6 is no easy task.

08 Experiment with cheat codes

The GTA series has long been synonymous with letting players use cheats to create a sandbox of complete chaos. A rocket launcher, maximum wanted level, and a shop rooftop have long been a recipe for endless hours of carnage.

Sometimes, the most fun you can have is to forget about waypoints and quests and make your own fun within the world itself, and cheats only help you to get even more out of this masterfully crafted sandbox.

09 Aim for 100% completion

The end of the story is just the start of another adventure © Rockstar Games

If you’ve ticked off everything else on this list, there’s only one thing left to do. Work through the remainder of our 100% completion checklist until you’ve literally done everything the game has to offer.

This includes visiting all WAiNK locations, meditating everywhere, playing all video games, completing your arsenal of weapons, scanning base vehicles, examining animal species and making hundreds of thousands of dollars through your illicit activities.

10 Discover everything GTA 6 has to offer

About the author Who is Chris Jecks? Chris has been covering games for over 10 years for various brands, including PCGamesN, GameRant, Destructoid, and Twinfinite. He's written thousands of guides and reviews during that time, and is an expert on action RPGs, shooters, and racing games. He's also quite partial to a good indie game, having covered them extensively throughout his career.