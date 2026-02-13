"The HYROX game has changed": Master coach explains the new Elite 15 rules

Athletes and coaches need to shift their mindset from time trial to tactical racing during the qualification phase. Finishing time stops mattering; placement is everything. Athletes can now ease off if they've secured a scoring position. Every race becomes tactical, not just Majors, Regionals, and World Championships. This fundamentally changes race dynamics across the entire season. Training will need adjustments, too.

Athletes will need to think more about race-specific positioning and pacing strategies rather than pure output. Unless you're the best in the world, you just focus on being even faster and let everyone else adapt. Another major consideration: managing multiple trips and choosing races wisely. Organising and structuring a season becomes significantly more complex.