What you need to know about HYROX's new Elite 15 qualification system

In a next step in the ongoing professionalisation of the sport, HYROX has introduced a brand-new qualification framework for those currently in sport's Elite 15, or looking to make it to the pinnacle of HYROX competition. Effective from the 2026-27 season, this new approach leaves behind the prior system focusing on stand-out performances and instead introduces a rolling points-based system that doesn't reward the fastest race at a particular event, but athletes who can deliver all season long.

For the Elite 15 – the top 15 ranked athletes or teams in HYROX Men's Pro Singles, Women’s Pro Singles and Pro Doubles – this new process is already reshaping what it means to compete at the sharp end of the sport. Not only does a new scoring system demand a reexamination in race strategy, but another fundamental change has also been introduced in the now-mandatory HYROX Athlete Licence .

Below, we'll explore what these new systems mean for the Elite 15, what the new licence provides and who could benefit most.

The Elite 15 qualification system aplies to both singles and doubles © Tyrone Bradley/Red Bull Content Pool

01 How the new HYROX Elite 15 qualification works

Taking effect from July 2026 onwards, the new system brings in several fundamental changes that apply to both the Pro Singles and Pro Doubles fields for the Elite 15. While the leaderboard doesn't officially go live until then, HYROX is already tracking 'ghost points' for licensed athletes, ensuring that the 365-day rolling window is fully loaded with data the moment the new era begins. Here's how it works:

Pro Singles

For those competing in Elite 15 singles, HYROX has confirmed that an athlete's best five races will count, with officials now looking at a 365-day window to assess the total score.

Points are awarded using a percentile system, benchmarked against the winner's time. Other remaining athletes crossing the finish line will only earn points if they finish the race within a defined percentage of that winning time.

Using a standard HYROX Pro race as an example, an athlete finishing in second place must finish within 10 percent of the winner; third within 12.5 percent and fourth within 15 percent. Standard Pro race points extend down to eighth place, Regional Elite to 12th and Majors and Worlds down to 15th. Outside of these percentages? That's zero points.

Elite 15 hopefuls like Jake Dearden will have to reassess their approach © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool Consistency rather than one-off performances are rewarded © Brian Ching See Wing/Red Bull Content Pool

Pro Doubles

Elite Doubles qualification follows a similar format, with a few key differences. For Elite Doubles teams to qualify, HYROX will look at the best three races within a rolling 365-day period, with points calculated in the same format as Singles. The three highest scores are then added together.

Secondly, in a first for competitive fitness, Elite Double partners must share the same nationality as defined by passport. Any athlete with dual nationality will earn points as the first nationality they compete under.

The points system for race tiers

Whether in Bilbao or Boston, Cape Town or Copenhagen, each race tier now has a different points value. In Standard Pro, the race winner will receive 105 points, in Regional Elite it's 108 points and in a Major race, 110. At the World Championships, there are 115 points up for grabs.

Simply put, marquee events such as Majors and World Championships will reward athletes for high levels of competitive performance.

Prospective Elite 15 athletes will need the new HYROX Athlete Licence © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

02 The new HYROX Athlete Licence

For athletes looking to maintain their position within the Elite 15 and those looking to break into it, another fundamental change has arrived: the HYROX Athlete Licence.

The new licence requirement applies to both Single Pros and Double Pros, and is another step toward unifying athletes and the sport further. Every holder of the licence will sign an agreement to compete under a code of conduct and anti-doping regulations.

Those with the licence will gain access to 'first wave' slots for qualifying races, have open communication platforms with HYROX's Elite Sport team and receive enhanced anti-doping education and administrative support.

Valid for one season, the Elite Athlete Licence costs €197 (£170/ $230) and isn't just a formality – it's a requirement for any athlete aiming to score points toward the Elite 15. No licence? No points.

How will the new qualification and rules work out? We'll know soon © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

03 What the HYROX Athlete Licence means for competitors

Prior to the new system, there were too many variables between races (as broad as temperature, humidity and venue layout, and as specific as altitude) that would create discrepancies between race results. This encouraged athletes to chase fast courses that were more forgiving, especially those chasing Elite 15 status.

With the calendar now central to qualification, geography and financial backing become two crucial performance factors alongside fitness. For example, the UK and central Europe benefit from a dense cluster of races that allows athletes to stack races with minimal travel, cost and recovery disruption.

Athletes based in the United States and other continents, however, may face deeper fields and higher point ceilings, but also longer distances, time-zone shifts and cross-country travel make hitting enough starts more demanding. Outside Europe, fewer local races also means higher financial strain and greater pressure on each performance to deliver. Sponsorships and financial backing will become more crucial than ever for athletes to deliver points consistently.

From July 2026, this new system also offers some much-needed clarity for those looking to break into strong positions during marquee events. The progressions – plus the speeds, paces and mindset – required to punch through the Open category into Pro and then Elite races, are now clearer.